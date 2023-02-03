Read full article on original website
Dick's Drive-In Celebrates Anniversary with Throwback Prices: Get a Burger for Just 19 CentsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
19 Cent Burgers Are Back at Dick’sMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Premieres, Award Winners And Dystopian Love – Seattle Theater Has It Allmixyplix mediaSeattle, WA
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
livingsnoqualmie.com
Horse Killed by Hit and Run Driver in North Bend-Snoqualmie Police Seek Public Assistance
[This article contains details that some might find difficult to read. Be aware of that before reading on.]. Longtime local Wendy Clark has been in the valley her entire life. She grew up in Snoqualmie before moving to North Bend, where she started riding when she was able to sit up. Says Clark, “my family always has had horses, and I spent tons of time on the back of our ponies riding up on the ridge where all the houses are now.”
My Clallam County
WSDOT warns it’s going to be a busy year for road work on the peninsula
PORT ANGELES – The Washington State Dept. of Transportation is warning Olympic Peninsula residents that it’s going to be a busy season for road crews beginning as early as next month. And once things get under way, we’ll be feeling the impacts to our commutes for at least a few years.
Hood Canal Bridge reopens after semitruck crash
POULSBO, Wash. — The Hood Canal Bridge in north Kitsap County has reopened after an hours-long closure caused by a semitruck crash. According to the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Tacoma, a semitruck crashed into a barrier on the bridge at 3:12 p.m. on Friday. The barrier was damaged, so crews had to fix it before they allowed drivers on the bridge.
KING Question: Is it legal to hunt migrating snow geese in Skagit Valley?
SKAGIT, Wash. — It's time for Friday's "KING Question," where we get your questions answered about what's going on in your community. Is it legal to use a shotgun during hunting season to shoot down migrating snow geese in Skagit Valley?. THE SOURCES. THE ANSWER. Janet from Skagit Valley...
KOMO News
'We're tired': 116-year-old Seattle business to close shop over encampment safety concerns
SEATTLE (KOMO) — A business in Seattle's SODO neighborhood has survived everything from world wars to the Great Depression and even multiple pandemics, but says it can't continue to stay open anymore due to the homeless crisis downtown. Thea Sand, the fifth-generation owner of Emmanuel's Rug and Upholstery Cleaners...
KOMO News
Driver fled after crashing car into Lake Washington
The Seattle Police Department is searching for a driver who reportedly fled from a vehicle after crashing it into Lake Washington. Several people called 911 just before 7 p.m. Friday to report seeing a car go into Lake Washington near Lake Washington Boulevard South and South Horton St. When police...
Tracking the next storm system arriving Tuesday
SEATTLE — The next weather maker arrives Monday night with impacts continuing throughout the day Tuesday and some lingering effects Wednesday morning. Expect widespread lowland rain, gusty winds, and heavy mountain snow for the passes with this system. Timeline. Rain initially moves into coastal Washington and the Olympic Peninsula...
New pizza restaurant and wellness store open, local meal subscription comes to Whatcom
Subscriber exclusive: Your guide to Whatcom County’s latest retail news, such as a farm reopening, a new pizza shop and a new health store.
everettpost.com
Another 105 Acres of Farmland Protected by Skagit County’s Farmland Legacy Program
Skagit County’s Farmland Legacy Program has finalized three farmland preservation projects in the past three months, permanently protecting another 105 acres of farmland from residential development. The additional acres of farmland now under conservation easement protection bring the total protected farmland in Skagit County to more than 14,200 acres.
myedmondsnews.com
Beloved Orca sculpture returns to Edmonds
More than 200 people gathered at the Salish Sea Brewing Company’s Boathouse Tap Room Sunday evening to be part of a gala celebration marking the return of what is arguably the most identifiable, iconic and beloved piece of public art in our community – artist John Hurley’s driftwood Orca.
Whatcom County led the state in fatal fires in 2022. Here’s why
Statewide, about 80 people died in fires last year, according to data compiled by the state fire marshal, which is part of the Washington State Patrol.
Chemicals 'of concern' flowing into Puget Sound, affecting marine life, scientists say
SEATTLE — Are the medications and products we use in our daily lives affecting wildlife in the Puget Sound?. It's a question environmental toxicologists have been working to answer especially with endangered Southern Resident orcas in mind. King County officials identified what they are calling "chemicals of emerging concern"...
q13fox.com
Officials investigating fatal crash in Kent, West Valley Hwy closed
KENT, Wash. - Fire officials and police are investigating a fatal car accident on West Valley Highway in Kent. The crash happened before 3 p.m. Sunday, and Puget Sound Fire said it occurred on the highway near Frager Rd S, just south of Willis St. Officials say this is a...
Seattle man shares story of living in RV in hopes of humanizing homelessness
SEATTLE — Timothy Barto says people have a lot of misconceptions when they see someone living out of an RV. "They think we aren't normal or we didn't have conventional lives at one point," Barto said. Living in Seattle since 2015, Barto started to feel the crush of rising...
urbnlivn.com
West Seattle bungalow with Scandinavian flair
Built in 1945, 7339 29th Ave. SW is a cozy West Seattle bungalow with tons of charm and Scandinavian-inspired updates. Meticulously cared for by its owners, an architect and designer, the 1,515-square-foot home boasts a plethora of functional, thoughtful updates—it was even featured in Sunset Magazine. On the main...
This unique Whatcom County food truck offers forest views and Asian-inspired cuisine
The food truck recently opened and makes Asian-inspired cuisine like loco moco, caramel pork sandwiches and coconut chicken bowls.
Stretch of I-5 in Marysville reopens after report of shots fired from car window
The freeway was shut down in both directions from 116th Street Northeast to just south of State Route 531 as deputies stopped the car.
shorelineareanews.com
Big Chicken coming to Shoreline
According to reporting in The Seattle Times, sports legend Shaq O'Neal's Big Chicken restaurant chain will be opening a location in Shoreline this year. The restaurant, which serves chicken sandwiches and tenders, already has a location at Climate Pledge Arena for Kraken games. They have expanded to The Landing in Renton. Next is Shoreline and Mukilteo.
shorelineareanews.com
Local restaurant robbed at gunpoint twice
Nara Chinese Restaurant, 15033 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133, has been hit by violent robbers twice in the past few months. The Kim family, Insuk and Young Jin Kim, have owned and operated the popular restaurant for 16 years. After the most recent robbery they took only a day to recover and reorganize the ransacked restaurant. They were back in business the next day.
These two Bellingham auto dealerships purchased by a Canadian company
The acquisition is the first in the U.S. for the Canadian company, with a hope to extend its reach further internationally.
