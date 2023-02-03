A local woman is on her way to be the next Inked Magazine cover girl as long as her strong start in the early voting continues. Lauran Bodwin is from the Reedsville area and is currently one of 44 women collecting votes to become the tattoo-enthusiast publication’s next cover girl. The tattoo artist and substitute teacher has also been featured as a pin-up model at a number of events in the state, including the annual Symco Weekender hot rod event. Voting for the magazine’s cover girl competition is currently active with voters allowed to submit multiple votes with a donation to the MusiCares organization with offers health and human services to those in the music community who need it.

REEDSVILLE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO