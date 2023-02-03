ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ithaca.edu

Call for IC Advantage Faculty - Summer 2023

The Office of Extended Studies and the Center for Student Success and Retention are proud to announce the fourth year of our IC Advantage program. This program helps prepare our entering first years for success at Ithaca College and provides them with a sense of belonging before they set foot on campus for the first time.
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.edu

Gymnastics Traveled to Springfield on Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – — The Ithaca College gymnastics team made the trip out to Springfield College for a dual meet on Sunday and posted a score of 185.925 to Springfield's 187.525. The Bombers are now 1-5 in head-to-head competition this season. IC's best performance of the afternoon came...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
ithaca.edu

Frank, Bruce, Showstead and Radovich Honored by the Liberty League on Monday

ITHACA, N.Y. – The Ithaca College athletic department had four student-athletes honored by the Liberty League on Monday afternoon for their outstanding performances during the week of January 30-February 5. In addition, Lindsey Albertelli was recognized on the weekly Honor Roll list as announced by the conference office. Men's...
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.edu

Women's Mentoring Network Hosts Debra Howell: Finding Balance

Women's Mentoring Network Hosts Debra Howell: Finding Balance. The Women's Mentoring Network is excited to welcome Debra Howell, Director of Information Technology Operations for the University Libraries at Cornell University, to campus to discuss finding balance! Each of us has competing responsibilities in our lives; including work, family, friends, and social commitments. With so much to balance, it can be easy to lose perspective and neglect ourselves. Working towards balance across the different areas of our lives is important because it helps us to better meet our needs and may contribute to greater overall well-being and life satisfaction. In this interactive session, you will evaluate your personal satisfaction in eight different life categories to possibly identify opportunities to bring more balance to specific areas of your life. We’ll then use a goal setting technique to address areas of your life that require more attention to increase personal satisfaction and achieve a more balanced life.
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.edu

Reminder: The Decade Ahead: Trends in Higher Education

Reminder: The Decade Ahead: Trends in Higher Education. Emerson Suites, 4:00 - 5:30 p.m. Please save the date to join three distinguished higher education authorities for a panel discussion about how shifting demographics, debate over the value of a degree, and the future of work are projected to impact higher education over the next 10 years.
ithaca.edu

It's week 3...do you know students who might benefit from peer support?

Week 3 represents a key turning point in the semester for our students. Do you notice anyone that might benefit from support? Have a chat with them and tell them about the benefits of peer assistance. Our Learning Coaches and Peer Success Coaches are prepared to meet with students about...
ITHACA, NY

