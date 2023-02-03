An Oshkosh man is in custody following a high speed chase in Fond du Lac County. Shortly before 3am Saturday a sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle on Johnson Street at Pioneer Road after noticing the vehicle had suspended license plates and did not match the vehicle. The deputy identified the driver as a 35 year old Oshkosh man who had active arrest warrants, and was also on probation for eluding an officer. The driver fled the scene at a high rate of speed eastbound on Johnson Street. The chase continued through the city eastbound on Highway 23 where it entered the median and began traveling in the wrong lane near Hillview Road. The deputy made contact with the suspect vehicle forcing the vehicle into a ditch and the suspect fled on foot. The deputy used a Taser to take the suspect into custody. The pursuit covered a distance of approximately 15 miles. The suspect is being charged with felony fleeing/eluding, two counts of resisting/obstructing, 2nd degree reckless endanger safety, and bail jumping for an open criminal case in which he was charged with resisting/obstructing. He is also receiving citations for OWI 2nd offense, operating after revocation, violation of license restrictions for failure to install an ignition interlock device, and speeding. The deputy sustained possible injuries as the result of his airbags deploying while making contact with the suspect vehicle. The suspect complained of injuries and was medically cleared at a local hospital. The cruiser operated by the deputy was significantly damaged as was the suspect vehicle.

OSHKOSH, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO