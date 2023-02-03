Read full article on original website
nrinow.news
McKee announces plan to invest $100 million in Burrillville hospital, Town Hall to be held Feb. 22
BURRILLVILLE – Gov. Dan McKee shared new details this week on plans for the Burrillville campus of Eleanor Slater Hospital, announcing the intent to invest more than $100 million in enhancements to the facility. According to a release from the administration, the new facility, “will broaden Eleanor Slater Hospital’s...
Zeus Was Tested, Now DNA Results Reveal His Wolf Content
Last month we told you about the massive wolf-dog up for adoption in Middletown, Rhode Island. Now we know exactly how much wolf this big guy has in him. Remember Zeus? He is the huge mixed-breed dog that wasn't legally able to be adopted in Rhode Island or Massachusetts because his DNA was part wolf.
WCVB
Harvey Leonard reflects on the Blizzard of ‘78, the winter storm by which all others in New England are measured
NEEDHAM, Mass. — There was 27.1” of snow in Boston. And 27.6” of snow in Providence. Hurricane-force wind gusts producing drifts over 15 feet high! Approximately 3500 vehicles stuck along route 128. Fourteen of the many people trapped in those vehicles died, presumably from carbon monoxide poisoning, as they left their motors running to try to stay warm as snow piled up above the level of their exhaust systems. A total of 99 deaths were attributed to the storm in MA.. & R.I. There were massive power outages and record high tides with huge waves on top, crumbling sea walls and devastating coastal communities, leaving many homeless. The National Guard was called in to rescue folks and to help with the massive job of snow removal. Southern New England was shut down for a full week!
47th Annual Meeting Street Telethon warms hearts, raises funds
The 47th Annual Meeting Street Telethon was back to its full format for the first time since 2019. With confetti falling on the show's hosts and school's families, the final amount raised was $625,600 for the one-of-a-kind local institution.
OnlyInYourState
The One Mexican Restaurant In Rhode Island With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers
Have you ever suffered from a mad craving for authentic Mexican food? We’ve all that those kinds of cravings, where we can think of little else until we sink our teeth into a delicious meal. This Mexican restaurant in Rhode Island dishes up some of the best Mexican food around. However, as you browse the menu, you may find you start craving something a little different – say, a burger?
eastgreenwichnews.com
Blizzard of ’78: Memories & Reflections, Part 2
We asked readers for their stories about the Blizzard of 1978 – when Providence got a record 27.6 inches of snow between Monday, Feb. 6, and Tuesday, Feb. 7 – and readers came through! Here is a story from our sometime-correspondent and favorite curmudgeon, who provided his vintage illustrations to boot. If you missed the first installment, click HERE. Check back soon for Part 3. And, thanks to everyone who contributed.
bryant.edu
Ilyasah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X, to deliver MLK Legacy keynote
Award-winning author, educator, and producer Ilyasah Shabazz, the daughter of Malcolm X, will deliver the keynote address at Bryant University's annual MLK Legacy Dinner on Thursday, February 16 at 5:45pm (doors open at 5:15pm) as part of Bryant’s celebration of Black History Month. Shabazz will also receive the University’s Rev. Dr. MLK Jr. Legacy Award.
Mass. mom Lindsay Clancy to be arraigned from hospital bed on charges of murdering her children
Massachusetts mom Lindsay Clancy will face murder charges from her hospital bed Tuesday in the alleged strangulation of her three young children. The labor and delivery nurse, 32, will appear via Zoom in Plymouth District Court for arraignment on two counts of murder and three counts each of strangulation and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, WCVB reported. Clancy, who was on leave from her job at Massachusetts General Hospital, allegedly killed her daughter Cora, 5, son Dawson, 3, and her 7-month-old son Callan, who died later at a hospital. Upgraded charges are expected after the death of the infant. The mother has...
travelawaits.com
15 Reasons You’ll Love This Quaint Rhode Island City This Winter
The charming seaside city of Newport, Rhode Island, is more than just a summer destination — it is a bustling hub of activities all winter long. The city perched on beautiful Narragansett Bay is filled with American history, award-winning restaurants, intriguing museums, and stunning mansions. A shining jewel in...
