SEWARD, Neb. – A couple of short road trips will make up this week’s slate as the Concordia University Women’s Basketball team will stay within the state of Nebraska. Now 10-2 over their last 12 GPAC games, the Bulldogs will take their act on the road against Doane on Wednesday and College of Saint Mary on Saturday. In last week’s action, Concordia earned a 102-64 win at Midland before falling, 76-69, in a wire-to-wire clash with fourth-ranked Dordt. Head Coach Drew Olson’s squad enters this week in a tie for fourth place in the GPAC standings at 12-6 in league play (16-8 overall). The current top three in the league standings are Dordt (17-1), Jamestown (14-4) and Briar Cliff (13-5).

SEWARD, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO