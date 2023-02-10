Hollywood actress Chloé Rosenthal returns home for the production of Misery

On Feb. 10, the Chetco Pelican Players will open their first show of 2023 Misery. The leading actress is Chloé Rosenthal, who grew up in Brookings but moved to Hollywood to pursue a career in acting in 2013. Rosenthal returned on Dec. 27 and has been working on preparing for the show. She plans to return to Los Angeles when the show closes in late February.

Since moving to the big city, Rosenthal has acted in movies, and TV shows, delved into the directorial side of the business, and just closed production on an off-broadway show in New York. Now, Rosenthal has returned to her hometown to act in a part she's wanted since she was a kid.

"I saw a casting notice for Misery, and I read the book when I was in a study hall class, and I had nothing to do when I was 11 years old, far too young, but you know, I was curious," Rosenthal said. " I read it, and I'll never forget, I literally closed the book, and I was like, 'That is my favorite book i've ever read, and I'm going to play Annie Wilkes some day.'"

Misery is based on a novel by Stephan King, adapted into a play by William Goldman. The story centers around a prominent romance novelist Paul Sheldon who falls into the clutches of a deranged super-fan, Annie Wilkes. The play is a thriller, and Wilkes' complicated character drew Rosenthal to the role.

"Oftentimes we see these black-and-white characters, where we're just like, 'Oh, they're all bad or all good,' and Annie felt like there were so many human moments with her," Rosenthal said. "I like these complex characters; I think it's way more interesting to play the human side of a person rather than, 'Oh, they're just a villain.'"

Playing a character with depth to their personality has made the role more interesting, and Rosenthal has done extensive research on mental health and trauma to prepare for the role.

Returning home

Having grown up in Brookings, Rosenthal saw the theater as a second home for herself; her return home has given her a chance to reconnect with her roots.

"The second I got here, it's been absolutely incredible. I mean, it's like going down memory lane," Rosenthal said. "The theater, in a sense, raised me because I was there all the time. And, you know, I'm seeing some of the same faces, a lot of new faces, but they're all so warm and welcoming."

Rosenthal moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting after catching a break following a performance in Steel Magnolias at the Randall Theatre in Medford, Oregon. John Cypher, an established actor, saw the performance and helped her make a move to Hollywood.

While Rosenthal has had her fair share of time on big-budget sets, she has enjoyed working with a smaller theater and putting on a top-notch production with lesser means. Working with the Chetco Pelican Players has been a fun change of pace for her. After the production of Rent was such a success in the community, Rosenthal is excited to present this play to the Brookings audience.

"We're seeing even more sales right now for Misery, I think because of Rent, because Rent was such a success, so I'm very happy to be following that show, and I'm very happy that a community that they thought possibly might not be open-minded, turned out to be incredibly open-minded," Rosenthal said. "I'm just proud to be part of the Brookings community again."

To see Misery, tickets can be purchased at https://chetcopp.booktix.com/ or on the phone at 541-469-1857. You can also buy tickets at the door on show nigh