ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seward, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cune.edu

Concordia prepping for road game at Doane in week's lone outing

SEWARD, Neb. – There’s no margin for error left as the situation relates to the chances of the Concordia University Men’s Basketball team finishing inside the top four of the GPAC standings. The Bulldogs enter this week in fifth place and in need of a push over the final two weeks of the regular season. In last week’s action, Concordia rode a hot start to a 91-63 blowout win at Midland before returning home for a 74-71 nail-biting loss to Dordt. Head Coach Ben Limback’s squad sits at 15-10 overall (9-8 GPAC) with three games left on the regular season slate. The only action this week with be Wednesday’s trip to Doane.
SEWARD, NE
cune.edu

Two in-state GPAC road games await Bulldogs

SEWARD, Neb. – A couple of short road trips will make up this week’s slate as the Concordia University Women’s Basketball team will stay within the state of Nebraska. Now 10-2 over their last 12 GPAC games, the Bulldogs will take their act on the road against Doane on Wednesday and College of Saint Mary on Saturday. In last week’s action, Concordia earned a 102-64 win at Midland before falling, 76-69, in a wire-to-wire clash with fourth-ranked Dordt. Head Coach Drew Olson’s squad enters this week in a tie for fourth place in the GPAC standings at 12-6 in league play (16-8 overall). The current top three in the league standings are Dordt (17-1), Jamestown (14-4) and Briar Cliff (13-5).
SEWARD, NE
cune.edu

Season Preview: 2023 Concordia Men's Tennis

Head Coach: Cam Long (2nd season) 2021-22 record: 9-9 overall, 4-2 GPAC (3rd) Key returners: Juan Rabellino (Jr.); Eduardo Rojas (Jr.); Shawn Springer (So.). Key losses: Jeremy Berryman; Joseph Bindl; Isaac Howes; Jack Kitson. Key Newcomers: Santiago Abadia; Hugo Fuentes. 2022 GPAC All-Conference: Jeremiah Berryman (HM doubles); Joe Bindl (HM...
SEWARD, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy