montanarightnow.com
Department of Livestock Recommends Cancellation of Equine Events in Flathead County
Helena, Mont. - Following multiple confirmed cases of equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy (EHM) in Flathead County, the Montana Department of Livestock is recommending that horse owners and event coordinators in the Flathead Valley limit travel and cancel events that bring horses from multiple sources together through February 6th, 2023. The recommendation...
montanaoutdoor.com
Game wardens seek information on three deer shot and wasted in Ferndale
KALISPELL — Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks game wardens are seeking information on three deer found shot and wasted in the Swan River north of the Montana 209 bridge in Ferndale in Flathead County. Wardens received information from a neighboring landowner who reported hearing shots during the week of...
NBCMontana
Construction to close West Side Reservoir Road along Hungry Horse Reservoir
MISSOULA, Mont. — Flathead National Forest announced the West Side Reservoir Road located along the west side of Hungry Horse Reservoir will be closed due to motorized vehicle use due to construction starting Feb. 21. Officials said the closure will take place in two phases, the first closing the...
tiremeetsroad.com
Rental car with California plates spotted in Kalispell, MT with sign informing locals they’re not actually from California
“Don’t California my Montana,” implies Kalispell, Montanan. A local Montanan driving through Kalispell shared a sign they saw on the back of a rental Toyota to the “Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Signage” Facebook group informing locals that, although the Toyota they’re driving has California plates, they themselves aren’t Californians moving into town.
Flathead County Commission’s response to homelessness was shocking, appalling
The recent letter issued by the Flathead County Commissioners caught me completely flat footed. Surely, I thought, this is satire, possibly pulled from the pages of “The Onion.” No, it appears our esteemed commissioners have delivered one of the most ignorant, misguided and repugnant statements conceivable. Devoid of any supporting data or facts, or slightest […] The post Flathead County Commission’s response to homelessness was shocking, appalling appeared first on Daily Montanan.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
EHM Outbreak in Montana
Three horses in Flathead County, Montana, tested positive for equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy (EHM), and two additional cases are suspected. The horses are spread across three different barns and developed neurological signs. So far, four of the confirmed and suspected cases have been euthanized due to the severity of disease. The fifth is displaying mild clinical signs and is under quarantine. Exposed horses from the affected premises are also subject to quarantine for 21 days beyond the last date of potential exposure.
montanarightnow.com
Blackfeet law enforcement looking for 15-year-old last seen Friday
BROWNING, Mont. - Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services is looking for a 15-year-old last seen Friday. Shayleh Madplume is described as being five feet, six inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on Friday wearing dark clothing. If you know the whereabouts...
Man jailed following weekend pursuit through downtown Kalispell
A man is being held in the Flathead County Detention Center after leading law enforcement on a weekend pursuit through Kalispell.
montanarightnow.com
Kalispell police trying to ID person
KALISPELL. Mont. - The Kalispell Police Department is trying to help identify a person photographed. The Kalispell City Government said in a Facebook post anyone who can help with with information is asked to Detective Sergeant Karen Webster at 406-758-7794.
montanarightnow.com
Driver arrested after alleged hit-and-run, pursuit in Kalispell
The following is a press release from the Kalispell Police Department. KALISPELL, Mont. - On 2/4/2023 at 8:30 PM, Kalispell Police officers responded to a business on the North end of the city for a report of a Hit and Run accident. The driver failed to remain on scene. Minutes later, a Montana Highway Patrol Trooper, located the suspect vehicle occupied by one male driver. The vehicle failed to yield to the Trooper and a pursuit ensued. Kalispell Police officers and the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the pursuit. The pursuit went through downtown Kalispell, East on MT 35 and North on Helena Flats Road before officers were able to disable the vehicle and take the male driver into custody.
