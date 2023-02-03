Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Olympia parent claims elementary school student club promotes segregation
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A student club at an Olympia elementary school that supports BIPOC children has sparked backlash. One woman goes as far as calling it segregation, claiming it separates her son from his friends, even though he would want to join as an ally. “My son came home...
Murder of Kent teacher calls attention to mental health crisis in Washington
A Tacoma mom stabbed and killed on Wednesday has been identified as 66-year-old Gail Gese, a teacher at Cedar Heights Middle School in Kent. Investigators say the suspect is her son, 31-year-old Michael Gese, who was reportedly having a mental health crisis. Gail Gese’s death is once again highlighting the...
Ars Technica
US woman has walked around with untreated TB for over a year, now faces jail
A woman in Washington state is facing electronic home monitoring and possible jail time after spending the past year willfully violating multiple court orders to have her active, contagious case of tuberculosis treated and to stay in isolation while doing so. Last week, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announced that...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: WA Dept of Health defends mocking a death, then censors critic
The Washington State Department of Health (WADOH) mocked the death of a Washingtonian in a tone-deaf tweet. After criticism, the department triple-downed on the offensive message and even censored a critic. An unidentified King County resident reportedly died from an infection linked to a brand of over-the-counter eye drops contaminated...
Seattle man shares story of living in RV in hopes of humanizing homelessness
SEATTLE — Timothy Barto says people have a lot of misconceptions when they see someone living out of an RV. "They think we aren't normal or we didn't have conventional lives at one point," Barto said. Living in Seattle since 2015, Barto started to feel the crush of rising...
Tacoma Library installs Narcan vending machine
The Tacoma Needle Exchange and the Dave Purchase Project are setting up three vending machines with free naloxone, known as NARCAN, in the Tacoma Moore Library this February. “The pandemic increased overdose deaths significantly, and public services like the library see patrons struggling with addiction every day,” the library said in their announcement.
Redmond mother desperate to find mentally ill son
The 20-year-old man walked from Redmond to Issaquah back on Jan. 24. He was last seen that day talking to Issaquah police officers.
kentreporter.com
Kent middle school teacher fatally stabbed at her Tacoma home
Gail Gese, a teacher at Cedar Heights Middle School in the Kent School District, was found fatally stabbed Tuesday, Feb. 1 in her Tacoma home. Michael Gese, 31, the son of Gail Gese, 66, is charged with first-degree domestic violence murder for allegedly stabbing his mother inside their home in the 800 block of South Anderson Street, according to Pierce County Superior Court documents.
spokanepublicradio.org
Assisted suicide bill advances in Olympia
A Washington House committee has advanced a bill that would make changes to the state’s Death with Dignity Act, which took effect 14 years ago. “What we found in studying this is that the end of life services have been disproportionately available to wealthier Washingtonians, white Washingtonians, those living in urban areas, and leaving out many people who would seek this care," said Rep. Nicole Macri (D-Seattle) before the House Health Care and Wellness Committee voted to send the bill to the full House of Representatives.
rentonreporter.com
Renton Police Department says goodbye to K9 Odin
After 8 years of distinguished service, the Renton Police Department is saying goodbye and wishing a happy retirement to a K9 unit named Odin. K9 Odin’s last day of service was Jan. 16. “We want to thank him and his handlers: Officer Lane (2 years) and Officer Moynihan (6...
Mangled cat fighting for its life brought to Tacoma & Pierce County Humane Society
A mangled cat was brought to the Tacoma & Pierce County Humane Society, on Jan. 27, after likely being hit by a car. The 2-year-old cat, now named Bombur, was found limping and barely able to breathe, said the shelter. After arriving, the shelter’s veterinarian found severe injuries. Bombur has a fractured pelvis, dislocated right back leg, and a tear in his abdomen. His internal organs now crowd his lungs and heart, causing shortness of breath.
Community mourns for Renton murder victim, activist and dad of 5 kids
Mohamadou Kabba was shot in Renton on January 12, one of three victims in a shooting spree that prosecutors described as “seemingly at random.”
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Breakfast In Washington Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Take a stroll along the waterfront of Harborview Drive in the small town of Gig Harbor, Washington, and a few things will stand out; the quaint shops, the friendly faces, and the picturesque beauty of the harbor. Locals know there’s something enchanting about The Maritime City with its vibrant downtown and laid-back charm. It’s no wonder Travel and Leisure Magazine named Gig Harbor one of the Best Small Towns In Washington. Part of the town’s charm is the historic buildings that house the unique downtown boutiques and businesses. One such place is an unassuming, blink-and-you-might-miss-it restaurant with the most mouthwatering breakfast in Washington.
southsoundmag.com
Tacoma WinCo Foods on 6th Avenue Officially Opens
WinCo Foods' 6th Avenue store in Tacoma is now open. The location, which marks the company's second Tacoma branch and the 139th employee-owned store overall, opened its doors today at 9 a.m. The opening has long been anticipated since initial permits were filed with the city a few years ago, according to published reports.
Tri-City Herald
Tuberculosis patient in WA has violated health orders for a year. Could jail be next?
On Monday, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announced it was monitoring a patient with active tuberculosis who had declined treatment. Court records reveal the woman has not abided by multiple court orders to remain isolated and has declined treatment for more than a year. The News Tribune discovered the case...
Chronicle
Washington Bill Aims to Boost AC for Vulnerable Residents in Wake of 2021's Extreme Heat Wave
Philip Knowles, a firefighter in South King County, goes on hundreds of emergency calls every year. But those during the extreme heat wave of summer 2021 are etched in his brain. The bulk were from people reporting heat-related illnesses like heat stroke, heat exhaustion or other complications from overheating as...
'We've literally hit bottom:' Jails across Washington are overwhelmed by mentally ill inmates, sheriff says
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. — Newly retired Grays Harbor County Sheriff Rick Scott, who is also the past-president of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, said jails across the state are under extreme pressure with a record number of mentally ill inmates stuck in their facilities without treatment.
MyNorthwest.com
Brandi Kruse on expelling vaccine mandate: ‘I never thought I’d see the day’
King County announced, alongside the City of Seattle, that it is no longer requiring proof of the COVID-19 vaccine as an employment requirement — and Brandi Kruse could barely contain her excitement when the news broke on KIRO Newsradio. “I can’t believe this. I never thought I’d see the...
Chronicle
Oregon Woman Says She Was Attacked After Meeting Cowlitz County Man Online
Police have arrested a 26-year-old man they say attacked a Rainier, Oregon, woman he met online and stole her car. Jonathan Solomon Friend of Longview is charged with second-degree assault, as well as theft of a motor vehicle and first-degree robbery for allegedly taking the woman’s 2015 Chrysler 200. His Cowlitz County Superior Court trial is set for Feb. 16.
Washington resident dies from infection linked to retail eye drops
A person from Washington state has died from an infection linked to a brand of over-the-counter eye drops contaminated with bacteria. UW Associate Professor and practicing ophthalmologist Courtney Francis, M.D., told KIRO Newsradio the person who died lived in King County, according to the Washington State Department of Health. Additional details about the person have not been released.
