Read full article on original website
Related
School bully meets his match when another student puts hair remover cream in his shampoo
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. High school can be challenging for any teen. My friends and I were no exception. One afternoon the school bully, who also happened to be one of the jocks, showed up in class with bits of his hair falling out. Naturally, he was concerned as most of his self-image relied upon his hair; he was always combing to show off for the girls.
bonitavistacrusader.org
Clearing up misconceptions about graduation
BVH principal Lee Romero holds meeting to clarify graduation misconceptions. On Jan. 31, Bonita Vista High (BVH) principal Lee Romero held a voluntary meeting with seniors in the gymnasium during lunch to clear up any confusion regarding graduation and answer any questions students may have. The most discussed concern about...
bonitavistacrusader.org
Teachers say
“Extracurriculars greatly affect their [students] future in terms of their career since colleges look at extracurriculars and clubs. They want to see that students are, in fact, involved and most importantly that they are gaining those leadership skills.”. “I think it is a really good opportunity for students to be...
Comments / 0