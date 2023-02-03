The Chicago Bulls have been on trade watch throughout the 2022-23 NBA season. The attention may have been all for naught. The trade deadline arrives Thursday afternoon, and it just doesn't seem like major changes are about to breeze through the Windy City. The Bulls, winners in six of their last nine games, currently hold a ticket to the play-in tournament and can reasonably expect even greater success should injured point guard Lonzo Ball ever return from the meniscus tear he suffered in January 2022.

