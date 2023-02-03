The following is a press release from the Kalispell Police Department. KALISPELL, Mont. - On 2/4/2023 at 8:30 PM, Kalispell Police officers responded to a business on the North end of the city for a report of a Hit and Run accident. The driver failed to remain on scene. Minutes later, a Montana Highway Patrol Trooper, located the suspect vehicle occupied by one male driver. The vehicle failed to yield to the Trooper and a pursuit ensued. Kalispell Police officers and the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the pursuit. The pursuit went through downtown Kalispell, East on MT 35 and North on Helena Flats Road before officers were able to disable the vehicle and take the male driver into custody.

KALISPELL, MT ・ 17 HOURS AGO