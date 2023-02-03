ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PSU Collegio

Jacob Lenard hired as Associate AD tasked with Fan Engagement

Pitt State has announced a new hire this past week, with current Sports Director at KOAM Jacob Lenard having gotten the job of associate Athletic Director of Fan Engagement. Lenard will start his new position in June. “…coordinate and manage all aspects of overall athletics program promotion and outreach through...
PITTSBURG, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Kearney Truck Driver Hurt After Hitting Abandoned Car

A Kearney, Missouri truck driver was left with minor injuries early this morning when his big rig hit an abandoned vehicle left on the side of the interstate in Jasper County. According to the accident report from Troop D of the Highway Patrol 42-year-old Kearney resident Mark J. Reickard was driving a 2020 Mac Anthem with towed unit on Interstate 49 two miles north of the city of Carthage at 3:00 A.M. today when his truck went off the roadway and struck a stationary abandoned Honda Accord.
KEARNEY, MO
KSN News

Kansas woman killed in Oklahoma crash

BLUEJACKET, Okla. (KSNF) — An Overland Park woman died in a three-vehicle wreck, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. Caylee Dugger, 30, died at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation, the patrol reported. The fatality collision occurred on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. on Oklahoma Highway 2, approximately three miles southwest of Bluejacket. […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS
fortscott.biz

Corbin Sheldon Arrested for Arson On Feb. 2

Yesterday, Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 1:32 am, officers from the Fort Scott Police Department along with personnel from the Fort Scott Fire Department, responded to a house fire in the 900 block of S Osbun, Fort Scott, Kansas. Due to the suspicious circumstances of the fire, the Kansas State...
FORT SCOTT, KS
kggfradio.com

Officer Involved Shooting In Wyandotte

The FBI and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are investigating an officer-involved shooting at River Bend Casino in Wyandotte. The incident took place Thursday morning when a person pulled a weapon on a Wyandotte Nation police officer. The officer then shot the person. The person's condition has not been revealed. The FBI is involved because the incident took place on Indian Trust Land.
WYANDOTTE, OK
kggfradio.com

Parsons Man Arrested for Aggravated Assault and Criminal Threat

A Parsons man is arrested for aggravated assault. Parsons Police officers responded to a report of a disturbance involving a firearm. Officers spoke with the victim and other witnesses and discovered an altercation had taken place between 23-year-old Tyreece Demott Kendrick and the victim. Kendrick used a firearm while threatening the victim and the victim’s child, who was not there at the time. The victim pulled their own gun and Kendrick fled from the scene.
PARSONS, KS
kggfradio.com

fourstateshomepage.com

Body found after Noel shed fire ID’d

NOEL, Mo. — An autopsy into a mysterious death in McDonald County has provided authorities the victim’s identity, and more clues in the case. Earlier this week, firefighters with Noel FD responded to a rural shed fire where a body was found after extinguishment. Now, after an autopsy in Ozark, officials released the identity of the victim.
NOEL, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Pittsburg traffic stop turns to narcotics arrest

PITTSBURG, Kans. — Pittsburg police arrested one man on multiple drug related offenses after a traffic stop. A patrolling officer with PPD spotted a white Dodge Ram pickup roll through a red traffic light at the Broadway St. intersection Thursday afternoon and began to pull them over. After stopping...
PITTSBURG, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

kggfradio.com

Violent Drug Offender Arrested in Parsons

A convicted violent drug offender has been arrested in Parsons. Late last week, Parsons Police officers were called to a report of a domestic violence incident. During their investigation, officers established cause for the arrest of 36-year-old Justin Ray Cooper. Later, officers observed a vehicle that was registered to Cooper and conducted a traffic stop. When Cooper was told he was under arrest, he became combative with officers. There was a short foot pursuit before he was taken into custody. During a search, officers found multiple baggies containing approximately 136 grams of Methamphetamine.
PARSONS, KS

