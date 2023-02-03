Read full article on original website
Dennis Roark
Dennis Joel Roark, an unapologetically unfiltered and sarcastic man, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Feb. 3. 2023, at his home. He was 65 years old and lived near Carey. Dennis was born in Findlay on March 18, 1957, to the late Hager Don Roark and Melba Jewel Blair. Dennis grew up moving around while his step-father was in the Army and attended high school in Portland, Ore. Shortly after high school he entered the U.S. Army where he was an infantry scout.
Jaclyn Hunter
Jaclyn R. Hunter, 36, died on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Bridge Hospice Care Center. She was born in Tiffin on Dec. 31, 1986, to Thomas and Lora (Mullholand) Hunter. Jaclyn is survived by her father, Thomas; step-mother, Sharlene Hunter; two brothers, Joe (Christine) Hunter and Jeff (McKenna) Hunter; beloved nieces, Harper, Hazel, Quinn, Zoe, Lola and nephew, Hagen.
Frances Conn
Frances R. Conn, 81, of Upper Sandusky, died Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in her home. She is survived by a son, Herbert (Dee) Conn Jr., Upper Sandusky. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at Bringman Clark Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Old Mission Cemetery, Upper Sandusky.
Robert Phillips Jr.
Robert James “Buster” Phillips Jr., a man who could brighten a room with his smile and bright blue eyes, passed away at Wyandot Memorial Hospital on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Buster was 71 and lived most of his life in Carey. Buster was born on Sept. 13, 1951,...
