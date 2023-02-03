Read full article on original website
edglentoday.com
Alton City Hall Celebrates Black History Month
Organized by Sheila Goins with contributions from members across the river bend, the black history exhibit at city hall showcases the many contributions made by Alton's African American citizens.
Lightning Strikes St. Louis’ Gateway Arch with 300 Million Volts
I could say that I've found a shocking moment to share with you, but that would overload my pun meter. It truly is an awesome sight as there's a short, but sweet video of lightning striking the Gateway Arch in St. Louis with a massive charge of 300 million volts.
edglentoday.com
Brings 120 Jobs: Chick-fil-A Announces New Edwardsville Restaurant, Opening Feb. 9
A new Chick-fil-A® restaurant will begin serving the Edwardsville community on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Chick-fil-A, Inc. has selected Phillip Brunner as the independent franchised Owner/Operator of Chick-fil-A Edwardsville. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in...
KMOV
Siteman Cancer Center in need of more volunteers at it’s six satellite locations
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Siteman Cancer Center is in need of more volunteers across all six of it’s satellite locations. Peter Aiello is a stage four colon cancer patient. Aiello has been coming to Siteman for treatment for the last seven years. “Without them it would be a...
stlmag.com
Where to go for furniture reupholstery in St. Louis
BBB-accredited, Custom Furniture Works has been a family-owned business for more than 30 years. According to the company’s website, re-upholstery generally takes 2 to 4 weeks. Interested customers should email their name, address, phone number, and details of the project to add their name to a list of future appointments. 6727 Manchester, cfwgibbs@hotmail.com, 314-644-0460.
Habitat for Humanity tiny home stolen from Des Peres found
DES PERES, Mo. — A tiny home intended to help Habitat for Humanity raise funds was stolen Saturday morning. It was found Saturday evening, a Des Peres official said. Surveillance footage shows what appears to be an SUV back up to the tiny home's trailer hitch before the home was towed away, Harper Zielonko with Habitat for Humanity St. Louis said.
CBC News
Waterloo shoppers share what they're giving up to make ends meet
Walk into any grocery store these days and you may get a little bit of sticker shock. Inflation rates have been high for months now and the latest Canada Food Report for 2023 predicts we'll continue to see increases between five to seven per cent on items like fresh produce, meat and dairy.
okawvilletimes.com
Jules Joint Close to Opening in Nashville
Juliette Morgan has worked in the hospitality business for most of her life. Now for the first time, she will be working for herself. Morgan purchased Buretta’s Bar and Grill late last year and has redubbed her new venture Jules Joint, which she hopes to open in February. “I’ve...
edglentoday.com
2004 Girls Golf, 2000 Boys Soccer, 1990 Baseball Teams, All State Champions, Inducted Into EHS Athletic Hall of Fame, All Left Legacy
EDWARDSVILLE - The 2004 girls golf team the 2000 boys soccer team and the 1990 boys baseball team, all state champions, were inducted into the Edwardsville High School Athletic Hall of Fame in ceremonies Saturday evening at the Sunset Hills Country Club in Edwardsville. The three teams are among the...
tourcounsel.com
Chesterfield Mall | Shopping mall in Missouri
Chesterfield Mall (formerly known as Westfield Shoppingtown Chesterfield) is a soon-to-be-defunct shopping mall in Chesterfield, Missouri, at the intersection of Interstate 64/U.S. Routes 40-61 and Clarkson Road (Route 340). The mall opened in 1976, built by Richard Jacobs. Chesterfield Mall presently includes about 30 shops, three restaurants, and an AMC Megaplex theater. The mall's three anchor stores are all vacant, the last having closed in November 2022.
edglentoday.com
Taylor's Game-Winner at Little Rock Featured on ESPN's SportsCenter Top 10
EDWARDSVILLE – Ray'Sean Taylor (Collinsville) of SIUE men's basketball received national recognition for his game winning shot on Feb. 4 at Little Rock. Taylor's shot at the buzzer from beyond half-court, giving the Cougars their 16th win of the season, was featured as number three on SportsCenter's Top 10.
Teen boy fatally shot in the face Sunday night, police say
ST. LOUIS — A teenager was fatally shot in the face Sunday evening in St. Louis, police investigators said. The fatal shooting happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. in the 800 block of O'Fallon Street, three blocks north of the Dome at America's Center in the city's Columbus Square neighborhood.
edglentoday.com
'Smoke Visible For Miles': Missouri DNR Conducts Controlled Burn Sunday Afternoon
CONFLUENCE STATE PARK, Mo. - A controlled burn is going on Sunday afternoon at the Confluence State Park at Red School Road and Riverland’s Way in West Alton, Mo., by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources crew. Richard Pender, chief of the Rivers Pointe Fire Protection District, commented about...
advantagenews.com
Alton Police get grant for more LPR cameras
License plate reader cameras on the Clark Bridge in Alton have been showing their benefit for years, according to the Alton Police Chief. The cameras were installed about five years ago, and Chief Jarrett Ford tells The Big Z they have been “a true blessing.”. Your browser does not...
St. Louis mom lays down law with son, turns him into cops for carjacking pastor
A mom turned her 13-year-old son into police after he allegedly carried out a carjacking against a St. Louis pastor. The pastor welcomed the teen to his church.
Trampoline fight in Illinois involving more than 150 juveniles
A fight involving more than 150 juveniles broke out Saturday night.
2 $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Illinois
MADISON COUNTY, Illinois — As the Powerball jackpot jumps to an estimated $700 million for Saturday's drawing, one St. Louis-area lottery player is already a lucky winner. The Illinois Lottery said that in Wednesday night's Powerball draw, two players matched four numbers to win $50,000 each. One ticket was bought in Aurora, Illinois, and the other was bought at Casey's General Store in Collinsville.
edglentoday.com
Lincoln School Alumni Foundation to Help Fund District #7 Home-School Liaison
The Lincoln School Alumni Foundation has generously provided Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7 with funding to employ a part-time home-school liaison. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. Article continues after sponsor message. The...
heritagedaily.com
Study reveals changes in the development of downtown Cahokia
Researchers have revealed the changes in the organisation and use of space in downtown Cahokia, by conducting scientist studies on the western edge of the Grand Plaza. Cahokia was the largest urban settlement to develop from the Mississippian culture, a mound-building pre-Columbian civilisation that developed in the Midwestern, Eastern, and South-eastern United States.
advantagenews.com
Former Lenhardt building on Piasa coming down
Demolition of one of the remnants of Alton’s manufacturing history has begun. The former Lenhardt Tool and Dye building at 501 Piasa Street was sold to the city in late 2018. Heavy equipment was seen on the property Friday afternoon, starting the process of knocking it down. At the...
