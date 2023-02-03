ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travelmag.com

The Best Pearl Harbor Tours from Waikiki

Located on Oahu’s south coast, about 12 miles west of Waikiki and downtown Honolulu, the US naval base of Pearl Harbor is a site of huge historical importance and interest. The history behind the site lies in its role during WWII when it faced a devastating surprise attack by Japanese forces. Today the area provides a fascinating and often emotionally draining tribute at a number of museums and memorials dedicated to the traumatic events of December 1941. For those visiting Waikiki who would like to make the short hop to Pearl Harbor, we’ve picked out some of the best tours currently available.
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

We Tried It: The Magical Mystery Show! at Hilton Waikīkī Beach Hotel

What: A magic show and free magic class featuring a rotating cast of illusionists from around the world. Where: Victorian-inspired theatre at the Hilton Waikīkī Beach Hotel. O n a rare rainy day in Honolulu, we ventured into Waikīkī with our friends for an afternoon of magic at the The Magical Mystery Show! at Hilton Waikīkī Beach Hotel. Both six-year-old boys, Duke and Trevor, had expressed interest in magic prior but had never been to a proper magic show.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinews.online

Hawaii Circle Island Road Closed at Waimea Bay, Oahu

Rockslides in the year 2000 resulted in rebuilding the original stretch of Kamehameha Highway on Oahu’s pictures North Shore. It made circle island trips impossible until authorities built a temporary road on top of the sandy beaches of famous Waimea Bay. 23 years later, the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Weather: Feb. 5, 2023

Get ready, shave ice fans: A Maui favorite is now on Oahu... and expanding on the mainland!. The popular Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice from Maui opened its newest location at 909 Kapahulu Avenue, right across the street from Leonard’s Bakery. Sunrise Weekend interview with cast of 'Peace on...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Weather damage on Oahu and Kauai

This weekend’s Punahou Carnival looks, feels and definitely smells like those before the pandemic. Hawaii Island police: Officer shot armed suspect after he ignored commands. The suspect was shot in the upper shoulder and taken to the Hilo Medical Center. Flash flood warning issued for Kauai as drenching rains...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

This Zippy’s location to serve its last sit-down meal

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Staffing issues are bringing changes to Zippy’s Restaurants Koko Marina Center location. Zippy’s said the last day for dine-in restaurant service at that Hawaii Kai location will be on Sunday, Feb. 5. “Historically, staffing of the restaurant has been a challenge, and even more so in the current challenging employment environment,” said […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Even without thrill rides, returning crowds pack Punahou Carnival

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This weekend’s Punahou Carnival looks, feels and definitely smells like those before the pandemic. That’s what thousands of people experienced Friday night as the longtime tradition reopened to the public for the first time in three years — even though there’s still a big part that’s missing.
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy