ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thisisraleigh.com

27 Things to Do in Raleigh this weekend (Feb 7 – 13, 2023)

Are you looking for fun things to do in Raleigh this weekend? This weekly update, hand crafted by us, will help you plan for memorable moments with your friends, family, or even just by yourself. We update this post every Tuesday to share the weekly events in Raleigh this weekend...
RALEIGH, NC
kiss951.com

What is the Safest Town in North Carolina?

Are you wondering where North Carolina is safe? Maybe you don’t feel as safe in the area you live in now. Or maybe you just want to move and safety is pretty important to you. We all know that plenty of cities have their safer sides of towns, but what if there were towns that are just safe overall? It’s good to know more about the area that surrounds you for sure.
APEX, NC
tourcounsel.com

Crabtree Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Raleigh, North Carolina

Crabtree Valley Mall is a regional shopping mall located in Raleigh, North Carolina. At 1,343,109 square feet (124,778.9 m2), it is the largest enclosed mall in the Research Triangle area. Crabtree Valley contains over 200 stores and is anchored by Belk and Macy's. Crabtree Valley Mall opened in August 1972...
RALEIGH, NC
thisisraleigh.com

Don’t Miss The Free NC Museum of Art (Raleigh’s Best Foot Forward)

As a lifelong global traveler and professional travel blogger, I’ve heard the word “world-class” get thrown around like wine in a sommelier’s glass. Rarely does the experience live up to the superlative label. We’ve been to enough art museums around the USA and overseas that we...
RALEIGH, NC
James Tuliano

Top 3 Breakfast Spots in Cary, NC

Looking to snag breakfast in Cary? Here are three local favorites to try out!. Address: 1040 Tryon Village Dr Ste 601, Cary, NC 27518. Breakfast Hours: Monday-Friday 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM. Brunch: Saturday/Sunday 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM.
CARY, NC
tourcounsel.com

Burlington Outlet Village | Shopping center in North Carolina

Burlington Outlet Village is an outlet shopping center located just off I-85/40 in Burlington, North Carolina, United States. Burlington Outlet Village, formerly known as the Burlington Manufacturers Outlet Center (BMOC), was the first factory outlet center to open in North Carolina. The center consists of multiple buildings - the main...
BURLINGTON, NC
tourcounsel.com

Berkeley Mall | Shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina

Berkeley Mall is a shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina. It is owned by Faison Enterprises which is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Mall has over 40 stores including several outparcel buildings outside the mall complete with several dining options. The main anchors are Belk and JCPenney. The Mall is located at 625 N. Berkeley Blvd right off US 70.
GOLDSBORO, NC
BET

Protesters Demand Shaw University Reopen Mosque To The Public

Members of the Muslim community near Shaw University in Raleigh, N.C. held a third protest Saturday (Feb. 4) calling on the historically Black institution to reopen a campus mosque to the public that the administration closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I want them to open the building...
RALEIGH, NC
The Triangle Tribune

Make history in Goldsboro this spring

“They led the way” is the title for the newest Civil War Trails sign in North Carolina which was recently installed in Goldsboro. On March 27, join community leaders, descendants, and officials in downtown Goldsboro as they dedicate the new site and remember the service of the men in the 135th United States “Colored” Infantry.
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

47 dogs seized from rural NC backyard breeder, Raleigh non-profit says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A backyard breeder was shut down after 47 golden doodles and retrievers were living in unsanitary conditions, according to a Raleigh non-profit. According to the Raleigh non-profit Freedom Ride Rescue, the doodles and retrievers lived outside in cages with feces with very little human contact.
RALEIGH, NC
carolinajournal.com

News & Observer gets it wrong on taxes

Raleigh News & Observer editor Ned Barnett continues to be of the belief that what ails North Carolina is a state government that is too small. In his Jan. 29 editorial, he expresses frustration that hard-working North Carolinians are keeping too much of their money. Claiming that “excessive tax cuts”...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Raleigh will provide $525 million to help those on brink of homelessness

Passage Home and Triangle Family Services will use the funding to find temporary housing for people who are homeless or on the verge of losing their housing. Passage Home and Triangle Family Services will use the funding to find temporary housing for people who are homeless or on the verge of losing their housing.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

What’s up with those new cameras in downtown Wake Forest?

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — People walking around downtown Wake Forest may notice new, strange cameras hanging overhead. The Town of Wake Forest says the devices are Internet of Things sensors, or IoT sensors. Seven have been installed along South White Street and Owen Avenue. According to town officials,...
WAKE FOREST, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Town of Pittsboro files lawsuit against 20 manufacturers

PITTSBORO, N.C. — Colby Sawyer has lived in Chatham County almost four years. Never once did he think drinking water would be an issue he would face, but as the town of Pittsboro’s public information officer he knows it all too well. “Of course it’s concerning. We want...
PITTSBORO, NC
WRAL News

NC school districts not required to track threats of violence

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Wake County Public School system said it does not keep track of threats at the district’s nearly 200 schools. WRAL News wanted to learn more about the number of threats after six lockdowns on Friday – and look into how law enforcement agencies are working to hold students accountable.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Suit being filed against contractor that 5 On Your Side investigated

After 5 On Your Side investigated a Hillsborough contractor, a state agency is trying to ban him from contracting in North Carolina, ever again. Three people told 5 On Your Side they hired Scott Taylor of Shapes Construction for big remodeling projects. They say he collected tens of thousands of dollars, then abandoned the projects without completing work that was paid for.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy