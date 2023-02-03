ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

wapl.com

Man gets life without parole in Green Bay murder

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Lac du Flambeau man will spend life in prison without parole for an execution-style murder in Green Bay. Waylon Wayman was found guilty in Brown County Court on charges of First Degree Intentional Homicide and Armed Robbery. Wayman shot Codie Schultz in the back...
GREEN BAY, WI
wapl.com

Neenah police detain high school student with gun and ammunition at NHS

NEENAH, Wis–Neenah Police arrest a student that brought a gun and ammunition to class today (Tuesday). The school resource officer was notified that the student may have stolen the weapon and was keeping it at a Neenah residence. The student was brought in for questioning at the school and his backpack was found in a vacant classroom. Inside was an unloaded handgun and ammunition.
NEENAH, WI
wapl.com

Funeral fund created for Wrightstown teen who died after crash

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. — An online fundraiser is created following the death of a Wrightstown teenager. The family of 17-year-old Daniela Velazquez created the GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses. Velazquez was found dead on Jan. 31 after going missing three days earlier. Her body was found in the elements...
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
wapl.com

11 rescued from ice floes near Sturgeon Bay

BAY OF GREEN BAY, Wis. — A pair of ice floes in Door County keep U.S. Coast Guard and Department of Natural Resource personnel busy. U.S. Coast Guard Station Sturgeon Bay says calls were received about two different floes off of Sherwood Point on Monday. Nine people were stranded...
STURGEON BAY, WI
wapl.com

Kiel Mayor hospitalized following medical emergency

KIEL, Wis–Kiel’s mayor is in the hospital following a medical emergency. Witnesses saw Mayor Mike Steinhardt collapse while walking along a trail in the city Sunday morning. He was taken to a Fox Cities hospital, where he is said to be recovering. City Council President Bill Krueger is...
KIEL, WI
wapl.com

Pilot walks away from emergency landing in Calumet County field

STOCKBRIDGE–A small plane that took off from Appleton International Airport makes an emergency landing in a Calumet County field. The pilot initially radioed into air traffic control at Austin Straubel Airport in Green Bay that he had lost engine power in his Beechcraft Bonanza and would need to land around 12:10 this (Monday) afternoon.
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
Joel Eisenberg

Applebee’s Closing Multiple Longstanding Locations

One location has closed indefinitely; two others are permanently shuttering. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, TamaracTalk.com, PostCrescent.com, and JournalTimes.com.
RACINE, WI

