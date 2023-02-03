Read full article on original website
No. 3 Gophers Upset No. 1 Ohio State, Huskies Tie Miami U
The St. Cloud State University, University of Minnesota, and College of St. Benedict women's hockey teams opened the weekend with big conference wins, the Granite City Lumberjacks and St. Cloud Norsemen both notched weekend opening shutout wins, while the St. Cloud State men's hockey team settled for a tie with Miami University, and the SCSU baseball team returned to action with a doubleheader split Friday. Meanwhile, Northern State proved to be too much for both St. Cloud State basketball teams, and the Minnesota Timberwolves dropped a close one at home to the Magic. On Saturday the CSB basketball team and St. John's University basketball and hockey teams will resume MIAC competition and the Gopher men's basketball team will host Maryland.
redlakenationnews.com
Isaac Asuma, Minnesota's newest small-school basketball standout, puts Cherry on top in Class 1A
CHERRY, MINN. – The lights in the high school gym go dark, leaving a single spotlight trained on the home bench as the starting lineups are introduced. The star attraction dances the Griddy through a tunnel of teammates when his name gets called. It's Friday night. Packed house. Tough...
Minnesota Woman Just Competed on National Game Show
Dang! I hate being late to the party on things like this! I missed my chance to live vicariously through a fellow Minnesotan who was participating on the popular TV show Wheel of Fortune last night! Kelsey Mead of Mankato didn't win the whole thing, but she made some cash and fulfilled a lifelong dream in the process of playing.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are highly praised for their food and service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
The Drunkest City In No Dak, So Dak, Minnesota & Montana
I've always been a chart guy. I remember going around surveying my classmates back in middle school and asking them, "who will win the Super Bowl", "The Stanley Cup", or "The World Series", etc back in the day. I would compile the data and make my pie or bar graph charts.
Minnesota witness describes green glowing rectangle-shaped object
A Minnesota witness at Ely reported watching a bright, glowing green, rectangle-shaped object at 7:35 p.m. on February 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota leaders aim to redesign state flag
A pioneer plows a field, his rifle propped against a nearby stump, as a Native American man on horseback rides toward a setting sun against a backdrop of St. Anthony Falls and pines. A banner proclaiming "L'Etoile du Nord" waves over the scene, which is encircled in lady slippers and key dates.
Horrific Video Everyone in Minnesota Should Watch About Winter Weather
I have no idea what the snow totals have been in Minnesota so far this year but I feel like we've had enough. My family in Iowa said they got 8 inches in one day. My daughter in Wisconsin literally brushed inches of snow off of her car one day because it snowed so much. Every state in the midwest, including Illinois, the Dakota's, and Nebraska have been dumped on this year and before the next round of snow comes, there is one huge reminder that every driver needs to know...because it seems like quite a few people didn't get the memo.
fox9.com
Fire at goat farm kills 26, totals barn in northern Minnesota
SEBEKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A fire at a goat farm in northern Minnesota ran by a nonprofit destroyed the farm and also killed 26 goats in the process. According to a press release, on Feb. 4, a fire totaled the Many Nations Goat Farm, killing all 26 goats and leveling the barn.
Two Minnesota Cities Make The List Of Dirtiest in America
Several years ago, I took a road trip from Minnesota to New Orleans. The farther south I went the dirtier it was. I didn’t notice much litter on the side of the road in Minnesota, Iowa, and Northern Missouri, but from St. Louis on there was a ton of trash. It seemed like every ditch on every highway was covered in trash. It was pretty gross but helped me appreciate the way we take care of our land here in Minnesota even more.
Iowa State Patrol Pulls Semi Off The Road, Trailer Was “Nearly In Pieces”
(Altoona, IA) — The Iowa State Patrol stops a semi truck driver in central Iowa and removes their truck from service. The State Patrol says troopers pulled the driver over near Altoona early Sunday morning, saying the trailer was nearly in pieces. The State Patrol says the driver was traveling from Omaha to Chicago and isn’t sure why the trailer was so damaged. Pictures of the truck are posted on the Iowa State Patrol Twitter page.
northernnewsnow.com
Minnesota bear stuck in ice freed by DNR
WANNASKA, M.N. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Minnesota DNR says the melting snow flooded this bear out of a culvert, and it got stuck in the deep snow and ice. A team of four from the DNR went out to help the bear. Officials used a syringe pole to inject the bear with an anesthetic and the bear was knocked out within 10 minutes.
KFYR-TV
North Dakota prepares to sue Minnesota; no pending litigation yet
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Industrial Commission has positioned the state to enter a lawsuit against our neighbors to the east. Last week, the Democrat-controlled Minnesota State Legislature passed a bill aimed at promoting clean energy, which would require electric utilities to be generated by methods other than fossil fuels by 2040. Monday, a board made up of the Governor, the Attorney General, and the Ag Commissioner voted unanimously to prepare the state for a lawsuit, which includes allocating $1 million of coal research dollars toward litigation efforts.
Saturday Was One For MLF Record Book on Toledo Bend
Turn the clock back to 2015 and 2016 and you'll see that the Louisiana/Texas border lake Toledo Bend Reservoir was named the Best Bass Fishing Lake in America by BassMaster Magazine. It was the first time in history that a single body of water was named the best in the...
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Minnesota Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
In recent years, in particular, barbecue has become a staple of the food landscape in the North Star State, and you’ll find some of the best barbecue in Minnesota at the unassuming BBQ Smokehouse in the small town of Wadena. It’s a local favorite that should definitely be on your barbecue to-do list.
Airline Offering All-You-Can Fly Pass For South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa
You can Go Wild this summer and fly on unlimited flights for only $399 per person. Here is how to make it happen. If you live in Minnesota, Iowa, or South Dakota it's easy to plan some cheap getaways. Frontier Airlines is offering the GoWild! Pass to fly unlimited flights...
Minnesota Snowmobile Crashes Saturday Result In One Fatality, Two Serious Injuries
Earlier this winter, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reached out to snowmobilers to use caution when enjoying the trails this winter as there were an alarming number of fatalities already this season. Sadly, accidents continue to happen. Last weekend, a head-on snowmobile crash in Wisconsin led to hospitalizations, and...
Man fined for stockpiling 95,000 tires in northern Iowa
A Minnesota man who collected tens of thousands of tires in northern Iowa without proper permits has been fined $10,000 by the state Department of Natural Resources. Acting on an anonymous complaint in March 2022, a DNR officer went to an acreage west of Intestate Highway 35 near the Minnesota border and found a “significant […] The post Man fined for stockpiling 95,000 tires in northern Iowa appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KELOLAND TV
The final chapter to Minnesota cold case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the final chapter in a story we’ve been following for over two years now that involves a cold case murder investigation out of Minnesota. A judge has ruled that 81-year-old Algene Vossen is to be committed to a memory care center for the rest of his life.
boreal.org
Minnesota couple sells home, hits the road to capture humans' stories
SUSAN-ELIZABETH LITTLEFIELD - CBS Minnesota News - February 1, 2023. "We went to the border to talk to people about immigration. We went to Mississippi to talk to people about moving Confederate monuments. We went to the Colorado River watershed to talk about drought and environmental issues," Noltner said. "We have been in Minnesota and Wisconsin talking about Indigenous sovereignty and environmental concerns. We've been on skid row in L.A. and up the west coast talking about housing security. We have been working with veterans and PTSD on suicide prevention up in Washington."
