Read full article on original website
Related
Huskies Didn't Tear It All Down After Football Coaching Change
The UW went through fewer roster moves than USC or Colorado.
New Dawg Report: Tybo Rogers
The Huskies got a future star in the Bakersfield running back
Yardbarker
Three Huskies Named to Pro Football Focus' Top 101 for 2022
It took a while for people to realize University of Washington football was back, with All-America consideration eluding individual Huskies. However, Pro Football Focus always seems to be crunching numbers 24/7 and in reviewing this past college season it places three Huskies among its top 101 players— quarterback Michael Penix Jr. comes in at No. 19, edge rusher Bralen Trice at 57 and wide receiver Rome Odunze at 82.
Massive 2023 In-State DL Habib Bello Talks About His Decision To Walk-On At Washington
The Huskies continued their hard work on the walk-on front when massive 2023 Sehome (Bellingham, Wa.) DT Habib Bello announced his decision to join Washington as a preferred walk-on. The 6'4", 300-pounder is the seventh known prospect to announce his decision to join the program. "Coach (Inoke Breckterfield) is the...
UW Athletic Director Shows Support for Suspended Cole Bajema
The Husky forward will sit out Saturday night's USC game.
realdawghuskies.com
National Preps Showcase MVP Talks Washington, Offer
“Relentlessness” is how 4-star linebacker Kamar Mothudi describes Washington’s defense last season. ”I saw guys not giving up. Every single play…all 11 get there. I saw that, especially the Oregon game,” he recalled of Washington’s 37-34 victory in Eugene this past season. “There was a point going into the 4th quarter where I was like, ‘Oregon’s got this won’, but not…at…all.”
ALERT: “Snow”-qualmie Pass Lives Up to Name This Week in WA
The mountain passes of Washington State are getting hit with more snow this week, especially one with snow at the beginning of its name. Stormy weather and snow are expected most of this week in the most traveled mountain pass in Washington State. Spring is around the corner in the Northwest but you should still be prepared if you plan on traveling over Snoqualmie Pass this week. The pass has received 4 inches of new snow over the last 3 days, and more snow is expected all week long. Currently, there are 56 inches of snow on the ground in Snoqualmie Pass with a total of 236 inches of snow so far this season according to WSDOT.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Washington
If you live in Washington and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them definitely check them out.
Tracking the next storm system arriving Tuesday
SEATTLE — The next weather maker arrived Monday night with impacts continuing throughout the day Tuesday and some lingering effects Wednesday morning. Expect widespread lowland rain, gusty winds, and heavy mountain snow for the passes with this system. A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect at 4 a.m....
Unearthing Seattle's Finest Pizza Oasis
The streets of Seattle are lined with the smell of delicious pizza, and as I wander through the cobblestone alleyways on the search for the perfect pie, the scents take me through a heavenly journey. Every turn reveals a new slice of cheesy heaven, promising an unforgettable feast. But how could I possibly decide which pizzeria serves the best pizza in Seattle? After tasting slices from some of Seattle's most renowned pizzerias, my quest for the perfect pizza has come to its delightful conclusion—the best pizza in Seattle comes from 'Little Italy'.
Lovable radio host Frasier returns, but not to Seattle
Frasier, the lovable but loveless radio host who put Seattle on the map will not be returning to the Emerald City. In a reprise of the role that began on the TV series “Cheers,” actor Kelsey Grammar will return to his original home, Boston. CBS and Paramount+ have...
nwsportsmanmag.com
Lower Columbia Nontribal Gillnet Ban Bill Heard In Oly Committee
A bill to ban nontribal commercial gillnetting on the Lower Columbia as early as January 2025 attracted quite a bit of comment during a public hearing before a legislative committee in Olympia this afternoon. Over an hour and a half, Washington state lawmakers heard from dozens of people and organizations,...
everettpost.com
Pump track coming to Jennings Nature Park
What is a pump track? It’s a track designed for bicyclists looking for a serious workout. A pump track consists of a series of rollers and banked turns (berms) designed to be ridden by cyclists “pumping” the bike instead of peddling. Here’s an example from Leavenworth. Pump Track Video.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Breakfast In Washington Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Take a stroll along the waterfront of Harborview Drive in the small town of Gig Harbor, Washington, and a few things will stand out; the quaint shops, the friendly faces, and the picturesque beauty of the harbor. Locals know there’s something enchanting about The Maritime City with its vibrant downtown and laid-back charm. It’s no wonder Travel and Leisure Magazine named Gig Harbor one of the Best Small Towns In Washington. Part of the town’s charm is the historic buildings that house the unique downtown boutiques and businesses. One such place is an unassuming, blink-and-you-might-miss-it restaurant with the most mouthwatering breakfast in Washington.
OnlyInYourState
The Most Unique Campground In Washington That’s Pure Magic
Here in Washington, we love to get out and enjoy the bountiful beauty of the state we call home. Snowcapped mountains, glistening waterways, and lush forests call out to us just waiting to be explored. Washingtonians don’t let the changing seasons slow them down. Camping is a year-round activity in the Evergreen State and we’ve found the most magical campground of all.
shorelineareanews.com
Big Chicken coming to Shoreline
According to reporting in The Seattle Times, sports legend Shaq O'Neal's Big Chicken restaurant chain will be opening a location in Shoreline this year. The restaurant, which serves chicken sandwiches and tenders, already has a location at Climate Pledge Arena for Kraken games. They have expanded to The Landing in Renton. Next is Shoreline and Mukilteo.
This Is Washington's Best 'Mom And Pop' Restaurant
LoveFood has the scoop on every state's top 'mom and pop' restaurant.
Shelton woman shares survival story on NBC's Dateline about 2017 killing of Montana sheriff's deputy
SHELTON, Wash. — Nearly six years ago, a Montana sheriff's deputy was killed in the line of duty. Lloyd Barrus, an anti-government extremist, is serving a life sentence for the crime. Barrus and his son Marshall Barrus shot the deputy, then led officers on a high-speed chase before a...
q13fox.com
Officials investigating fatal crash in Kent, West Valley Hwy closed
KENT, Wash. - Fire officials and police are investigating a fatal car accident on West Valley Highway in Kent. The crash happened before 3 p.m. Sunday, and Puget Sound Fire said it occurred on the highway near Frager Rd S, just south of Willis St. Officials say this is a...
kentreporter.com
Kent middle school teacher fatally stabbed at her Tacoma home
Gail Gese, a teacher at Cedar Heights Middle School in the Kent School District, was found fatally stabbed Tuesday, Feb. 1 in her Tacoma home. Michael Gese, 31, the son of Gail Gese, 66, is charged with first-degree domestic violence murder for allegedly stabbing his mother inside their home in the 800 block of South Anderson Street, according to Pierce County Superior Court documents.
Comments / 0