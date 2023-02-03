ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Signing

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been consistently one of the best teams in Major League Baseball over the past decade. The past few seasons the Los Angeles Dodgers proceeded to lose key players on their team, including Corey Seager, Trea Turner, and Justin Turner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Pitcher Max Fried loses to Braves in salary arbitration

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Pitcher Max Fried lost to the Atlanta Braves in salary arbitration on Saturday, and will make $13.5 million in the upcoming season instead of his $15 million request. Mark Burstein, Fredric Horowitz and Jeanne Vonhof issued their decision a day after hearing arguments. Despite the defeat, Fried matched the $13.5 million Gerrit Cole won in 2019 as the highest decided by an arbitration panel. Fried won a $6.85 million salary last year in arbitration instead of the team’s $6.6 million proposal.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Former Astros Slugger Beltran Takes Job in Mets Front Office

Carlos Beltran, a former standout with the Houston Astros, will be leaving the YES Network to join the New York Mets in an unspecified role, according to a report in the New York Post. Beltran will report to General Manager Billy Eppler. Beltran has yet to sign a contract but...
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Angels manager has warning for MLB about Shohei Ohtani

Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin has a warning for the rest of the league about Shohei Ohtani’s motivation in 2023. In a recent appearance on SiriusXM MLB Network Radio, Nevin said Ohtani was coming back motivated for 2023 in part because he was frustrated at being denied the MVP award last season. Shohei Ohtani... The post Angels manager has warning for MLB about Shohei Ohtani appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
bvmsports.com

Yankees History: The stupidest games of the 1923 season

Filed under: Yankees History Yankees History: The stupidest games of the 1923 season The 1923 Yankees went down in history, but let’s take them down a peg. By Matt Ferenchick@MattF15 Feb 5, 2023, 2:30pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Yankees History: The…
MLB

The best baseball players born on Feb. 5

Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Feb. 5:. This may be a subjective ranking, but Aaron is far and away the most accomplished player on this list. In addition to holding the all-time MLB records for RBIs (2,297) and total bases (6,856), Aaron accumulated over twice as much bWAR (143.1) in his career as any other player who shares his birthday. The Baseball Reference page for Aaron belongs in the Louvre -- 755 home runs, a 25-time All-Star, a first-ballot Hall of Fame selection and MVP votes in 19 of his 23 seasons are just some of the awe-inspiring highlights.
Click10.com

Panthers offer Sarah Nurse deal to lead girls hockey program

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers are trying to sign a high-scoring forward who has an Olympic gold medal and two world championships, with hopes of getting the deal done in the coming days. If it happens, she won’t be playing for the Panthers. Former Florida Panthers...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
OnlyHomers

MLB Legend to Receive Huge Honor This Summer

A Major League Baseball legend and six-time MLB All-Star Fernando Valenzuela will be given one of baseball's highest honors as the Los Angeles Dodgers have announced that they will be retiring his number 34, never to be worn by another Dodger again.
LOS ANGELES, CA
chatsports.com

This Day in MLB History: February 6

1891 - The New York Giants’ salaries are leaked to the press. It shows a total team payroll of $54,600 and is topped by $5,500 going to Buck Ewing. 1895 - Babe Ruth is born in Baltimore, Maryland. 1934 - Ford Frick is named as the public relations director...
MARYLAND STATE
ComicBook

MLB The Show 23 Adding Legendary Players from Baseball's Negro Leagues

MLB The Show 23 developer San Diego Studio has today announced that it will be adding a number of former players from baseball's Negro Leagues in this 2023's installment of the series. In recent years, MLB The Show has slowly been adding a number of iconic stars from history into the series so that players ...

