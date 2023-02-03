Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
5 Win-Win Trades for the New York Rangers and Other NHL Teams
The New York Rangers are going to be one of the most active teams at the NHL deadline. They are aiming to win this season, they have multiple holes in the lineup, and General Manager Chris Drury has a healthy amount of cap space with which to work. The biggest...
Bleacher Report
Bulls Trade Predictions Ahead of Thursday's Deadline
The Chicago Bulls have been on trade watch throughout the 2022-23 NBA season. The attention may have been all for naught. The trade deadline arrives Thursday afternoon, and it just doesn't seem like major changes are about to breeze through the Windy City. The Bulls, winners in six of their last nine games, currently hold a ticket to the play-in tournament and can reasonably expect even greater success should injured point guard Lonzo Ball ever return from the meniscus tear he suffered in January 2022.
Bleacher Report
How Thybulle, Korkmaz Trades Could Help 76ers Bolster Roster Amid Latest Rumors
The Philadelphia 76ers have a depth issue. The concerns regarding the effectiveness of the second unit were apparent in Sunday's 108-97 loss to the New York Knicks. Every member of the Sixers bench unit posted a plus/minus of -14 or worse, per Basketball Reference, and Tyrese Maxey accounted for 12 of the 16 bench points.
Bleacher Report
Heat Rumors: Dewayne Dedmon, 2nd-Round Draft Pick Traded to Spurs Before Deadline
Amid speculation that Jakob Poeltl could be moved before Thursday's trade deadline, the San Antonio Spurs are reportedly bringing in veteran center Dewayne Dedmon. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Spurs will acquire Dedmon from the Miami Heat, along with a second-round draft pick. According to Anthony...
Bleacher Report
Heat Rumors: Miami Open to Kyle Lowry Trade as PG Draws Interest Ahead of Deadline
If the Miami Heat make some changes before Thursday's trade deadline, don't be surprised if veteran point guard Kyle Lowry is on the move. According to Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, the Heat have "been receiving inquiries" regarding Lowry and he's "now among several Heat players in play" on the trade market.
Bleacher Report
WWE SummerSlam 2023 Announced for Detroit's Ford Field in August
WWE announced Tuesday that SummerSlam 2023 will be held at Ford Field in Detroit on Aug. 5. WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Dan Ventrelle said the following about the decision to choose Detroit as the host city for SummerSlam: "We are excited for Ford Field to host WWE's biggest event of the summer and look forward to the WWE Universe converging on Detroit to celebrate SummerSlam's long-awaited return to Michigan."
Bleacher Report
Stephen A. Smith: Kevin Durant Could Be Traded by Nets; Celtics' Jaylen Brown Linked
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown might be shaking his head once again. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith reported Monday on First Take that the Celtics could once again launch a pursuit of Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant. Per Smith, Brown could be part of Boston's outgoing package. Kyrie Irving's reported trade...
Bleacher Report
Knicks Trade Rumors: Cam Reddish Linked to Nuggets, Pistons Ahead of NBA Deadline
Cam Reddish remains glued to the New York Knicks bench and out of head coach Tom Thibodeau's rotation, but he may be on the move ahead of Thursday's deadline. Ian Begley of SNY reported the Denver Nuggets have "registered interest" in the Duke product but added the Knicks have more recently been in touch with the Detroit Pistons about a potential trade.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Blazers' Jerami Grant Could Sign Pistons Contract in Free Agency
The Detroit Pistons traded Jerami Grant to Portland last summer, but it does not appear there was any lingering bad blood. James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reported a Grant-Pistons reunion could be in the works this summer when the veteran swingman becomes an unrestricted free agent. Grant is...
Comments / 0