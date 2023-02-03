Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Capture Fleeing Alleged Felon Elis Francios Vargas Sterling on February 3, 2023

Read full article on original website
Florida seeking death penalty for man accused of killing Okaloosa Co. deputy on Christmas Eve
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida State Attorney has announced that the state of Florida will be seeking the death penalty for the man who is accused of killing an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Christmas Eve 2022. Timothy Price-Williams II is accused of shooting Corporal Ray Hamilton while he was responding to […]
fosterfollynews.net
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Ernest Jett, Jr. on Open Count of Second-Degree Attempted Murder, Other Felony Charges
On Saturday, February 4, 2023, around 3:30 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of someone being shot in the area of 2110 Hook Way, just north of Campbellton. Within minutes, deputies and Florida Highway Patrol Troopers were on scene. Law enforcement quickly determined that a single...
fosterfollynews.net
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Michael Duane Owens for DUI, Fleeing and Eluding Law Enforcement
On Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 5:00 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a reckless driver on Highway 90 in Grand Ridge. The caller said a red Chevrolet pickup truck was driving all over the road and crossing the median. A deputy was in the area and attempted to stop the vehicle.
Crestview man charged with multiple drug crimes: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a Crestview man on multiple drug charges. Tremayne Drake, 35, was arrested after the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Multi-Agency Drug Task Force searched a home on Oakdale Avenue after getting a narcotics search warrant. Drake is charged with: Drake was arrested […]
WEAR
Investigators arrest 2 men for trafficking meth in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Multi-Agency Drug Task Force in Okaloosa County arrested two men on drug trafficking charges in separate cases. Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Trafficking in Oxycodone. Possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. Trafficking in Phenethylamines. Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. Felony violation...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for February 3- February 5, 2023
Lorenda Pelham, 36, Graceville, Florida: Four counts of grand theft of a firearm, hold for Holmes County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Jaheim Garrett, 20, Marianna, Florida: Failure to appear: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Calvin Milton, 55, Marianna, Florida: Battery-domestic violence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Teresa Pyke, 46,...
wtvy.com
“Buried alive” killer receives another prison sentence
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Joshua Crawford Tew, who is serving a life sentence for the brutal murder of a Houston County woman, has pleaded guilty to another felony charge. Tew, who is 34, received a three-year-sentence last week for possessing illegal weapons, but it is a sentence that means little. The...
wtvy.com
Horse rider shot; suspect captured in Houston County
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A person riding a horse was shot along the Florida line south of Dothan on Saturday and a Madrid, Alabama man faces charges, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was among a group riding along the U.S. 231 at the state line...
navarrenewspaper.com
One kilogram of crystal methamphetamine off the street
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Crestview man, following the execution of a narcotics search warrant at a residence on Wingard Street in Crestview. Forty-nine year old Timothy Holt was charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamines after investigators with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Multi-Agency Drug Task Force found Holt to be in possession of over one kilogram of crystal methamphetamine.
Report: Embattled Pensacola contractor allegedly took more than $95K from victim in Okaloosa Co.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The arrest report of embattled Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste details another instance where he allegedly took more than $95,000 from a victim who said LaCoste never started on his home. LaCoste was arrested Jan. 31, in Escambia County on an Okaloosa County warrant. He was charged with larceny. According to […]
fosterfollynews.net
Chipley, Florida Police Department Arrests Andrew F. Barnes, 33, of Chipley on Charges of Methamphetamine, Felon with Firearms
During the morning hours of Friday, February 3, 2023, Officers with the Washington County Drug Task Force, Chipley Police Department, and Washington County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics search warrant at the address of 527 4th Street, Chipley, Florida. The search warrant was executed after an investigation of narcotics...
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County Sheriff’s Office Assists Panama City Beach Police in Arrest of Larry and Michelle Whitehead in Orange Hill Community
On February 1, 2023, the Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office assisted the Panama City Beach Police Department in the execution of an arrest and search warrant in rural Washington County. Washington County Investigations was contacted by Panama City Beach Police Department Investigations in regard to an investigation into the...
fosterfollynews.net
Lynn Haven, Florida Police Department 16-year-old Christian Esau Hau-Sanchez of Panama City for Battery of a Child
Lynn Haven Police have arrested an eighteen-year-old Hispanic male who admitted to Investigators that he was in the country illegally in connection with the Battery of a Child which occurred in the restroom of a local business. Christian Esau Hau-Sanchez who listed an address in Panama City has been arrested...
WCTV
Two killed in single-car crash in Gadsden County
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Two Chattahoochee residents were killed Saturday evening after a single-car crash in Gadsden County. A pickup truck was traveling westbound on U.S. Hwy 90 a little before 8 p.m. when it attempted to negotiate a left curve. For an unknown reason, the vehicle lost control...
fosterfollynews.net
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Timothy Burnett on Charges of Petit Theft and Burglary of an Unoccupied Dwelling
On January 24, 2023, Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of a pressure washer theft in the Lovedale community. Through video surveillance, Timothy Burnett was quickly identified as a suspect. Investigators made contact with Burnett at his home, where they recovered the stolen pressure washer and...
WJHG-TV
Suspects flee in traffic stop, leads to manhunt
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has two men in custody following a manhunt near Defuniak Springs on Friday. Deputies said authorities were trying to pull a car over Friday when the two men got out of the car and ran away, around the area of Smith Road and Highway 90. Deputies report the Walton Correctional K-9 Unit was called in and helped find the first suspect shortly after.
Man found guilty in Panama City Beach homeless camp murder
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — On Thursday afternoon a jury convicted a 58-year-old man of beating another transient to death with a rebar. Panama City Beach Police arrested Charles Strickland for the murder of Clifford Lowrey in November 2020. PCBPD were called to an area behind ABC Fine Wine and Spirits in search of […]
Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for information on 33rd anniversary of missing teen
OCEAN CITY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office made a public plea Wednesday, Feb. 1 for information in a 33-year missing teenager case. Andrea Durham, a 13-year-old girl disappeared from her family’s Ocean City apartment near Fort Walton Beach on Feb. 1, 1990. OCSO is still hoping to find her. According to “The […]
wdhn.com
Stolen car found in pond, JCSO
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — Authorities in Jackson County recovered a stolen vehicle underwater near Lake Seminole. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, February 1, the JCSO received a call from a fisherman claiming to have seen what appeared to be a vehicle on his depth finder in Sand Pond near Lake Seminole.
Florida man confesses to stealing DJ equipment worth $65K, pawned for $21K: Niceville Police
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A DeFuniak Springs man is behind bars in Okaloosa County charged with stealing nearly $65,000 in DJ and sound equipment and pawning it off for cash. According to the Niceville Police Department arrest report, 44-year-old Donnie Lee Roop allegedly stole the equipment from two storage units at 216 Government Ave. Roop, […]
