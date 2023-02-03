ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1021kzmc.com

Huskers Outlast Wildcats for Big Ten Road Win, 78-66

Evanston, Ill. - Isabelle Bourne scored 18 points to lead four Huskers in double figures, as Nebraska built a 22-point second-half lead before holding on for a 78-66 win at Northwestern on Monday night. Alexis Markowski notched her 11th double-double of the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds, while...
EVANSTON, IL
1021kzmc.com

Flat second half start costs MCC men in 67-60 loss to Southeast

Southeast Community College seized control of the Nebraska Community College Athletic Conference Standings Monday with a 67-60 win over McCook Community College. “The same story as at their place last week, we’re up one point at halftime and completely came out flat, not ready to go and they go on a 7-0 run to start the second half and we never recovered,” said MCC Coach Jacob Brandl.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy