If you lived through the 1970s but could not afford a getaway home on the lake, you’re in luck. That waterfront ’70s home is still waiting for you and it’s available for your next getaway. So pack your Pinto: a VRBO rental in Iola has more classic vibes than you can imagine and the ’70s might even look a little better than you can remember. Here’s a look inside That 70’s Lake House, a special and unusual vintage vacation home.

IOLA, WI ・ 19 DAYS AGO