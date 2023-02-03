ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

prosportsextra.com

Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31

Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
DENVER, CO
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Takes Kids Vivian, 10, & Benjamin, 13, Shopping In Miami After Tom Brady Announces Retirement

Gisele Bundchen kept focused on parenting duties in Miami on Saturday amid the news of her ex, NFL legendary quarterback Tom Brady, officially retiring from football. The Brazilian supermodel, 42, was spotted treating her and Tom’s kids, daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, to some retail therapy, as seen in photos here. Rocking a chic ensemble of a grey sweater and white capris, Gisele looked happy and healthy as she wrapped her arms around her young brood.
MIAMI, FL
The Comeback

Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement

Last week, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL last week, prompting all sorts of tributes from several people all across the league with some sharing stories about his life on and off the field. It’s also led to some speculation as to why exactly Brady is retiring, and Brady’s father has the answer. In an Read more... The post Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
RadarOnline

Tom Brady Hoping NFL Retirement Will Lure Ex-Wife Gisele Back To Him Months After Finalizing Divorce, Sources Claim

Humbled NFL great Tom Brady seems to have hung up his cleats for good in a desperate attempt to win back supermodel ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and mend their family, RadarOnline.com has learned. A source close to the situation said that while Gisele appears to have moved on after the couple’s October divorce, Tom has been begging the beauty to give him another chance since announcing on Feb. 1 he’s finally called it quits. Of course, Brady retired before — in January 2022 — and reneged on the decision, which has left fans and people in his life questioning whether his...
BET

Cam Newton Debarred From NFL Tribute To Black QBs, Twitter Reacts

As Black History Month kicks off its first week, the National Football League is not off to a great start, according to Cam Newton supporters. On Friday (Feb. 3), the NFL posted a graphic to honor Black quarterbacks. Next Sunday (Feb. 12), will mark the first time in Super Bowl history that two Black quarterbacks will headline the game: Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) and Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles).
NJ.com

Madden NFL 23 picks Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl winner

Super Bowl LVII is quickly approaching, and a Madden video game simulation has predicted a winner. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Madden NFL 23′s official simulation has the Philadelphia Eagles beating the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-17. The simulation also predicts Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts will be named Super Bowl MVP.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Madden simulation predicts Eagles beat Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII

The last two Super Bowls played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., were instant classics. If EA Sports’ Super Bowl LVII prediction plays out on the field, this year’s game will be more of a dud. The video game company released its “Madden NFL 23” Super Bowl...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Outsider.com

Pro Bowl Skills Competition Delivers Terrible Ratings for ESPN

Fewer people are watching the Pro Bowl than ever. The NFL’s new format for the all-star festivities has turned into a group of skills competitions culminating in an AFC vs. NFC flag football game. The newly-dubbed Pro Bowl Games began on Thursday featuring a number of different events and drew an average of 1.063 million viewers on ESPN, per ShowBuzz Daily.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Pat Surtain intercepts Jared Goff pass at the Pro Bowl

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain intercepted Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff in the second flag football game at the Pro Bowl on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas. Surtain beat Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson to the ball and picked it off before running it back to set up the AFC with good field position. The turnover was one of the best defensive plays from the first two flag football games at the reimagined Pro Bowl this year.
DETROIT, MI
tjrwrestling.net

Missing WWE Title Belt Appears At NFL Pro Bowl Games

The curious case of a missing WWE Championship belt took a surprising twist recently as it made an appearance at the NFL Pro Bowl Games. The NFC and AFCs finest footballers took to Las Vegas, Nevada for a weekend of competitive action at the NFL’s all-star weekend. The Manning brothers Peyton and Eli were the respective head coaches for the AFC and NFC squads with the NFC coming away with the win.
LAS VEGAS, NV

