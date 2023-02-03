Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Signing
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been consistently one of the best teams in Major League Baseball over the past decade. The past few seasons the Los Angeles Dodgers proceeded to lose key players on their team, including Corey Seager, Trea Turner, and Justin Turner.
Shohei Ohtani Rumors: MLB Experts Predict His Top 5 Landing Spots, and None are the Angels
No good news here for Angels fans.
Pitcher Max Fried loses to Braves in salary arbitration
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Pitcher Max Fried lost to the Atlanta Braves in salary arbitration on Saturday, and will make $13.5 million in the upcoming season instead of his $15 million request. Mark Burstein, Fredric Horowitz and Jeanne Vonhof issued their decision a day after hearing arguments. Despite the defeat, Fried matched the $13.5 million Gerrit Cole won in 2019 as the highest decided by an arbitration panel. Fried won a $6.85 million salary last year in arbitration instead of the team’s $6.6 million proposal.
MLB spring training 2023: Dates, schedule, locations and everything to know
MLB spring training 2023 means Opening Day is right around the corner. As all 30 MLB teams prepare for the
Former Astros Slugger Beltran Takes Job in Mets Front Office
Carlos Beltran, a former standout with the Houston Astros, will be leaving the YES Network to join the New York Mets in an unspecified role, according to a report in the New York Post. Beltran will report to General Manager Billy Eppler. Beltran has yet to sign a contract but...
Angels manager has warning for MLB about Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin has a warning for the rest of the league about Shohei Ohtani’s motivation in 2023. In a recent appearance on SiriusXM MLB Network Radio, Nevin said Ohtani was coming back motivated for 2023 in part because he was frustrated at being denied the MVP award last season. Shohei Ohtani... The post Angels manager has warning for MLB about Shohei Ohtani appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yankees History: The stupidest games of the 1923 season
Filed under: Yankees History Yankees History: The stupidest games of the 1923 season The 1923 Yankees went down in history, but let’s take them down a peg. By Matt Ferenchick@MattF15 Feb 5, 2023, 2:30pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Yankees History: The…
The best baseball players born on Feb. 5
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Feb. 5:. This may be a subjective ranking, but Aaron is far and away the most accomplished player on this list. In addition to holding the all-time MLB records for RBIs (2,297) and total bases (6,856), Aaron accumulated over twice as much bWAR (143.1) in his career as any other player who shares his birthday. The Baseball Reference page for Aaron belongs in the Louvre -- 755 home runs, a 25-time All-Star, a first-ballot Hall of Fame selection and MVP votes in 19 of his 23 seasons are just some of the awe-inspiring highlights.
Diamondbacks Sign Former Phillies to Minor League Deals
The Arizona Diamondbacks have reportedly signed two former Phillies to Minor League deals.
Plaschke: Dodgers are finally retiring Fernando Valenzuela's number
After too many years and countless appeals by fans, the Dodgers are finally retiring prolific pitcher Fernando Valenzuela's jersey number this season.
Panthers offer Sarah Nurse deal to lead girls hockey program
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers are trying to sign a high-scoring forward who has an Olympic gold medal and two world championships, with hopes of getting the deal done in the coming days. If it happens, she won’t be playing for the Panthers. Former Florida Panthers...
MLB Legend to Receive Huge Honor This Summer
A Major League Baseball legend and six-time MLB All-Star Fernando Valenzuela will be given one of baseball's highest honors as the Los Angeles Dodgers have announced that they will be retiring his number 34, never to be worn by another Dodger again.
Philadelphia Phillies' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup, Pitching Rotation, Bullpen
The Philadelphia Phillies had a very active offseason, adding Trea Turner, Taijuan Walker, Matt Strahm and Gregory Soto to their roster. Here's a look at our projected starting lineup, pitching rotation and bullpen for the Phillies in 2023.
‘It’s a big honor’: Matthew Tkachuk represents Panthers perfectly under spotlight of All-Star Weekend
SUNRISE, Fla. – Matthew Tkachuk hasn’t been a Florida Man for very long. The midsummer trade that sent Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers send shockwaves across the NHL, but for a guy who grew up in the Midwest and spent the past six seasons in Calgary, he sure seems to have settled into South Florida nicely.
This Day in MLB History: February 6
1891 - The New York Giants’ salaries are leaked to the press. It shows a total team payroll of $54,600 and is topped by $5,500 going to Buck Ewing. 1895 - Babe Ruth is born in Baltimore, Maryland. 1934 - Ford Frick is named as the public relations director...
MLB The Show 23 Adding Legendary Players from Baseball's Negro Leagues
MLB The Show 23 developer San Diego Studio has today announced that it will be adding a number of former players from baseball's Negro Leagues in this 2023's installment of the series. In recent years, MLB The Show has slowly been adding a number of iconic stars from history into the series so that players ...
