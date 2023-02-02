Read full article on original website
Fort Worth woman killed in crash is now identified
A Fort Worth woman killed in a crash over the weekend has now been identified. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner says Serenity Thomas died from “multiple blunt force injuries.” Saturday, Thomas’s car was struck by an SUV
Fort Worth Man Stopped for Reckless Driving Now in Jail
February 6, 2023 – Officer Talley with the Cumby Police Department was dispatched to a reckless driver report on I-30. The report identified a white Honda Civic traveling westbound near the 120 mile marker. Talley located the reported vehicle near the 109 mile marker and initiated a traffic stop.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Dallas, Fort Worth (TX) Fire Trucks Damaged While Responding to Accidents During Winter Storm
In Fort Worth Friday morning, a vehicle slammed into the back of a reserve fire truck as firefighters responded to a crash, cbsnews.com reported. While firefighters weren’t hurt, the truck sustained significant damage, the report said. In Dallas this week, a similar story. Dallas Fire-Resuce spokesman Jason Evans said...
Small North Texas business owner says $40,000 worth of inventory is missing because of shipping mistake
IRVING, Texas — Jay Donaldson’s Ring doorbell clearly captured a December delivery that was months in the making. There’s one problem: Only half of his long-awaited order arrived. Donaldson owns Don Piece Collection watches. A self-proclaimed watch connoisseur, he started his business six years ago. He designs...
fortworthreport.org
H-E-B breaks ground for new Mansfield location, hopes to add 750 employees
H-E-B is expanding its footprint in Tarrant County, with the latest coming in the slush and mud in Mansfield. Tarrant County is already home to two Central Markets — H-E-B’s upscale grocery stores in Fort Worth and Southlake — and a regular grocery store is under construction in the Alliance area of far north Fort Worth.
keranews.org
Fort Worth’s oldest airport counts on $170 million plan for continued growth, success
Nearly a century old, Meacham International Airport has catered to many — from airmail routes and passenger flights to a stop for Navy fighters and bombers during World War II. Today, it mostly serves private and business flights. Despite sometimes living in the shadow of its newer sister airports,...
Threats made at two North Texas Walmart stores now believed to be hoaxes
Two North Texas Walmarts are now open again after being evacuated yesterday because of threats. First, it was a North Richland Hills store then one in Highland Village.
progressivegrocer.com
H-E-B Reveals Details on Long-Awaited Store in DFW Metroplex
After months of planning, Texas-based H-E-B has officially started construction on its Mansfield H-E-B store that is scheduled to open in spring 2024. H-E-B Mansfield joins H-E-B Alliance in Fort Worth, which is also under construction and set to open in spring 2024, as the first locations for the company’s flagship format stores in Tarrant County. H-E-B also operates a Central Market location in Fort Worth.
160 crashes in 8 hours: Drivers hit Dallas roads after black ice re-freeze
DALLAS — The ice storm wasn't done with us yet. While temperatures rose above freezing Thursday afternoon, improving road conditions, the melted precipitation simply froze over again Friday morning, causing widespread traffic problems across North Texas. In fact, Dallas Fire-Rescue officials told WFAA that Friday morning was the worst...
DeSoto man killed in fiery Arlington crash
A DeSoto man has been named as the victim who died in a fiery Arlington crash over the weekend. Saturday night, a Mustang changed lanes on South Center Street just north of I-20.
At least three people killed on icy DFW freeways overnight
At least two people have died on the icy freeways this morning. It’s been a long time since we have seen so many collisions in Dallas Fort Worth, more than two dozen at one point overnight. It began around midnight
Teen dies in crash during street race in Lewisville
A teenager died Saturday in a car crash while racing other vehicles on the I-35E frontage road in Lewisville, according to a Lewisville Police Department spokesman. Lewisville police responded to the crash just before 5 p.m. Saturday on the southbound I-35E frontage road near FM 407. A small white vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and hit a light pole, then crashed into the ditch. The 17-year-old male driver, the car’s sole occupant, was killed.
Dallas-Fort Worth will be the nation’s top buyer’s market for homes this year, forecast says
DALLAS — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. Dallas-Fort Worth will be the top buyer’s market in the nation by year-end 2023 due primarily to a surge of homes for sale, according to a new forecast.
El Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar moving out of Frisco, plans McKinney location
El Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar closed its Frisco location in Deccember. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) El Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar shut its doors in Frisco in late December and plans to open in McKinney later this year, co-owner Rick Na said. The Mexican restaurant, previously located at...
Local auto body shop owners explain why drivers should not put off ice-related repairs
FORT WORTH, Texas — There's a reason Ken Mathieu knows a lot about auto body repair work. He owns and operates Ken's Body & Fender Works on Crowley Road in Fort Worth. He's been at the same location for the past 35 years. Not only is his son a skilled auto body repair expert, but so is one of his grandsons.
Why Was Someone Driving on the Freeway in Dallas With Their Hood Open?
Can someone please tell me just what the hell is going on here?. One thing the internet is good for is making me lose all faith in human beings. It seems like damn near every time I log on to Facebook or Twitter, I witness someone doing something really stupid.
fortworthreport.org
Mansfield, Bedford set to expand park amenities, disc golf courses through $750K grants
Since her children were “itty bitty,” Ann Smith has taken her family to walk through Julian Feild Park, Mansfield’s oldest park. Although the land belongs to the city, her family felt a sense of ownership over the tree-filled property, Smith said. But just beyond Julian Feild’s serenity...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Dallas to Colorado
With beautiful landscapes that range from arid desserts to the jaw-dropping sights of the Colorado Rockies, the state of Colorado makes for one of the most unforgettable road trip destinations in the United States. On your way from Dallas to Colorado, you will get to see one majestic sight after another.
22-year-old killed, teen injured in shooting that led to car crash, Garland police say
GARLAND, Texas — Garland police have opened a murder investigation to look into a shooting that caused a car crash at an apartment building early Sunday morning. The department said this happened on Feb. 5. in the 4600 block of Saturn Road by Northwest Highway. Police and fire departments were called shortly before 12:30 a.m. about a vehicle that crashed into a building and caught fire.
Grand champion steer at Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo sells for record amount
Following a full-fledged bidding war, Higginbotham Insurance beat out Women Steering Business in winning the auction for the 2023 grand champion steer at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.
