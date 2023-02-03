Read full article on original website
marshfieldareasports.com
Stratford boys basketball pulls out road win at Chequamegon
PARK FALLS – The Stratford boys basketball team overcame a slow start and a tough shooting night to pull past Chequmaegon 46-39 in a Marawood Conference crossover game Monday night at Chequamegon High School. Stratford shot just 12 of 39 from the field, but was able to snag the...
marshfieldareasports.com
Kaukauna snaps Marshfield boys basketball team’s 13-game winning streak
MARSHFIELD – Kaukauna overcame a nine-point halftime deficit to defeat Marshfield 73-68 in a nonconference boys basketball game Saturday at Marshfield High School. Marshfield led 40-31 at halftime but couldn’t slow down the Ghosts in the second half as Kaukauna outscored them 42-28 to surge ahead. With the...
marshfieldareasports.com
Marshfield wrestling rolls to Wisconsin Valley Conference Tournament title
MERRILL – Marshfield won five individual titles and had three runner-ups as it captured the 2023 Wisconsin Valley Conference Wrestling Tournament title on Saturday at Merrill High School. The Tigers racked up 238.5 points, easily outdistancing second-place Wisconsin Rapids (172.5). Combined with an undefeated regular-season dual meet schedule, Marshfield...
marshfieldareasports.com
2023 WIAA boys & girls hockey playoff brackets announced
This story is sponsored by: Chips Hamburgers of Marshfield and Wisconsin Rapids. The brackets for the upcoming 2023 WIAA Boys & Girls Hockey Playoffs were announced on Sunday. Play begins in the boys tournament with regional semifinals on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Regional finals will be played Feb. 16 or Feb. 17, with sectionals set for Feb. 21 and Feb. 24 or 25.
WSAW
Pro Vintage Racing series shows fun competition with classic snowmobile rides
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For Pro Vintage Racing, they are no strangers to flying on the ice of the Wausau 525 racetrack, a hot commodity within the industry. “It’s one of them establishments that if you ain’t ran here, you wanna run here,” says Steven Perik Jr., President & Driver, Pro Vintage Racing. “And if you have ran here, you wanna keep coming back.”
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Bradley Enters Plea for Portage County Homicide, Trial Scheduled
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — The 78-year-old man accused of killing 92-year-old Clarence Banks in late 2022 has entered a not guilty to the charge. Miles Bradley was in court on Monday where a judge immediately scheduled a 12-person jury trial for this summer. Bradley, of Amherst, is accused...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Man Sentenced for Shooting in Wood County
A Marshfield man was sentenced for a shooting in Wood County Court. On May 30th of last year, the Wood County Sheriff's Department investigated a shooting which took place in the Town of Richfield, Wood County. The Wood County Sheriff's Department and Marshfield Police Department Special Response Team were able to take Jason R. Schultz into custody in connection with the shooting.
wearegreenbay.com
Vilas County man sentenced for 2020 Green Bay homicide near Clinton Street
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Vilas County man was sentenced to life without the opportunity for parole after killing a man near Clinton Street and 12th Avenue back in 2020. 31-year-old Waylon T. Wayman will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being sentenced to life without parole for 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide, Armed Robbery, Possessing a Firearm as a Convicted Felon, and Bail Jumping. He previously plead not guilty to all four charges in May 2020.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Two Lincoln County Men Arrested For DUIs
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – A second OWI offense will be charged against a 45-year-old Merrill man following a traffic incident in the Town of Rock Falls. Just after three in the morning, a deputy on patrol on US Highway 51 saw the man’s car doing 91 mph in a 65 mph zone and pulled it over.
wearegreenbay.com
Property damage in central Wisconsin includes image of swastika
LINCOLN, Wis. (WFRV) – A property in Adams County was reportedly damaged with graffiti which included an image of a swastika. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about some recent property damage that involved some apparent anti-Semitic messaging. The post included three pictures of graffiti, one of which appears to be a swastika.
Crews called to Wausau fire
Wausau fire crews were called Monday to the scene of a blaze at a dry cleaner on the city’s west side. The first call came through at about 1:20 p.m. at 3820 Stewart Ave. in Wausau. Crews extinguished the blaze upon arrival and began ventilating the building. No injuries...
WBAY Green Bay
Alcohol suspected factor in Waushara County fatal crash, officials say
WAUSHARA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A driver was killed in a weekend crash in Waushara County. The victim’s name was not immediately released. On Sunday, at about noon, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 21 at 22nd Avenue in the Township of Marion.
OnlyInYourState
The One Staggering Snowman In Wisconsin You Need To See To Believe
Winter is a little bigger in Northern Wisconsin. The Northwoods gets more snow, more frosty weather, and there are more opportunities for outdoor fun. So when it comes to building a snowman, an ordinary backyard creation simply won’t do. The biggest Wisconsin snowman that you’ve ever seen greets seasonal visitors to Minocqua. Here’s where to find it.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Thompson Steps Down as NFHF President
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — The Never Forgotten Honor Flight in Central Wisconsin will have new leadership. WAOW TV reports that Mike Thompson, the first and only President in the group’s 11-year history, is stepping down from the position. Thompson says he would like to spend more time with...
houston-today.com
VIDEO: Man found dead at Abbotsford drug lab after report of shots fired, home invasion
The body of a man was found on a rural Abbotsford property early Friday morning (Feb. 3) after police responded to reports of shots being fired during a home invasion of a drug lab. Sgt. Paul Walker, media relations officer with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD), said police were called...
OnlyInYourState
There’s A 70s-Themed Vrbo In Wisconsin And It’s Just Like Spending The Night In A Time Capsule
If you lived through the 1970s but could not afford a getaway home on the lake, you’re in luck. That waterfront ’70s home is still waiting for you and it’s available for your next getaway. So pack your Pinto: a VRBO rental in Iola has more classic vibes than you can imagine and the ’70s might even look a little better than you can remember. Here’s a look inside That 70’s Lake House, a special and unusual vintage vacation home.
spmetrowire.com
Plover’s new fire engine ready to serve
Plover’s new fire engine is now in service. The latest addition to their fleet, Engine 1, was ordered in 2020 but arrived late due to COVID-related shipping delays, according to Fire Chief Mark Deaver. Plover took receipt of its new Rosenbauer fire engine about two months ago, and since...
