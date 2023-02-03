ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honoree finds ‘home’ in Watertown Winter Farm Show

John K. Weismantel has been a behind-the-scenes fixture at the Watertown Winter Farm Show since 1983. This year, he will be honored during the 78th annual show, which takes place Feb. 8-11 at the Codington County Extension Complex in Watertown, South Dakota. The Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce ag committee,...
WATERTOWN, SD

