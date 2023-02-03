Cheyenne Oswald, a sophomore at HAHS, has been dealing with a lot of stress this school year. From moving from Kutztown to Hamburg to dealing with studies, there has been a lot on her plate. From 7th grade to 9th grade she attended Kutztown. She had gone to Hamburg in the past but it has been so long that she forgot how it was. She stated “It was so interesting to see all of my old friends and new people I have never met, but it was weird coming back because I feel like I was on the outside and needed to start over again.”

