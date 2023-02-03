Read full article on original website
Goldman Sachs Asset Management closes $5.2 billion growth equity fund
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Asset Management said Tuesday it had closed a $5.2 billion direct private markets fund that invests in high-growth businesses. The fund, one of the largest growth funds of its kind, seeks to buy minority stakes with an average investment size of about $50 million in businesses that are in the early or middle stages of their growth.
CVS nearing $10.5 billion deal for primary-care provider Oak Street Health - WSJ
(Reuters) -CVS Health Corp is close to an agreement to buy primary care center operator Oak Street Health Inc for about $10.5 billion including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. The companies are discussing a price of about $39 a share, the...
Equinor jumps, Total edges lower on 4Q results
Investing.com -- TotalEnergies (EPA:TTEF) stock edged lower in Paris on Wednesday while Norwegian rival Equinor (OL:EQNR) soared in Oslo after the two giants added to a growing list of record profits for integrated oil and gas companies. The French major reported adjusted net income of $36.2 billion while Equinor generated...
Biden expected to call for 400% increase in buyback tax
© Reuters Biden expected to call for 400% increase in buyback tax. At tonight's State of the Union address, President Biden is expected to call for a 400% hike in the tax on stock buybacks. This could bring the current 1% rate to 4%. While the announcement is expected...
Cardano Price Analysis: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours
Cardano Price Analysis: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours. ADA’s price dipped below the 9 and 20 EMA lines on the 4-hour chart. CoinMarketCap shows that the price of ADA stands at $0.4001 at press time. Technical indicators suggest that ADA’s price will continue to drop in...
‘MicroStrategy Could Delve into Bitcoin Futures,’ Says Saylor
© Reuters. ‘MicroStrategy Could Delve into Bitcoin Futures,’ Says Saylor. Michael Saylor says MicroStrategy could explore Bitcoin futures in the future. Saylor says buying MicroStragey is an easier way for institutional investors to hold Bitcoin. MicroStrategy reported a loss in Q4 2022. Michael Saylor, co-founder and executive...
Prudential Financial profit falls 26% as market rout drags AUM
(Reuters) - Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) reported a roughly 26% fall in fourth-quarter adjusted profit on Tuesday as a global market rout pressured the insurer's assets under management (AUM). The previous year was marked by heavy losses in the capital markets amid uncertainty triggered by the war in Ukraine, decades-high...
U.S. crude stocks down 2.1M barrels last week, gasoline up 5.2M - API
Investing.com -- U.S. crude stockpiles fell by more than 2 million barrels last week while fuel products gasoline and distillates saw large builds again, trade group API said Tuesday ahead of official weekly data on the same. U.S. crude inventories dropped by 2.184M barrels during the week ended Feb. 1,...
10 Stock Market Predictions for the Week Ahead: Tides May Be Turning
Stocks rose sharply over the week, despite a 1% drop on Friday after a strong job report. Jay Powell was right on Wednesday when he stated that the labor market was too tight and that their data showed inflation would take time to come down. The market didn’t believe him initially, with stocks seeing a rally on Wednesday and Thursday.
Asian shares rise, dollar wobbles after 'dovish' Powell comments
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Asian equities jumped, while the dollar was on the back foot on Wednesday after less hawkish than feared comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell lifted sentiment and fuelled investor hopes the central bank may soon ease monetary policy. In an eagerly awaited speech earlier on Tuesday,...
ECB to zero in on soured loans this year as economy slows
FRANKFURT (Reuters) -European Central Bank supervisors will zero in on bad loans this year after finding that some euro zone banks had set too little money aside for them or were slow in recognising the problem, the ECB said on Wednesday. Presenting its annual review of the sector, the ECB...
Iceland's central bank raises key rate as inflation outlook worsens
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Iceland's central bank raised its key policy interest rate by half a percentage point to 6.5% on Wednesday, its first rate hike in 2023, and warned of further monetary tightening to bring down inflation, which has anchored itself in the economy. The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee...
Church & Dwight's growth strategy makes it a top pick: Oppenheimer
Investing.com -- Church & Dwight Company Inc (NYSE:CHD), the maker of Arm & Hammer baking soda and Waterpik personal care devices, has a growth strategy driven by deals and remains on the outlook for opportunities, according to analysts at Oppenheimer. The analysts put the consumer product company back on its...
Adyen shares slide after second-half profits miss estimates
Investing.com -- Adyen NV (AS:ADYEN) has reported second-half earnings that came in well below analysts' estimates, sending shares lower by more than 10%, as the Dutch payments firm focuses on infrastructure investments and headcount expansion despite lingering economic headwinds. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization for the six months...
Japan's Subaru cuts annual output target as chip shortage drags on
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Subaru (OTC:FUJHY) Corp slashed its annual output target by nearly 10% on Wednesday amid ongoing fallout from a semiconductor shortage that continues to hamper automakers around the world. The carmaker said the shortages were most acute among parts for immediate delivery in the spot market and...
Inscriptions Are Filling Bitcoin Block Space, Consumes 50% of Space
© Reuters. Inscriptions Are Filling Bitcoin Block Space, Consumes 50% of Space. Bitcoin ordinals and inscriptions are allegedly filling up block space quickly. Inscriptions use a higher portion of the total space available in each Bitcoin block. The formal debut of Ordinals took place on January 21, 2023. According...
Holcim cements North America push with $1.29 billion acquisition of roofing company
ZURICH (Reuters) -Holcim AG, the world's biggest cement maker, has agreed to buy U.S. roofing systems manufacturer Duro-Last in a $1.29 billion deal, the Swiss company said on Tuesday, its latest move to bolster its presence in North America. Holcim (SIX:HOLN) expects the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to provide...
Wells Fargo agrees to pay $300 million to settle with shareholders over auto insurance disclosures
(Reuters) -Wells Fargo & Co agreed to pay $300 million to settle a shareholder lawsuit claiming the bank hid that it had pushed unnecessary insurance on auto loan customers, according to documents filed in U.S. court on Tuesday. The Construction Laborers Pension Trust for Southern California, which led the class...
Maersk unveils disappointing full-year income guidance
Investing.com -- AP Moeller-Maersk A/S (CSE:MAERSKb) has delivered lower-than-expected annual income guidance, citing an easing in a pandemic-era boom in demand for goods and expectations for sluggish global growth in 2023. The Danish shipping firm now sees full-year underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization in the range of...
Equinor shares soar on record 2022 profit, Q4 beat
OSLO (Reuters) - Equinor on Wednesday posted a record $74.9 billion adjusted operating profit for 2022, more than double its previous high, as gas prices soared and fourth-quarter results beat expectations, boosting its share price by 7%. The Norwegian oil and gas producer's adjusted earnings before tax and interest for...
