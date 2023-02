O'FALLON, Ill. – Saint Louis improved to 3-1 on the season by breezing past Lindenwood 7-0 Sunday morning at St. Clair Tennis Club. Five of the Billikens' six singles victories came in straight sets. At No. 4, Fiorella Duran rallied from a first-set defeat and won her match in a super-tiebreaker.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO