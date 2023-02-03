Read full article on original website
thisisraleigh.com
27 Things to Do in Raleigh this weekend (Feb 7 – 13, 2023)
Are you looking for fun things to do in Raleigh this weekend? This weekly update, hand crafted by us, will help you plan for memorable moments with your friends, family, or even just by yourself. We update this post every Tuesday to share the weekly events in Raleigh this weekend...
kiss951.com
What is the Safest Town in North Carolina?
Are you wondering where North Carolina is safe? Maybe you don’t feel as safe in the area you live in now. Or maybe you just want to move and safety is pretty important to you. We all know that plenty of cities have their safer sides of towns, but what if there were towns that are just safe overall? It’s good to know more about the area that surrounds you for sure.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are know for preparing absolutely delicious food, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
tourcounsel.com
Crabtree Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Raleigh, North Carolina
Crabtree Valley Mall is a regional shopping mall located in Raleigh, North Carolina. At 1,343,109 square feet (124,778.9 m2), it is the largest enclosed mall in the Research Triangle area. Crabtree Valley contains over 200 stores and is anchored by Belk and Macy's. Crabtree Valley Mall opened in August 1972...
thisisraleigh.com
Don’t Miss The Free NC Museum of Art (Raleigh’s Best Foot Forward)
As a lifelong global traveler and professional travel blogger, I’ve heard the word “world-class” get thrown around like wine in a sommelier’s glass. Rarely does the experience live up to the superlative label. We’ve been to enough art museums around the USA and overseas that we...
Top 3 Breakfast Spots in Cary, NC
Looking to snag breakfast in Cary? Here are three local favorites to try out!. Address: 1040 Tryon Village Dr Ste 601, Cary, NC 27518. Breakfast Hours: Monday-Friday 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM. Brunch: Saturday/Sunday 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM.
NC Chinese Lantern Festival shatters economic impact record
This year the festival brought in more than $7 million when it came to economic impact for the area.
tourcounsel.com
Burlington Outlet Village | Shopping center in North Carolina
Burlington Outlet Village is an outlet shopping center located just off I-85/40 in Burlington, North Carolina, United States. Burlington Outlet Village, formerly known as the Burlington Manufacturers Outlet Center (BMOC), was the first factory outlet center to open in North Carolina. The center consists of multiple buildings - the main...
tourcounsel.com
Berkeley Mall | Shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina
Berkeley Mall is a shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina. It is owned by Faison Enterprises which is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Mall has over 40 stores including several outparcel buildings outside the mall complete with several dining options. The main anchors are Belk and JCPenney. The Mall is located at 625 N. Berkeley Blvd right off US 70.
BET
Protesters Demand Shaw University Reopen Mosque To The Public
Members of the Muslim community near Shaw University in Raleigh, N.C. held a third protest Saturday (Feb. 4) calling on the historically Black institution to reopen a campus mosque to the public that the administration closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I want them to open the building...
Make history in Goldsboro this spring
“They led the way” is the title for the newest Civil War Trails sign in North Carolina which was recently installed in Goldsboro. On March 27, join community leaders, descendants, and officials in downtown Goldsboro as they dedicate the new site and remember the service of the men in the 135th United States “Colored” Infantry.
cbs17
47 dogs seized from rural NC backyard breeder, Raleigh non-profit says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A backyard breeder was shut down after 47 golden doodles and retrievers were living in unsanitary conditions, according to a Raleigh non-profit. According to the Raleigh non-profit Freedom Ride Rescue, the doodles and retrievers lived outside in cages with feces with very little human contact.
Black History: Never Before Seen Video Of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. In Raleigh
A North Carolina State University professor discovered some never before seen footage of Dr. Martin Luther King delivering a speech in Raleigh. Many North Carolinians might be surprised to know that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered a speech to thousands of people in Raleigh, NC during the 1960’s. It is a little known fact, […]
carolinajournal.com
News & Observer gets it wrong on taxes
Raleigh News & Observer editor Ned Barnett continues to be of the belief that what ails North Carolina is a state government that is too small. In his Jan. 29 editorial, he expresses frustration that hard-working North Carolinians are keeping too much of their money. Claiming that “excessive tax cuts”...
North Carolina road rage shooter sought by sheriff
According to the sheriff's office, a verbal altercation ensued and the Audi driver retrieved a rifle from his vehicle.
WRAL
Raleigh will provide $525 million to help those on brink of homelessness
Passage Home and Triangle Family Services will use the funding to find temporary housing for people who are homeless or on the verge of losing their housing. Passage Home and Triangle Family Services will use the funding to find temporary housing for people who are homeless or on the verge of losing their housing.
cbs17
What’s up with those new cameras in downtown Wake Forest?
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — People walking around downtown Wake Forest may notice new, strange cameras hanging overhead. The Town of Wake Forest says the devices are Internet of Things sensors, or IoT sensors. Seven have been installed along South White Street and Owen Avenue. According to town officials,...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Town of Pittsboro files lawsuit against 20 manufacturers
PITTSBORO, N.C. — Colby Sawyer has lived in Chatham County almost four years. Never once did he think drinking water would be an issue he would face, but as the town of Pittsboro’s public information officer he knows it all too well. “Of course it’s concerning. We want...
NC school districts not required to track threats of violence
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Wake County Public School system said it does not keep track of threats at the district’s nearly 200 schools. WRAL News wanted to learn more about the number of threats after six lockdowns on Friday – and look into how law enforcement agencies are working to hold students accountable.
WRAL
Suit being filed against contractor that 5 On Your Side investigated
After 5 On Your Side investigated a Hillsborough contractor, a state agency is trying to ban him from contracting in North Carolina, ever again. Three people told 5 On Your Side they hired Scott Taylor of Shapes Construction for big remodeling projects. They say he collected tens of thousands of dollars, then abandoned the projects without completing work that was paid for.
