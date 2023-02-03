Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Joint in HawaiiEast Coast TravelerHawaii State
ZIPAIR Offering Low-Cost Tickets From Honolulu to Tokyo, JapanJordan ArthurHonolulu, HI
The richest person in Honolulu is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHonolulu, HI
16 days to die at Pearl Harbor: The Tragic Story of Sailors Trapped Deep in Sunken USS West Virginia Waiting For Help.News TenderJoint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI
What Happened Immediately After Japan Attacked the Pearl Harbor?JulesJoint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI
The Best Pearl Harbor Tours from Waikiki
Located on Oahu’s south coast, about 12 miles west of Waikiki and downtown Honolulu, the US naval base of Pearl Harbor is a site of huge historical importance and interest. The history behind the site lies in its role during WWII when it faced a devastating surprise attack by Japanese forces. Today the area provides a fascinating and often emotionally draining tribute at a number of museums and memorials dedicated to the traumatic events of December 1941. For those visiting Waikiki who would like to make the short hop to Pearl Harbor, we’ve picked out some of the best tours currently available.
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Joint in Hawaii
HAWAII - Whether you’re looking for a classic Chicago-style hot dog, a savory vegetarian option, or something more exotic, you’ll find it at one of these Best Hot Dog Joints in Hawaii.
Get ready, shave ice fans: A Maui favorite is now on Oahu... and expanding on the mainland!
Sunrise Weekend interview with cast of 'Peace on Your Wings'. The threat of heavy rain and thunderstorms is diminishing for the latter part of the weekend. After years on the beach, these Native Hawaiians occupied a housing complex. Some got to stay. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. “They have a...
We Tried It: The Magical Mystery Show! at Hilton Waikīkī Beach Hotel
What: A magic show and free magic class featuring a rotating cast of illusionists from around the world. Where: Victorian-inspired theatre at the Hilton Waikīkī Beach Hotel. O n a rare rainy day in Honolulu, we ventured into Waikīkī with our friends for an afternoon of magic at the The Magical Mystery Show! at Hilton Waikīkī Beach Hotel. Both six-year-old boys, Duke and Trevor, had expressed interest in magic prior but had never been to a proper magic show.
Hawaii Circle Island Road Closed at Waimea Bay, Oahu
Rockslides in the year 2000 resulted in rebuilding the original stretch of Kamehameha Highway on Oahu’s pictures North Shore. It made circle island trips impossible until authorities built a temporary road on top of the sandy beaches of famous Waimea Bay. 23 years later, the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation...
Hawaii couple spreads aloha to care homes through music
The Youngs have been performing together at different care homes for the past nine years, making about six visits per month. And their formula for success is really simple.
First Alert Weather: Feb. 5, 2023
Get ready, shave ice fans: A Maui favorite is now on Oahu... and expanding on the mainland!. The popular Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice from Maui opened its newest location at 909 Kapahulu Avenue, right across the street from Leonard’s Bakery. Sunrise Weekend interview with cast of 'Peace on...
‘Mysterious viruses’ a possible threat to Hawaii’s state flower
The UH College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources said after they analyzed hibiscus samples collected in Honolulu they found a pair of viruses called hibiscus betacarmovirus and hibiscus soymovirus.
Weather damage on Oahu and Kauai
This weekend’s Punahou Carnival looks, feels and definitely smells like those before the pandemic. Hawaii Island police: Officer shot armed suspect after he ignored commands. The suspect was shot in the upper shoulder and taken to the Hilo Medical Center. Flash flood warning issued for Kauai as drenching rains...
Crews work to bring down loose material after rockfall near Waimea Bay
According to Honolulu Police, Kamehameha Highway fronting Waimea Bay Beach is closed in both directions due to falling rocks.
At one of the top beaches in the country, no showers or restrooms ― and no timeline for a fix
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s been no running water for months at a top-ranked beach on Hawaii Island. The water at Hapuna Beach State Park was shut off nearly four months ago. Now, beachgoers want to know why it’s taking so long to resolve the problem at a popular beach that attracts hundreds of people a day.
Invasive bugs spark Honolulu airport’s new exhibit
A newly released biosecurity exhibit is now up in the Mauka Concourse in terminal one at the Honolulu international airport.
New, modernized way to pay for parking meters in Honolulu
The Honolulu Department of Transportation Services said they are making efforts to modernize payment systems for the City's transportation system.
Ewa beach residents asked to conserve water
The City and County of Honolulu Department of Environmental Services (ENV) are asking Ewa Beach residents to conserve water.
This Zippy’s location to serve its last sit-down meal
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Staffing issues are bringing changes to Zippy’s Restaurants Koko Marina Center location. Zippy’s said the last day for dine-in restaurant service at that Hawaii Kai location will be on Sunday, Feb. 5. “Historically, staffing of the restaurant has been a challenge, and even more so in the current challenging employment environment,” said […]
For the first time in 19 months, the median price for an Oahu home is under $1M
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Good news for prospective Oahu homeowners: The median price of a single-family home dipped below $1 million for the first time since the summer of 2021. The median price for a single-family home on Oahu is $985,500, which fell by 6% from January 2022. The median price...
HFD rescues hikers from ridge at Koko Crater
The Honolulu Fire Department rescued two hikers from a sheer ridge on Koko Crater.
HECO: Over 5k customers without power across Oahu
HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to Hawaiian Electric, there are numerous power outages across Oahu. The map below shows outages as of 10:15 a.m. today. For more information on outages, visit HECO’s website.
Even without thrill rides, returning crowds pack Punahou Carnival
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This weekend’s Punahou Carnival looks, feels and definitely smells like those before the pandemic. That’s what thousands of people experienced Friday night as the longtime tradition reopened to the public for the first time in three years — even though there’s still a big part that’s missing.
Hawaii’s Affordable Housing Law Sparks Battles At The Capitol
As Gov. Josh Green embarks on a stated mission to foster development of new homes for Hawaii residents, a battle is brewing at the State Capitol that could have a dramatic impact on where new housing is built across the islands. At issue is a relatively obscure law designed to...
