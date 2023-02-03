ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Bleacher Report

Bulls Trade Predictions Ahead of Thursday's Deadline

The Chicago Bulls have been on trade watch throughout the 2022-23 NBA season. The attention may have been all for naught. The trade deadline arrives Thursday afternoon, and it just doesn't seem like major changes are about to breeze through the Windy City. The Bulls, winners in six of their last nine games, currently hold a ticket to the play-in tournament and can reasonably expect even greater success should injured point guard Lonzo Ball ever return from the meniscus tear he suffered in January 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Heat Rumors: Miami Open to Kyle Lowry Trade as PG Draws Interest Ahead of Deadline

If the Miami Heat make some changes before Thursday's trade deadline, don't be surprised if veteran point guard Kyle Lowry is on the move. According to Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, the Heat have "been receiving inquiries" regarding Lowry and he's "now among several Heat players in play" on the trade market.
MIAMI, FL
Bleacher Report

WWE SummerSlam 2023 Announced for Detroit's Ford Field in August

WWE announced Tuesday that SummerSlam 2023 will be held at Ford Field in Detroit on Aug. 5. WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Dan Ventrelle said the following about the decision to choose Detroit as the host city for SummerSlam: "We are excited for Ford Field to host WWE's biggest event of the summer and look forward to the WWE Universe converging on Detroit to celebrate SummerSlam's long-awaited return to Michigan."
DETROIT, MI
Bleacher Report

Knicks Trade Rumors: Cam Reddish Linked to Nuggets, Pistons Ahead of NBA Deadline

Cam Reddish remains glued to the New York Knicks bench and out of head coach Tom Thibodeau's rotation, but he may be on the move ahead of Thursday's deadline. Ian Begley of SNY reported the Denver Nuggets have "registered interest" in the Duke product but added the Knicks have more recently been in touch with the Detroit Pistons about a potential trade.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

