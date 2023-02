VERMILLION, S.D. – The South Dakota volleyball team will be hosting six camps in June and July for kids as young as kindergarten through high school seniors. The camps are designed to train their skills with help from the Coyote volleyball team on their home court in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. To sign up, register online at goyotescamps.com.

VERMILLION, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO