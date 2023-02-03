Read full article on original website
You Can Borrow Musical Instruments, Electronics and More from Pennsylvania Libraries of ThingsBethany LathamPennsylvania State
Catering Company Offers Free Wedding Events Tied to Eagles Superbowl VictoryBethany LathamMcadoo, PA
Outback Steakhouse Cleared For New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plantRoger MarshPottstown, PA
Outback Steakhouse Approved to Open in New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
hawkhappenings.org
Student Spotlight – Cheyenne Oswald
Cheyenne Oswald, a sophomore at HAHS, has been dealing with a lot of stress this school year. From moving from Kutztown to Hamburg to dealing with studies, there has been a lot on her plate. From 7th grade to 9th grade she attended Kutztown. She had gone to Hamburg in the past but it has been so long that she forgot how it was. She stated “It was so interesting to see all of my old friends and new people I have never met, but it was weird coming back because I feel like I was on the outside and needed to start over again.”
abc27.com
Indoor children’s playground will relocate and reopen in Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — An indoor children’s playground named Five Stone Kids, will be moving to a new Lebanon-based location, after closing their previous playground that was at the Lebanon Valley Mall back in December 2022. Five Stone Kids is owned and operated by Jacqueline Forney, who took...
abc27.com
3 J’s Coffee in Lebanon County will be closing
PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular coffee shop and cafe named 3 J’s Coffee, recently announced that they will be closing down at the end of February, after being in business for 11 years. According to a message left on the front doors of 3 J’s Coffee, the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Beloved Nazareth area gift shop bidding farewell after 17 years
BUSHKILL TWP., Pa. - A longstanding destination for handbags, jewelry, home decor and more is closing in Northampton County. Missing Piece, a 17-year-old, family-owned and -operated boutique selling clothing and accessories, home decor and gifts, is set to close in about a month at 462 Bushkill Center Road in Bushkill Township. Online sales are also ending.
Fundraiser aims to help mom, 2 kids who ‘lost everything’ in Nazareth fire
An online fundraiser aims to raise money for a mother and her two young daughters left homeless after a swift-moving blaze torched their Nazareth home. Les Smith of Easton, the brother-in-law of Cecily Gargone, began the GoFundMe fundraiser to help Gargone and her two girls: Ava Kelley, 12, and Zara Roderick, 6. By 7 p.m. Monday, 64 donors raised $4,515 toward the $10,000 goal.
tourcounsel.com
Cressona Mall | Shopping mall in Pottsville, Pennsylvania
Cressona Mall is a shopping mall in Pottsville, Pennsylvania off Route 61 and Route 183. Cressona Mall opened on October 2, 1973, with Hills as its anchor. Laneco had plans to open a store at the mall in early 1982, using the former Grant's space. Due to the store being sold, Acme was rebranded Insalacos in January 1995.
Cougars Suggested for Deer Problem
NEWTOWN, Pa. -- It’s a perpetual problem in Bucks County, Pa. – scores of deer-car collisions resulting in injuries and sometimes death, and causing thousands of dollars in damages. The trying situation worsens every year, statistics show, leaving unsolved a big question: what to do about it?
Daily Local News
Clover Farms to be sold to New Jersey-based dairy company
Clover Farms Dairy announced last week that the company plans to sell its assets to Cream-O-Land Dairy, a dairy company based in Florence, N.J. In a press release, Clover Farms said an asset purchase agreement has been executed, in which a subsidiary of Cream-O-Land will acquire the assets and operations of Clover Farms.
tourcounsel.com
Carbon Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in Lehighton, Pennsylvania
Carbon Plaza Mall is an indoor and outdoor shopping mall on the south side of Route 443 in Mahoning Township, Carbon County, Pennsylvania, just outside Lehighton. It is anchored by a Giant Supermarket and a Big Lots location and has an eight-screen theatre. Other major stores include Rent-A-Center and Rite Aid.
sanatogapost.com
MontCo, Berks Liquor License-Holders Cited in January
ALLENTOWN PA – A total of 70 complaints about liquor law violations at restaurants and bars that serve alcoholic beverages in Montgomery, Berks, and four other counties were received by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement during January 2023, according to its month-end report. Troopers assigned...
Hershey’s Chocolate World unveils 50th-anniversary chocolate sculpture
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — To celebrate 50 years of sweetness, Hershey’s Chocolate World unveiled its chocolate sculpture on Saturday. The sculpture, which was created by Pennsylvania-based food artists Jim Victor and Marie Pelton, features part of the entrance of the building with the number 50 above on top of the sculpture. The sculpture also features […]
wisr680.com
Ag Officials Confirm Avian Flu Outbreak At Two Facilities In Pennsylvania
For the first time in 2023, the avian flu has been detected in Pennsylvania. The Department of Agriculture confirmed that two flocks in Lancaster County were impacted. One happened at a commercial duck facility with 33,000 ducks in their flock. The other impacted 3,200 ducks at a farm. Ag officials...
Discount retailer won’t open in former Kmart; leases former Bon-Ton space
A discount retailer based in northern Dauphin County had plans to expand into Cumberland County. But, the owners of Flea Flickers announced on a video on its Facebook page last week that their plans to open a store in a 22,000-square-foot space in part of a former Kmart location at Summerdale Plaza in East Pennsboro Township didn’t work out.
The $1.5B deal that ended Bethlehem Steel | Lehigh Valley historical headlines
Bethlehem Steel was bankrupt. Its flagship plant had ceased. The end finally came in the form a $1.5 billion offer — though Steel insisted it wasn’t so. “It’s not the end. It’s a new beginning,” Steel CEO Robert “Steve” Miller said 20 years ago this week after reaching an agreement in principle with Cleveland-based International Steel Group on ISG’s offer submitted a month earlier.
pennrecord.com
Family of inmate about to be released after 45 years only to die of COVID-19 sues state officials
PHILADELPHIA – The family of a man who died from COVID-19 shortly before he was to be released from prison after more than four decades is charging state officials with not approving the decedent’s pardon in a timely manner, allegedly leaving him at greater risk for contracting the virus and causing his death.
tourcounsel.com
Capital City Mall | Shopping mall in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania
Capital City Mall is a 608,911-square-foot (56,569.7 m2) regional shopping mall located approximately 5 miles (8.0 km) southwest of Harrisburg in Lower Allen Township, Pennsylvania. It is one of three enclosed malls in the immediate Harrisburg area, and is the only enclosed mall in Harrisburg's western suburbs. The anchor stores...
WGAL
Fire heavily damages home in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — A fire heavily damaged a home in Lancaster on Monday morning. Firefighters said the fire started around 10:30 a.m. on the second floor of the house along the 300 block of West Lemon Street. Departments from surrounding areas were called in to assist. That included Manheim...
tourcounsel.com
Schuylkill Mall | Shopping mall in Frackville, Pennsylvania
Schuylkill Mall was an 800,000 sq ft (74,000 m2) shopping mall located in Frackville, Pennsylvania. Built in 1980 by Crown American, the mall originally featured Kmart, Hess's, and Sears as its anchor stores; later additions to the mall included Pomeroy's (which was later bought out by The Bon-Ton) and Phar-Mor.
lebtown.com
Blotter: DUI crash, theft from vehicles, receiving stolen property
Vehicle Accident, Obedience to Traffic-Control Devices – At 9:37 a.m. Jan. 21, a 2018 GMC Sierra driven by a 78-year-old West Lawn man accompanied by a 74-year-old Sinking Spring man was traveling south on SR 419 and failed to proceed properly after coming to a stop sign. A 2013 Chevrolet Cruze driven by a 16-year-old Newmanstown female was traveling east on SR 897 when the Chevrolet struck the passenger’s side of the GMC. The Chevrolet continued after the impact and hit the rear-end of an unoccupied 2005 Buick Rendezvous parked off SR 419. The GMC and the Chevrolet were towed from the scene. All occupants were wearing their seatbelts, although the West Lawn man was wearing his seatbelt improperly, and no injuries were reported. Police charged the West Lawn man with obedience to traffic-control devices.
Mysterious Explosion Rattles Philly Area
Bucks County residents were startled early Sunday morning by a loud boom that rattled windows and left many scratching their heads. Members of local Facebook groups reported hearing the noisy crash just before 2 a.m. on Feb. 5. "Anyone else just hear that loud explosion sound like literally 5 mins...
