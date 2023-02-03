Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Tdap vaccine during pregnancy protects 9 out of 10 newborns against whooping cough: CDC
Receiving a Tdap vaccination during the third trimester of a pregnancy provides protection against whooping cough for the first two months of the baby's life, according to a CDC study published Feb. 6 in JAMA Pediatrics. After tracking cases of whooping cough in infants between Jan. 1, 2000, and Dec....
FDA seeks data from at-home COVID-19 tests
The FDA is encouraging people to anonymously report the results of at-home COVID-19 tests to help public health officials better track virus trends. The agency is requesting people voluntarily submit positive or negative results for every at-home test performed to the website makemytestcount.org. This testing data can help public health...
Study links SSRI antidepressant to reduction in COVID hospitalizations and deaths
The antidepressant fluvoxamine is associated with lower hospitalization and deaths for patients diagnosed with COVID-19, new research found. Researchers conducted a meta-analysis using data from six randomized controlled trials and five observational studies that compared selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors to a placebo or the standard of care. They excluded studies assessing patients with past or ongoing SSRI prescriptions.
90% of flu hospitalizations are patients who already have 1 or more chronic health issues
Around 171.8 million doses of flu vaccine have been given in the U.S. since the viral season began, according to data from the CDC. However, health organizations are still encouraging more adults to consider vaccinating against the flu if they haven't already this season. According to a Feb. 6 joint...
Adults on dialysis, particularly minorities, 100 times more likely to acquire staph infections than adults not on dialysis: CDC
Adults on dialysis treatment for end-stage kidney disease were 100 times more likely to be diagnosed with a Staphylococcus aureus bloodstream infection when compared with adults not on dialysis, according to a Feb. 6 CDC Vital Signs report. Further, Hispanic and Black patients were found to have higher rates of...
How COVID-19 affected cancer screening
Ohio State University and Indiana University researchers took a closer look at delays in cancer screenings brought on by COVID-19, revealing that as high as 36 percent of certain screenings were delayed. Researchers determined the disparities by recontacting participants from previous studies and were able to conduct a survey of...
Is international training key to saving rural care? Physicians weigh in
Fifteen percent of Americans live in rural areas with limited access to healthcare. In part due to the limited access to care, the same group is more likely to suffer from strokes, heart disease, accidental deaths and chronic lower respiratory disease, according to the CDC. "They also have higher rates...
Which vaccines are pharmacists authorized to administer? A state breakdown
Other than the nationwide authority for pharmacists to administer COVID-19 vaccines, there is wide variation among states on which vaccines pharmacists and pharmacy technicians are authorized to administer, according to the American Disease Prevention Coalition. The breakdown:. Seven states allow pharmacists to administer all FDA-approved vaccines to adults without individual...
Hundreds more physicians died than expected amid pandemic
Just as COVID-19 led to a much higher number of deaths for the public than what would have been anticipated without the virus, during the same time physicians in the workforce saw more than 600 excess deaths among their profession. "Beyond the deaths directly attributable to the virus, we see...
ASHP launches tool to help the national pharmacy technician shortage
As a plethora of healthcare settings struggle with hiring and retaining pharmacy technicians, the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists introduced an online tool Feb. 6 aimed at addressing the nationwide shortage. The tool, found at rxtechteam.org and sponsored by the pharmaceutical company Chiesi USA, pulls advice from a committee with...
1st postpartum depression pill may be approved in August
An investigative drug for treating postpartum depression is one step closer to being the first federally approved pill for the condition that affects 1 in 8 mothers, The Boston Globe reported Feb. 6. In a news release, Sage Therapeutics said the FDA accepted its new drug application filing for zuranolone...
Regular cannabis users may require more anesthesia before procedures
A growing body of research and anecdotal reports indicate people who regularly use cannabis require more anesthesia during medical procedures. The challenge is getting patients to be honest about their use, experts told The Wall Street Journal in a Feb. 7 report. The news outlet cited several studies suggesting regular...
Healthy lifestyle may cut long COVID-19 risk for some women
Adherence to healthy lifestyle habits including proper sleep and maintaining a healthy body weight prior to COVID-19 infection reduces the chance of developing long COVID-19, a study of nearly 2,000 women revealed. Low to moderate alcohol intake, not smoking and exercise were also found to positively correlate to habits that...
New Jersey health system looks to streamline care through Memora partnership
Marlton, N.J.-based Virtua Health tapped virtual care company Memora to automate routine clinician tasks. The Memora platform can integrate within Virtua's EHR system. The implementation of the platform will initially focus on colonoscopy procedures, specialty pharmacy and congestive heart failure, according to a Feb. 7 Memora news release. "In-turn, Memora...
Enhanced nursing licensure exam to launch in April amid rising fail rates
In line with the regulations imposed by the COVID-19 national health emergency for the past three years, hospitals across the U.S. made necessary changes to almost every aspect of their business. Now, as the health emergency is coming to an end in May, the industry is eyeing an unforeseen fallout from the pandemic.
AHA provides guidance for staffing, resources to improve stroke center patient care
The American Heart Association released new clinical practice guidelines for stroke centers, which include staffing, leadership and resource requirements to reduce variability and improve quality of care. The statement, published in Stroke, should be viewed as a call to action, according to a Feb. 7 AHA news release. It proposes...
Cyberattacks on non-for-profit hospital websites won't lead to downgrades: Fitch
The recent attacks on U.S. hospitals and health system websites by Russian hacking group Killnet aren't likely to cause downgrade ratings for non-for-profit hospitals and health systems, according to a Feb. 3 report from Fitch. On Jan. 28, KillNet claimed to have taken down multiple hospital and health system websites...
5 ways leaders are addressing the nursing crisis
Nurses are in short supply across the nation, with more leaving the profession than joining. Here are five things to know about the staffing crisis and solutions leaders are proposing. Here are five things to know about the staffing crisis:. The number of Florida nursing students who passed the National...
4 drug shortages to watch in February
Of the hundreds of drugs currently in short supply, there are four shortages to keep an eye on in February, according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists. 1. Fluorouracil, known as 5FU: The common cancer medication, which is normally used in combination with newer cancer drugs for chemotherapy, has four products in shortage. Drugmaker Fresenius Kabi said the estimated resupply date is early February, according to the ASHP.
Hurricane left physicians sleeping on mattresses on the clinic floor, CEO says
Mark Driscoll, CEO at Boca Grande (Fla.) Health Clinic, joined the "Becker's Healthcare Podcast" to talk about leadership and the realities of practicing medicine in a hurricane-prone area. Note: This is an edited excerpt. Listen to the full podcast episode here. Question: How did you and your clinic handle Hurricane...
