Paradise Road in Modesto to Be Upgraded
Walking and Biking Will Be Easier on Paradise Road in Modesto. Pedestrians and bicyclists will be safer around traffic on half a mile of Paradise Road in west Modesto, thanks to a $3.56 million state grant. The City will use the funds to make part of the road more convenient to walk and ride a bicycle. The construction will cover the stretch of road between Sheridan Street and Modesto High School, along with several blocks of side streets.
Hit-and-Run Accident on Marks Avenue and Olive Avenue in Fresno
Officials in Fresno reported that a man was sent to the hospital after a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on Marks Avenue on Thursday, February 2, 2023. The incident occurred at approximately 4:30 a.m. near Olive Avenue and Marks Avenue, according to the Fresno Police Department. Details on the Pedestrian Accident...
Amazon driver saves dog from car fire in Merced
Amazon Driver Ervin Ruhe became a true hero last week when he saved a dog’s life from a car caught on fire. Ruhe has been driving for Amazon for four years in the Central Valley. While he’s on the road, he often comes across unusual situations. However, one evening while he was ending his delivery routes and helping a colleague finish deliveries in Merced, he noticed a car caught on fire on the side of the road near W. 16th Street and Highway 99.
Hughson Church demands answers after sewage water, cement mistakenly pumped into the property
HUGHSON, Calif. — A church in Hughson wants to know how and why sewer water and cement were mistakenly pumped into its property while pipework was being done at a nearby creamery. Students, staff and churchgoers at Hughson Christian School and Hughson Church of Christ have been without working...
Wine giant E. & J. Gallo fined after wastewater discharged into California river
A California water agency has ordered Modesto-based wine giant E. & J. Gallo Winery to pay $378,668 in fines for discharging irrigation and waste water into the Merced River. According to a news release from the Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board, the Aug. 9, 2021 discharge included more than 90,000 gallons of wastewater mixed with irrigation well water from a Livingston wine-making facility.
Fresno jewelry store robbed in daylight raid, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – At least four suspects are being sought after thousands of dollars of merchandise was taken from a jewelry store in Fresno on Monday, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say the robbery took place at around 12 noon at Alquds Jewelry near Cedar and Herndon avenues. At least four people […]
Attempted Murder Arrest In Jamestown
Jamestown, CA — A woman was arrested for attempted homicide over the weekend, and the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is providing details about the incident. 29-year-old Catrina Marie Espinoza allegedly went into a residence on Kanaka Drive in Jamestown and attempted to stab a victim several times with a kitchen knife. The victim, who officials identified as her mother, was able to escape the home.
Multiple drivers arrested for DUI in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera Police Department is reminding folks this weekend to drink responsibly and designate a sober driver before taking to the road. According to Madera Police, multiple DUI-related arrests took place over the weekend as drivers decided to get behind the wheel while intoxicated. “Unfortunately,...
‘There could have been crashes’: Fresno is counting the cost of a rise in sideshows
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new influx of sideshows in Fresno has prompted the Fresno Police Department to warn residents about how dangerous the popular phenomenon can be. Department officials say they received as many as 15 calls about sideshows on Sunday alone. “They’re vehicle stunts, but it oftentimes results in them losing control of […]
Vandals, fire dampen spirit of Atwater Little League
The Atwater Little League is off to a tough start this pre-season. The league, as a partner with the City of Atwater, uses the city’s Osborne Park for the local Merced-Atwater Little League Season. This week, a fire started in the portable potties located in the park’s parking lot. The fire spread to the League’s storage unit that housed about $16,000 to $20,000 worth of equipment, including a lawn mower and a Mule-ATV that is used to drag the fields. Fortunately, there was no baseball playing gear inside.
Spectacular Lightning, Hail Hits Valley. More Rain Possible Saturday Night.
The thunderstorms that rolled across the Valley on Sunday afternoon and evening produced vivid lightning flashes across the sky that were accompanied by booming thunder and some pea-sized hail. “It was probably a more prolific lightning show than maybe we were anticipating,” National Weather Service meteorologist Brian Ochs said Monday...
Possible meteor may have fallen in Merced County
The National Weather Service says a possible meteor fell in Merced County overnight!
Three juveniles detained after reportedly starting a fire at Yosemite Middle School
According to Fresno Fire, three juveniles have been detained after reportedly starting a fire on a middle school campus in Central Fresno.
Turlock Police officers donate money to replace 7-year-old's stolen wheelchair
TURLOCK, Calif. — A Turlock family can now purchase a new wheelchair for a 7-year-old girl after officers donated $1,000. According to the Turlock Police Department, a thief stole a wheelchair belonging to 7-year-old Miracle Melgoza. When members of the Turlock Police Officers Association heard about the theft, they decided to come together to help Melgoza's family purchase a new wheelchair.
Planning Commission to Hold Hearing on New Bed & Breakfast
MADERA — On Tuesday, February 7, from 6 – 6:30 p.m., there will be a hearing before the Madera County Planning Commission regarding an application for a CUP #2022-017 to allow new construction of a home to be used as a bed and breakfast. This property is presently...
Water delivered to Friant community as boil water advisory continues
Communities near Millerton Lake remain under a boil water advisory issued nearly two weeks ago.
Viewers capture lightning on video in Fresno, Clovis
Both rain and lightning were spotted Sunday afternoon in the Central Valley. FOX26 News viewers have begun to submit their weather-related videos and a lot of them are showing lightning. According to the National Weather Service Hanford, thunderstorms and rain could still be a thing in Fresno between 9-10 p.m....
New safety protocols for two Turlock bars following back-to-back shootings
TURLOCK - New requirements are now in effect at two Turlock bars to make the downtown area safer. Turlock's police chief announced the new safety practices following two deadly shootings within the past month.Those two shootings happened in the heart of downtown Turlock. The latest one happened near Grand Cru and Utter Place."We love them. It should be a safe spot. You shouldn't have to worry about stabbings or shootings," resident Tanner Steffano said.More security will be on-hand at both Grand Cru and Utter Place as ordered by Turlock Police Chief Jason Hedden.It comes after recent back-to-back shootings downtown. The...
4 people from Fresno sentenced to prison as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Four residents of Fresno have been sentenced to prison terms as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods program to reduce violent crime and gun violence, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced on Monday. Launched in 2001, the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) program is a nationwide...
Madera PD searching for commercial burglary suspect
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department is looking to identify a suspect who they say has been involved in commercial burglary from the same business in Madera on two separate occasions. According to the business’s surveillance video images provided by the police, on one of the occasions, the suspect entered the store with […]
