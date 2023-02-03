Dennis Joel Roark, an unapologetically unfiltered and sarcastic man, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Feb. 3. 2023, at his home. He was 65 years old and lived near Carey. Dennis was born in Findlay on March 18, 1957, to the late Hager Don Roark and Melba Jewel Blair. Dennis grew up moving around while his step-father was in the Army and attended high school in Portland, Ore. Shortly after high school he entered the U.S. Army where he was an infantry scout.

CAREY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO