NEENAH, Wis–Neenah Police arrest a student that brought a gun and ammunition to class today (Tuesday). The school resource officer was notified that the student may have stolen the weapon and was keeping it at a Neenah residence. The student was brought in for questioning at the school and his backpack was found in a vacant classroom. Inside was an unloaded handgun and ammunition.

NEENAH, WI ・ 21 HOURS AGO