Man Sentenced to 235 Months In Federal Prison After IRS InvestigationTaxBuzzEast Saint Louis, IL
Well-known store chain opening new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Police Arrest 3 Family Members After 11-Year-Old Gives Birth to Her Brother’s Baby in the BathtubNorthville HeraldSaint Charles, MO
edglentoday.com
Our Daily Show Interview: Alton Little Theater: Sinatra Last Call: From 2-6-23
Lee Cox and Kevin Frakes join us ahead of Sinatra Last Call- which comes to the theater this weekend! We hear all of the details, and ways we can enjoy the music of Ol' Blue Eyes with our sweetheart this Valentines Day!
stlmag.com
Where to go for furniture reupholstery in St. Louis
BBB-accredited, Custom Furniture Works has been a family-owned business for more than 30 years. According to the company’s website, re-upholstery generally takes 2 to 4 weeks. Interested customers should email their name, address, phone number, and details of the project to add their name to a list of future appointments. 6727 Manchester, cfwgibbs@hotmail.com, 314-644-0460.
edglentoday.com
Brings 120 Jobs: Chick-fil-A Announces New Edwardsville Restaurant, Opening Feb. 9
A new Chick-fil-A® restaurant will begin serving the Edwardsville community on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Chick-fil-A, Inc. has selected Phillip Brunner as the independent franchised Owner/Operator of Chick-fil-A Edwardsville. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in...
Chick-fil-A opening new Edwardsville restaurant on Thursday
Chick-fil-A will open a new restaurant in Edwardsville this week, bringing more than 120 new full- and part-time jobs to the community.
KMOV
Siteman Cancer Center in need of more volunteers at it’s six satellite locations
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Siteman Cancer Center is in need of more volunteers across all six of it’s satellite locations. Peter Aiello is a stage four colon cancer patient. Aiello has been coming to Siteman for treatment for the last seven years. “Without them it would be a...
myleaderpaper.com
Fox High welcomes first inductees to hall of fame
Fox High School will induct three former students and three retired staff members into its newly created hall of fame. The school’s alumni association announced that its first group of inductees will include alumni Jennifer Anders, Dr. Kent Branson and Jim Sweeney, as well as retired science teacher Art Kasey and retired principals Dan Glore and Kevin Rossiter.
KMOV
Crews battle fire in Milstadt
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crews responded to an early morning garage fire in Milstadt, Ill. Monday morning. A call came out for a fully-engulfed garage fire in the 600 block of South Illinois Street. Reports are that there may be a victim inside. News 4 will update with more...
Lightning Strikes St. Louis’ Gateway Arch with 300 Million Volts
I could say that I've found a shocking moment to share with you, but that would overload my pun meter. It truly is an awesome sight as there's a short, but sweet video of lightning striking the Gateway Arch in St. Louis with a massive charge of 300 million volts.
edglentoday.com
Alton City Hall Celebrates Black History Month
Organized by Sheila Goins with contributions from members across the river bend, the black history exhibit at city hall showcases the many contributions made by Alton's African American citizens.
edglentoday.com
Lincoln School Alumni Foundation to Help Fund District #7 Home-School Liaison
The Lincoln School Alumni Foundation has generously provided Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7 with funding to employ a part-time home-school liaison. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. Article continues after sponsor message. The...
Madison County Record
Roxana residents living near Phillips 66 refinery allegedly injured by leaking sulfuric acid
EDWARDSVILLE – Residents living near a Phillips 66 refinery in Roxana claim that they were exposed to toxic chemicals as a result of the company's negligence. Plaintiffs Brittney Butler, David Williams and Tim Thomas filed a lawsuit in the Madison County Circuit Court against Philipps 66 Company, Veolia Energy North America Holdings, Inc., The Lemm Corporation Operations and Norfolk Southern Railway Company, citing negligence.
Habitat for Humanity tiny home stolen from Des Peres found
DES PERES, Mo. — A tiny home intended to help Habitat for Humanity raise funds was stolen Saturday morning. It was found Saturday evening, a Des Peres official said. Surveillance footage shows what appears to be an SUV back up to the tiny home's trailer hitch before the home was towed away, Harper Zielonko with Habitat for Humanity St. Louis said.
2 $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Illinois
MADISON COUNTY, Illinois — As the Powerball jackpot jumps to an estimated $700 million for Saturday's drawing, one St. Louis-area lottery player is already a lucky winner. The Illinois Lottery said that in Wednesday night's Powerball draw, two players matched four numbers to win $50,000 each. One ticket was bought in Aurora, Illinois, and the other was bought at Casey's General Store in Collinsville.
Trampoline fight in Illinois involving more than 150 juveniles
A fight involving more than 150 juveniles broke out Saturday night.
St. Louis mom lays down law with son, turns him into cops for carjacking pastor
A mom turned her 13-year-old son into police after he allegedly carried out a carjacking against a St. Louis pastor. The pastor welcomed the teen to his church.
Powerball jackpot soars to $700 Million
Two $50,000 Illinois Winners in Wednesday’s Draw. A life-changing amount of cash is up for grabs Saturday night as the Powerball jackpot soars to an eye-watering $700 million. If a player wins Saturday’s jackpot, it would be the sixth largest Powerball jackpot and the 10th largest U.S. lottery jackpot...
advantagenews.com
Brighton still trying to lure grocery store
It’s been years since Brighton had its own grocery store, but the village’s mayor says he’s still trying to rectify that situation. Tom's Supermarket closed abruptly in late 2017. Matt Kasten tells The Big Z to attract and maintain business of any kind, the community has to show support.
The Most Haunted Missouri Cemetery Where Murdered Caretaker Lives
I've always found it curious when someone refers to a cemetery as "haunted". It's the resting place of the dead obviously. There's one Missouri cemetery that has a unique legend attached to it. It's said to be the most haunted in the state where a former caretaker was murdered...yet still lives.
gotodestinations.com
The Best Italian Restaurants in St. Louis You Must Try – (Photos!)
Italian cuisine is a staple in the city, and it’s hard to find a bad plate of pasta. But we’re here to give you only the best. Whether you’re exploring the popular neighborhood of The Hill or looking for a casual, cozy setting, you’re sure to find something perfect in St. Louis. So put on your stretchy pants and come along as we explore the best Italian restaurants in St. Louis.
heritagedaily.com
Study reveals changes in the development of downtown Cahokia
Researchers have revealed the changes in the organisation and use of space in downtown Cahokia, by conducting scientist studies on the western edge of the Grand Plaza. Cahokia was the largest urban settlement to develop from the Mississippian culture, a mound-building pre-Columbian civilisation that developed in the Midwestern, Eastern, and South-eastern United States.
