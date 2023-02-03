ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

edglentoday.com

Alton City Hall Celebrates Black History Month

Organized by Sheila Goins with contributions from members across the river bend, the black history exhibit at city hall showcases the many contributions made by Alton's African American citizens.
ALTON, IL
stlmag.com

Where to go for furniture reupholstery in St. Louis

BBB-accredited, Custom Furniture Works has been a family-owned business for more than 30 years. According to the company’s website, re-upholstery generally takes 2 to 4 weeks. Interested customers should email their name, address, phone number, and details of the project to add their name to a list of future appointments. 6727 Manchester, cfwgibbs@hotmail.com, 314-644-0460.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Habitat for Humanity tiny home stolen from Des Peres found

DES PERES, Mo. — A tiny home intended to help Habitat for Humanity raise funds was stolen Saturday morning. It was found Saturday evening, a Des Peres official said. Surveillance footage shows what appears to be an SUV back up to the tiny home's trailer hitch before the home was towed away, Harper Zielonko with Habitat for Humanity St. Louis said.
DES PERES, MO
CBC News

Waterloo shoppers share what they're giving up to make ends meet

Walk into any grocery store these days and you may get a little bit of sticker shock. Inflation rates have been high for months now and the latest Canada Food Report for 2023 predicts we'll continue to see increases between five to seven per cent on items like fresh produce, meat and dairy.
WATERLOO, IL
okawvilletimes.com

Jules Joint Close to Opening in Nashville

Juliette Morgan has worked in the hospitality business for most of her life. Now for the first time, she will be working for herself. Morgan purchased Buretta’s Bar and Grill late last year and has redubbed her new venture Jules Joint, which she hopes to open in February. “I’ve...
NASHVILLE, IL
tourcounsel.com

Chesterfield Mall | Shopping mall in Missouri

Chesterfield Mall (formerly known as Westfield Shoppingtown Chesterfield) is a soon-to-be-defunct shopping mall in Chesterfield, Missouri, at the intersection of Interstate 64/U.S. Routes 40-61 and Clarkson Road (Route 340). The mall opened in 1976, built by Richard Jacobs. Chesterfield Mall presently includes about 30 shops, three restaurants, and an AMC Megaplex theater. The mall's three anchor stores are all vacant, the last having closed in November 2022.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
advantagenews.com

Alton Police get grant for more LPR cameras

License plate reader cameras on the Clark Bridge in Alton have been showing their benefit for years, according to the Alton Police Chief. The cameras were installed about five years ago, and Chief Jarrett Ford tells The Big Z they have been “a true blessing.”. Your browser does not...
5 On Your Side

2 $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Illinois

MADISON COUNTY, Illinois — As the Powerball jackpot jumps to an estimated $700 million for Saturday's drawing, one St. Louis-area lottery player is already a lucky winner. The Illinois Lottery said that in Wednesday night's Powerball draw, two players matched four numbers to win $50,000 each. One ticket was bought in Aurora, Illinois, and the other was bought at Casey's General Store in Collinsville.
ILLINOIS STATE
edglentoday.com

Lincoln School Alumni Foundation to Help Fund District #7 Home-School Liaison

The Lincoln School Alumni Foundation has generously provided Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7 with funding to employ a part-time home-school liaison. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. Article continues after sponsor message. The...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
heritagedaily.com

Study reveals changes in the development of downtown Cahokia

Researchers have revealed the changes in the organisation and use of space in downtown Cahokia, by conducting scientist studies on the western edge of the Grand Plaza. Cahokia was the largest urban settlement to develop from the Mississippian culture, a mound-building pre-Columbian civilisation that developed in the Midwestern, Eastern, and South-eastern United States.
CAHOKIA, IL
advantagenews.com

Former Lenhardt building on Piasa coming down

Demolition of one of the remnants of Alton’s manufacturing history has begun. The former Lenhardt Tool and Dye building at 501 Piasa Street was sold to the city in late 2018. Heavy equipment was seen on the property Friday afternoon, starting the process of knocking it down. At the...
ALTON, IL