Turnto10.com
Two blind horses saved from slaughterhouse thanks to Norton couple
(WJAR) — Two blind horses set to be taken to a slaughterhouse in Mexico are instead on their way to safety thanks to the owners of Smokey Chestnut Farm. Heidi Medas, co-owner of Smokey Chestnut Farm in Norton, was made aware of the blind Belgian horses earlier this week by a woman looking for available horses.
rinewstoday.com
What’s it take to save lives for a living? – Michael Morse
Public safety jobs were once reserved for the best of the best, derived through rigorous testing, background checks and psychological screenings. The pool of applicants was vast because the pay was a little better than average and the benefits far better. Healthcare for life and a pension after twenty years of service were common.
mybackyardnews.com
RHODE ISLAND AUDUBON – WONDERS OF SPRING
March 2023 Program Highlights from the Audubon Society of Rhode Island. With warmer weather on the way, there is not a better time to get outside! Head to Audubon and experience the charming courtship display of the American Woodcock, head out on a birding walk with an expert, or take a guided trail walk to look for signs of spring.
Road Trip Worthy: Massachusetts Ice Cream Shop Will Have Your Sundae Overflowing
There is nothing like a good ice cream sundae. I mean, you start off with your favorite ice cream flavor and add all your favorite toppings, what sweet treat is better than that (especially on a hot day)?. Well, one little restaurant and ice cream place in Newton, MA, may...
‘I didn’t pull the trigger’: Murderer in 2000 execution-style killing seeks new trial
Kenneth Day was convicted in 2004 for taking part in the carjacking and killing of Jason Burgeson and Amy Shute.
fallriverreporter.com
Search for missing dog in Fall River that galvanized community comes to tragic end
The search for a missing Fall River dog has come to a tragic end. According to the mother of the owner, Naya was a service dog visiting from California that escaped into the unbearable cold on Friday. “They go everywhere together. Since it’s been painfully freezing outside, she thought it...
OnlyInYourState
Saltitude Is An Aboveground Cave In Rhode Island That Will Give You A Surreal Experience
Although we might run across one hidden in the landscape as we’re hiking, we really don’t find caves in Rhode Island like in other states. However, there’s one cave in Rhode Island that’s unlike any other. Nestled in an unassuming strip mall, this salt cave in Rhode Island promises the opportunity to relax and recharge.
OnlyInYourState
Providence Zen Center Is A Hidden Pagoda In Rhode Island That Almost No One Knows About
Life can go by at breakneck speed. Oftentimes, we’re so wrapped up in all that we need to do that we forget to stop, take a break, and recharge. Sometimes it’s even tough to relax at home; just when we get into the groove, the phone rings, or we remember something else that needs done. Carve out some time to find tranquility at this unique destination in Rhode Island.
ABC6.com
Family party in Cranston ends with domestic dispute, multiple arrests
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A family party in Cranston took a turn for the worse when a domestic dispute resulted in two arrests. Cranston Police Department Maj. Todd Patalano said an officer at the scene called for immediate back-up as he “engaged physically” with multiple people who were under the influence.
OnlyInYourState
Rhode Islanders Just Can’t Get Enough Of The Hulking Sandwiches From This Rhode Island Sandwich Shop
Do you ever have days where you’re really hungry, but you know that nothing will fill you up like a hearty sandwich? Maybe you want to whip up your favorite sandwich, but you’re out of everything you need, or perhaps you just feel like having someone else make it for you. When nothing but a sandwich will do, make your way to this Rhode Island sandwich shop. Oh, and go hungry. Really hungry.
GoLocalProv
Paolino Properties Buying RDW Building
One of the most visible locations in Providence on Route 95 is being sold. The advertising agency RDW Group is selling its building to Paolino Properties. The price is about $3.1 million. The ad agency transformed a former auto dealership on Smith Street into a working creative space for more...
