Fort Worth, TX

KSST Radio

Fort Worth Man Stopped for Reckless Driving Now in Jail

February 6, 2023 – Officer Talley with the Cumby Police Department was dispatched to a reckless driver report on I-30. The report identified a white Honda Civic traveling westbound near the 120 mile marker. Talley located the reported vehicle near the 109 mile marker and initiated a traffic stop.
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

H-E-B breaks ground for new Mansfield location, hopes to add 750 employees

H-E-B is expanding its footprint in Tarrant County, with the latest coming in the slush and mud in Mansfield. Tarrant County is already home to two Central Markets — H-E-B’s upscale grocery stores in Fort Worth and Southlake — and a regular grocery store is under construction in the Alliance area of far north Fort Worth.
MANSFIELD, TX
progressivegrocer.com

H-E-B Reveals Details on Long-Awaited Store in DFW Metroplex

After months of planning, Texas-based H-E-B has officially started construction on its Mansfield H-E-B store that is scheduled to open in spring 2024. H-E-B Mansfield joins H-E-B Alliance in Fort Worth, which is also under construction and set to open in spring 2024, as the first locations for the company’s flagship format stores in Tarrant County. H-E-B also operates a Central Market location in Fort Worth.
MANSFIELD, TX
WFAA

160 crashes in 8 hours: Drivers hit Dallas roads after black ice re-freeze

DALLAS — The ice storm wasn't done with us yet. While temperatures rose above freezing Thursday afternoon, improving road conditions, the melted precipitation simply froze over again Friday morning, causing widespread traffic problems across North Texas. In fact, Dallas Fire-Rescue officials told WFAA that Friday morning was the worst...
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Teen dies in crash during street race in Lewisville

A teenager died Saturday in a car crash while racing other vehicles on the I-35E frontage road in Lewisville, according to a Lewisville Police Department spokesman. Lewisville police responded to the crash just before 5 p.m. Saturday on the southbound I-35E frontage road near FM 407. A small white vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and hit a light pole, then crashed into the ditch. The 17-year-old male driver, the car’s sole occupant, was killed.
LEWISVILLE, TX
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Dallas to Colorado

With beautiful landscapes that range from arid desserts to the jaw-dropping sights of the Colorado Rockies, the state of Colorado makes for one of the most unforgettable road trip destinations in the United States. On your way from Dallas to Colorado, you will get to see one majestic sight after another.
COLORADO STATE
WFAA

22-year-old killed, teen injured in shooting that led to car crash, Garland police say

GARLAND, Texas — Garland police have opened a murder investigation to look into a shooting that caused a car crash at an apartment building early Sunday morning. The department said this happened on Feb. 5. in the 4600 block of Saturn Road by Northwest Highway. Police and fire departments were called shortly before 12:30 a.m. about a vehicle that crashed into a building and caught fire.
GARLAND, TX

