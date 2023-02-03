ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, WA

livingsnoqualmie.com

Horse Killed by Hit and Run Driver in North Bend-Snoqualmie Police Seek Public Assistance

[This article contains details that some might find difficult to read. Be aware of that before reading on.]. Longtime local Wendy Clark has been in the valley her entire life. She grew up in Snoqualmie before moving to North Bend, where she started riding when she was able to sit up. Says Clark, “my family always has had horses, and I spent tons of time on the back of our ponies riding up on the ridge where all the houses are now.”
NORTH BEND, WA
KING 5

Hood Canal Bridge reopens after semitruck crash

POULSBO, Wash. — The Hood Canal Bridge in north Kitsap County has reopened after an hours-long closure caused by a semitruck crash. According to the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Tacoma, a semitruck crashed into a barrier on the bridge at 3:12 p.m. on Friday. The barrier was damaged, so crews had to fix it before they allowed drivers on the bridge.
POULSBO, WA
KOMO News

Driver fled after crashing car into Lake Washington

The Seattle Police Department is searching for a driver who reportedly fled from a vehicle after crashing it into Lake Washington. Several people called 911 just before 7 p.m. Friday to report seeing a car go into Lake Washington near Lake Washington Boulevard South and South Horton St. When police...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Tracking the next storm system arriving Tuesday

SEATTLE — The next weather maker arrives Monday night with impacts continuing throughout the day Tuesday and some lingering effects Wednesday morning. Expect widespread lowland rain, gusty winds, and heavy mountain snow for the passes with this system. Timeline. Rain initially moves into coastal Washington and the Olympic Peninsula...
WASHINGTON STATE
myedmondsnews.com

Beloved Orca sculpture returns to Edmonds

More than 200 people gathered at the Salish Sea Brewing Company’s Boathouse Tap Room Sunday evening to be part of a gala celebration marking the return of what is arguably the most identifiable, iconic and beloved piece of public art in our community – artist John Hurley’s driftwood Orca.
EDMONDS, WA
q13fox.com

Officials investigating fatal crash in Kent, West Valley Hwy closed

KENT, Wash. - Fire officials and police are investigating a fatal car accident on West Valley Highway in Kent. The crash happened before 3 p.m. Sunday, and Puget Sound Fire said it occurred on the highway near Frager Rd S, just south of Willis St. Officials say this is a...
KENT, WA
urbnlivn.com

West Seattle bungalow with Scandinavian flair

Built in 1945, 7339 29th Ave. SW is a cozy West Seattle bungalow with tons of charm and Scandinavian-inspired updates. Meticulously cared for by its owners, an architect and designer, the 1,515-square-foot home boasts a plethora of functional, thoughtful updates—it was even featured in Sunset Magazine. On the main...
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Big Chicken coming to Shoreline

According to reporting in The Seattle Times, sports legend Shaq O'Neal's Big Chicken restaurant chain will be opening a location in Shoreline this year. The restaurant, which serves chicken sandwiches and tenders, already has a location at Climate Pledge Arena for Kraken games. They have expanded to The Landing in Renton. Next is Shoreline and Mukilteo.
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Local restaurant robbed at gunpoint twice

Nara Chinese Restaurant, 15033 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133, has been hit by violent robbers twice in the past few months. The Kim family, Insuk and Young Jin Kim, have owned and operated the popular restaurant for 16 years. After the most recent robbery they took only a day to recover and reorganize the ransacked restaurant. They were back in business the next day.
