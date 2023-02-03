Southeast Community College seized control of the Nebraska Community College Athletic Conference Standings Monday with a 67-60 win over McCook Community College. “The same story as at their place last week, we’re up one point at halftime and completely came out flat, not ready to go and they go on a 7-0 run to start the second half and we never recovered,” said MCC Coach Jacob Brandl.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO