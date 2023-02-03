Read full article on original website
wapl.com
Neenah police detain high school student with gun and ammunition at NHS
NEENAH, Wis–Neenah Police arrest a student that brought a gun and ammunition to class today (Tuesday). The school resource officer was notified that the student may have stolen the weapon and was keeping it at a Neenah residence. The student was brought in for questioning at the school and his backpack was found in a vacant classroom. Inside was an unloaded handgun and ammunition.
wapl.com
Area Woman Competes For Inked Magazine Cover Girl, Voting Is Live Now
A local woman is on her way to be the next Inked Magazine cover girl as long as her strong start in the early voting continues. Lauran Bodwin is from the Reedsville area and is currently one of 44 women collecting votes to become the tattoo-enthusiast publication’s next cover girl. The tattoo artist and substitute teacher has also been featured as a pin-up model at a number of events in the state, including the annual Symco Weekender hot rod event. Voting for the magazine’s cover girl competition is currently active with voters allowed to submit multiple votes with a donation to the MusiCares organization with offers health and human services to those in the music community who need it.
wapl.com
Kiel Mayor hospitalized following medical emergency
KIEL, Wis–Kiel’s mayor is in the hospital following a medical emergency. Witnesses saw Mayor Mike Steinhardt collapse while walking along a trail in the city Sunday morning. He was taken to a Fox Cities hospital, where he is said to be recovering. City Council President Bill Krueger is...
wapl.com
Menasha officers injured trying to stop man from setting a house on fire
MENASHA, Wis–Two Menasha Police officers are injured during a confrontation with a suspect. The officers were called to a home in the 1100 block of De Pere Street around 8:05 this (Tuesday) morning. The police department says the officers were told that a man had poured gasoline inside the...
wapl.com
Appleton Police identify person of interest in fatal shooting incident
APPLETON, Wis–Appleton Police identify a person of interest in a fatal shooting. Yia Lor is already wanted on an outstanding warrant for violating his probation. Police want to talk to Lor about a shooting that left Paul Rhoads of Appleton dead along North Briarcliff Drive last month. Anyone with information on Lor’s whereabouts should contact Appleton Police.
wapl.com
Funeral fund created for Wrightstown teen who died after crash
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. — An online fundraiser is created following the death of a Wrightstown teenager. The family of 17-year-old Daniela Velazquez created the GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses. Velazquez was found dead on Jan. 31 after going missing three days earlier. Her body was found in the elements...
wapl.com
Pilot walks away from emergency landing in Calumet County field
STOCKBRIDGE–A small plane that took off from Appleton International Airport makes an emergency landing in a Calumet County field. The pilot initially radioed into air traffic control at Austin Straubel Airport in Green Bay that he had lost engine power in his Beechcraft Bonanza and would need to land around 12:10 this (Monday) afternoon.
wapl.com
One killed in Waushara County crash
MARION, Wis–One person is dead following a weekend crash in Waushara County. Two vehicles collided along State Highway 21 at 22nd Avenue in the town of Marion around noon on Sunday. Investigators say one of the vehicles ran a stop sign at that intersection. One of the drivers was...
wapl.com
Documentary screenings highlight “Kaukauna & King 50 Years Later”
KAUKAUNA, Wis. — A new documentary film featuring local history is coming to the Fox Valley this week. “The Exchange in White America: Kaukauna & King 50 Years later,” tells the story of a student exchange program between Black and White high schoolers from Rufus King High School in Milwaukee and Kaukauna High School in 1966.
