Read full article on original website
Related
The stock market just hit a rare trifecta of bullish indicators that suggests big upside this year
The stock market just confirmed a rare trifecta of bullish indicators that suggests big upside in 2023. The trifecta included a Santa Claus rally, positive returns in the first five trading days of the year, and a positive January. On other occasions when the bullish trifecta occurred after a bear...
The stock market could jump 21% as bullish indicators flash their strongest signal since 2020
Stocks could rally 21%, as there are indicators flashing their strongest signal since 2020, according to Ned Davis Research. The firm pointed to the S&P 500, which recently formed a so-called golden cross. Such signals have been confirmed by other longer-term indicators of stock market breadth, the firm said. Stocks...
investing.com
S&P 500 Poised for Short-Term Gains but Long-Term Challenges Loom
In our last market update, I wrote about how market technicals were improving. That improvement has continued, and the market is displaying strength that we have not seen in over a year. Here is a rundown of the positive developments that have occurred recently:. Market breadth continues to strengthen. Sentiment...
NASDAQ
The S&P 500 Chart Just Flashed a Major Warning to Investors
I worked in dealing rooms around the world for a couple of decades and have made a living from markets, one way or another, for another two decades, so when people come into my workspace, they are often surprised. They expect to see me surrounded by screens showing charts, each one buried in a mass of squiggles, lines, and drawings. What they find instead is one screen that is more likely to be focused on a news feed than a chart, and an armchair where I am often found, seemingly staring into space. That is because I generally rely more on fundamental analysis than I do technical for idea generation. Once I have an idea, I use charts for timing a trade or investment, but they are rarely the spark.
investing.com
BTC’s Price Breaks Below the $23K Level in the Last 24 Hours
© Reuters. BTC’s Price Breaks Below the $23K Level in the Last 24 Hours. BTC’s price has broken below the key $23k level in the last 24 hours. The 4-hour chart for BTC suggests that BTC’s price will continue to drop. Traders will want to focus...
Here's How Much A $1,000 Investment In Tesla Stock Will Be Worth In 2030 If Ron Baron's Price Target Hits
One of the most outspoken Tesla Inc TSLA bulls and investors laid out a price target for shares of the electric vehicle leader at the start of November. Here’s what went into the price target and how much the stock could be worth in eight years if his goal is reached.
investing.com
Shiba Inu May Gain 40% Against Dogecoin in Coming Weeks
Shiba Inu May Gain 40% Against Dogecoin in Coming Weeks. Technical indicators suggest that SHIB may strengthen 40% against DOGE. Fundamental indicators for DOGE look pale after Elon Musk banned DOGE-tipping bot. SHIB and DOGE risk dropping 10% and 13% respectively against the dollar this month. Technical indicators for the...
A new bull market is underway amid Powell's acknowledgement of falling inflation, Fundstrat says
Signs of tanking inflation have been "everywhere," and the Fed is finally starting to acknowledge that, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said.
Beaten down stocks like Carvana and Bed Bath & Beyond are getting a huge boost as risk appetite returns amid the Fed's acknowledgement of falling inflation
Risk-on sentiment returned to the stock market on Thursday after the Fed acknowledged inflation is falling. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell mentioned the word "disinflation" 13 times during Wednesday's FOMC speech. Beaten down stocks like Carvana and Bed Bath & Beyond soared as interest rates fell in Thursday's session. A risk-on...
investing.com
BIS Official Predicts Crypto Recovery Amid Global CBDC Expansion
BIS Official Predicts Crypto Recovery Amid Global CBDC Expansion. BIS Innovations head, Cecilia Skingsley says the crypto industry will learn from recent failures and develop new things. Skingsley expects the new wave of CBDCs to face geographical limitations. Increased global CBDC interest is believed to be due to the dwindling...
Motley Fool
3 Ultra-Growth Stocks That Could Soar in a 2023 Bull Market
Wayfair is finally cracking the code for profitable growth. Floor & Décor is laying down solid results for investors. Global-e stock is expensive, but its growth prospects are enormous. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Despite 'extraordinary' 2023 rally, stocks are just OK, BlackRock's bond chief says
BlackRock's bond chief Rick Rieder says the stock market rally has been "extraordinary," but he isn't overly bullish on equities just yet. Stocks have been on a tear since the start of the year, with the Nasdaq ahead 17% in the past month. Rieder explains what looks attractive amid an...
Buying Nvidia Stock on the Dips: Here’s the Level to Watch
Nvidia stock has been trading incredibly well on the long side. Here's where to buy the dip next.
investing.com
Hedge Funds Cut Risky Bets at Fastest Pace in Two Years
(Bloomberg) -- Big-money speculators are shunning the new-year equity rally, unconvinced by the buying frenzy that has swept across the retail crowd as well as corporate America. While being forced to unwind bearish bets in droves by last week’s risk-on rotation, hedge funds tracked by Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).’s...
Investopedia
Markets Fall as Huge Job Gains Fuel Rate Hike Worries
The Nasdaq led major U.S. equities indexes lower on Friday, Feb. 3. An upside surprise in the jobs report raised concerns that the Fed would remain aggressive in its fight against inflation. Shares of tech giants Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOGL) dropped after both companies fell short of expectations in...
Stocks Extend Slump, Powell On Deck, Tesla, Dell, Activision - Five Things To Know
Stock futures lower as market re-set Fed rate bets; Week Ahead: Powell speech tops light earnings, data calendar; Tesla share edge higher following Model Y price hikes; Dell set to slash 6,600 jobs amid PC market slump and video games in focus with Activision, Take-Two earnings on deck.
investing.com
Take-Two earnings missed by $1.80, revenue fell short of estimates
Investing.com - Take-Two (NASDAQ: TTWO) reported third quarter EPS of $-0.91, $1.80 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.89. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.41B versus the consensus estimate of $1.46B. Guidance. Take-Two sees FY 2023 EPS of $-4.50-$-4.40 versus the analyst consensus of $4.04. Take-Two sees FY...
investing.com
SHIB Close to Breaking into Top 10 After Outranking DOT, LTC
© Reuters SHIB Close to Breaking into Top 10 After Outranking DOT, LTC. SHIB surpasses Polkadot and Litecoin to claim 12th position among prominent coins. The meme coin’s market cap is now over $8 billion, up from $4 billion five weeks back. Ethereum whales hold over $700 million...
Fed rate hike may be smallest since March. What it means for you.
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday is expected to make its eighth rate hike since March. If there is a glimmer of light for weary borrowers and investors, it's that the increase may be the smallest since the central bank began pushing rates higher almost a year ago. On February 1, the Fed is expected to raise its key short-term rate by one-quarter of a percentage point, bringing its target rate to a range of 4.5% to 4.75%, its highest level in 15 years, according to economists surveyed by FactSet. That would follow a half-point rate hike in December and four three-quarter...
Comments / 0