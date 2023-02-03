ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Season Preview: 2023 Concordia Men's Tennis

Head Coach: Cam Long (2nd season) 2021-22 record: 9-9 overall, 4-2 GPAC (3rd) Key returners: Juan Rabellino (Jr.); Eduardo Rojas (Jr.); Shawn Springer (So.). Key losses: Jeremy Berryman; Joseph Bindl; Isaac Howes; Jack Kitson. Key Newcomers: Santiago Abadia; Hugo Fuentes. 2022 GPAC All-Conference: Jeremiah Berryman (HM doubles); Joe Bindl (HM...
