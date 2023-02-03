Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
This Missouri entrepreneur wants to give away $1billionAsh JurbergMissouri State
Gruesome Murder From 1983 Has Left a St Louis Jane Doe Unidentified for 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Saint Louis, MO
Beloved local grocer opening new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSaint Louis, MO
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Spots in Saint LouisEast Coast TravelerSaint Louis, MO
edglentoday.com
Taylor's Game-Winner at Little Rock Featured on ESPN's SportsCenter Top 10
EDWARDSVILLE – Ray'Sean Taylor (Collinsville) of SIUE men's basketball received national recognition for his game winning shot on Feb. 4 at Little Rock. Taylor's shot at the buzzer from beyond half-court, giving the Cougars their 16th win of the season, was featured as number three on SportsCenter's Top 10.
collinsvilledailynews.com
edglentoday.com
2004 Girls Golf, 2000 Boys Soccer, 1990 Baseball Teams, All State Champions, Inducted Into EHS Athletic Hall of Fame, All Left Legacy
EDWARDSVILLE - The 2004 girls golf team the 2000 boys soccer team and the 1990 boys baseball team, all state champions, were inducted into the Edwardsville High School Athletic Hall of Fame in ceremonies Saturday evening at the Sunset Hills Country Club in Edwardsville. The three teams are among the...
edglentoday.com
Five Athletes, One Contributor, Two Coaches Inducted Into EHS Athletic Hall Of Fame
EDWARDSVILLE - Five athletes, two coaches, and a longtime contributor to the high school athletic program were inducted into the Edwardsville High School Athletic Hall of Fame in ceremonies Saturday evening at the Sunset Hills Country Club. The ceremony was hosted by Rene Knott, news anchor and former sports anchor...
edglentoday.com
Weekend Basketball Round-Up & Scores
GRANITE CITY 42, ALTON 39 (OT) In a hard-fought Southwestern Conference matchup at Alton Friday night, the Redbirds were defeated by some great three-point shooting from the Warriors. Granite made 10 threes...
edglentoday.com
Tillman Hits Game-Tying Three, Key Free Throws To Help Tigers Win Over Belleville East 33-32, Holds Jordan Pickett To 10 Points
EDWARDSVILLE - A.J. Tillman hit a game-tying three - the only three of the night for either team - then hit key free throws down the stretch as Edwardsville pulled off a major 33-32 win over Southwestern Conference leader Belleville East 33-32 in a boys basketball game played Friday night at Lucco-Jackson Gym.
Chick-fil-A opening new Edwardsville restaurant on Thursday
Chick-fil-A will open a new restaurant in Edwardsville this week, bringing more than 120 new full- and part-time jobs to the community.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Roaming St. Louis: Shopping timeless Main Street in St. Charles
For his Roaming St. Louis segment, KMOX weekend host Scott Jagow spent some time on the cobblestone Main Street of St. Charles: A nationally-renowned cookie store, tasting balsamic vinegar and hot sauce, and learning about soap-making.
KMOV
Crews battle fire in Milstadt
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crews responded to an early morning garage fire in Milstadt, Ill. Monday morning. A call came out for a fully-engulfed garage fire in the 600 block of South Illinois Street. Reports are that there may be a victim inside. News 4 will update with more...
Lightning Strikes St. Louis’ Gateway Arch with 300 Million Volts
I could say that I've found a shocking moment to share with you, but that would overload my pun meter. It truly is an awesome sight as there's a short, but sweet video of lightning striking the Gateway Arch in St. Louis with a massive charge of 300 million volts.
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Spots in Saint Louis
MISSOURI - Barbecue is one of the most popular foods in Saint Louis, Missouri. Residents consume more barbecue sauce per capita than anyone else in the country. The culinary tradition dates back to the native cultures, but it gained worldwide recognition through Spanish colonizers. Today, barbecue varies in the United States and varies by region. Generally, barbeque meats are prepared over open flames or wood. Listed below are our favorite "Saint Louis Style Barbecue Spots."
Crash closes I-64 EB lanes
Crews are responding to a crash that took place on I-64 eastbound Monday morning.
2 $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Illinois
MADISON COUNTY, Illinois — As the Powerball jackpot jumps to an estimated $700 million for Saturday's drawing, one St. Louis-area lottery player is already a lucky winner. The Illinois Lottery said that in Wednesday night's Powerball draw, two players matched four numbers to win $50,000 each. One ticket was bought in Aurora, Illinois, and the other was bought at Casey's General Store in Collinsville.
stlmag.com
Where to go for furniture reupholstery in St. Louis
BBB-accredited, Custom Furniture Works has been a family-owned business for more than 30 years. According to the company’s website, re-upholstery generally takes 2 to 4 weeks. Interested customers should email their name, address, phone number, and details of the project to add their name to a list of future appointments. 6727 Manchester, cfwgibbs@hotmail.com, 314-644-0460.
edglentoday.com
Alton City Hall Celebrates Black History Month
Organized by Sheila Goins with contributions from members across the river bend, the black history exhibit at city hall showcases the many contributions made by Alton's African American citizens.
St. Louis County lotto player surprised by $283K jackpot
“I was upset because I noticed someone had won and didn’t think it was me,” he told Missouri Lottery officials. “Two days later, I checked my numbers and said, ‘Oh my God!’”
Trampoline fight in Illinois involving more than 150 juveniles
A fight involving more than 150 juveniles broke out Saturday night.
St. Louis and Chicago trade gorillas to protect endangered species
It's not every day that St. Louis and Chicago agree to a mutually beneficial trade.
edglentoday.com
Lincoln School Alumni Foundation to Help Fund District #7 Home-School Liaison
The Lincoln School Alumni Foundation has generously provided Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7 with funding to employ a part-time home-school liaison. The...
