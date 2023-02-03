ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerseyville, IL

stlmag.com

Where to go for furniture reupholstery in St. Louis

BBB-accredited, Custom Furniture Works has been a family-owned business for more than 30 years. According to the company’s website, re-upholstery generally takes 2 to 4 weeks. Interested customers should email their name, address, phone number, and details of the project to add their name to a list of future appointments. 6727 Manchester, cfwgibbs@hotmail.com, 314-644-0460.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Fox High welcomes first inductees to hall of fame

Fox High School will induct three former students and three retired staff members into its newly created hall of fame. The school’s alumni association announced that its first group of inductees will include alumni Jennifer Anders, Dr. Kent Branson and Jim Sweeney, as well as retired science teacher Art Kasey and retired principals Dan Glore and Kevin Rossiter.
ARNOLD, MO
KMOV

Crews battle fire in Milstadt

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crews responded to an early morning garage fire in Milstadt, Ill. Monday morning. A call came out for a fully-engulfed garage fire in the 600 block of South Illinois Street. Reports are that there may be a victim inside. News 4 will update with more...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Alton City Hall Celebrates Black History Month

Organized by Sheila Goins with contributions from members across the river bend, the black history exhibit at city hall showcases the many contributions made by Alton's African American citizens.
ALTON, IL
edglentoday.com

Lincoln School Alumni Foundation to Help Fund District #7 Home-School Liaison

The Lincoln School Alumni Foundation has generously provided Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7 with funding to employ a part-time home-school liaison. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. Article continues after sponsor message. The...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Madison County Record

Roxana residents living near Phillips 66 refinery allegedly injured by leaking sulfuric acid

EDWARDSVILLE – Residents living near a Phillips 66 refinery in Roxana claim that they were exposed to toxic chemicals as a result of the company's negligence. Plaintiffs Brittney Butler, David Williams and Tim Thomas filed a lawsuit in the Madison County Circuit Court against Philipps 66 Company, Veolia Energy North America Holdings, Inc., The Lemm Corporation Operations and Norfolk Southern Railway Company, citing negligence.
ROXANA, IL
5 On Your Side

Habitat for Humanity tiny home stolen from Des Peres found

DES PERES, Mo. — A tiny home intended to help Habitat for Humanity raise funds was stolen Saturday morning. It was found Saturday evening, a Des Peres official said. Surveillance footage shows what appears to be an SUV back up to the tiny home's trailer hitch before the home was towed away, Harper Zielonko with Habitat for Humanity St. Louis said.
DES PERES, MO
5 On Your Side

2 $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Illinois

MADISON COUNTY, Illinois — As the Powerball jackpot jumps to an estimated $700 million for Saturday's drawing, one St. Louis-area lottery player is already a lucky winner. The Illinois Lottery said that in Wednesday night's Powerball draw, two players matched four numbers to win $50,000 each. One ticket was bought in Aurora, Illinois, and the other was bought at Casey's General Store in Collinsville.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

Powerball jackpot soars to $700 Million

Two $50,000 Illinois Winners in Wednesday’s Draw. A life-changing amount of cash is up for grabs Saturday night as the Powerball jackpot soars to an eye-watering $700 million. If a player wins Saturday’s jackpot, it would be the sixth largest Powerball jackpot and the 10th largest U.S. lottery jackpot...
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Brighton still trying to lure grocery store

It’s been years since Brighton had its own grocery store, but the village’s mayor says he’s still trying to rectify that situation. Tom's Supermarket closed abruptly in late 2017. Matt Kasten tells The Big Z to attract and maintain business of any kind, the community has to show support.
BRIGHTON, IL
gotodestinations.com

The Best Italian Restaurants in St. Louis You Must Try – (Photos!)

Italian cuisine is a staple in the city, and it’s hard to find a bad plate of pasta. But we’re here to give you only the best. Whether you’re exploring the popular neighborhood of The Hill or looking for a casual, cozy setting, you’re sure to find something perfect in St. Louis. So put on your stretchy pants and come along as we explore the best Italian restaurants in St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
heritagedaily.com

Study reveals changes in the development of downtown Cahokia

Researchers have revealed the changes in the organisation and use of space in downtown Cahokia, by conducting scientist studies on the western edge of the Grand Plaza. Cahokia was the largest urban settlement to develop from the Mississippian culture, a mound-building pre-Columbian civilisation that developed in the Midwestern, Eastern, and South-eastern United States.
CAHOKIA, IL

