“For the Love of Art,” a student art exhibit, will return to the Pemberville Opera House Saturdays, Feb. 11 and 18 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sundays, Feb. 12 and 19 from noon-4 p.m. and Monday Feb. 20 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The Opera House is located at 115 Main St., Pemberville.

PEMBERVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO