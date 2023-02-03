Read full article on original website
Local church celebrates annual Soup and Chili Cook-Off
JOPLIN, Mo. - The Byers Avenue United Methodist Church today hosted its annual Soup and Chili Cook-Off and Dessert Auction.
Jacob Lenard hired as Associate AD tasked with Fan Engagement
Pitt State has announced a new hire this past week, with current Sports Director at KOAM Jacob Lenard having gotten the job of associate Athletic Director of Fan Engagement. Lenard will start his new position in June. “…coordinate and manage all aspects of overall athletics program promotion and outreach through...
T-Bone crash 3rd and Geneva in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 5:20 p.m. Friday, February 3, 2023, a two vehicle crash at 3rd and Geneva Ave alerted Joplin E-911.
House fire near Junge Stadium
JOPLIN, Mo. - About 6:10 a.m. Sunday morning February 5, 2023, reports of flames at a house on the eastern edge of Junge Stadium alerted Joplin Emergency Dispatch.
Kearney Truck Driver Hurt After Hitting Abandoned Car
A Kearney, Missouri truck driver was left with minor injuries early this morning when his big rig hit an abandoned vehicle left on the side of the interstate in Jasper County. According to the accident report from Troop D of the Highway Patrol 42-year-old Kearney resident Mark J. Reickard was driving a 2020 Mac Anthem with towed unit on Interstate 49 two miles north of the city of Carthage at 3:00 A.M. today when his truck went off the roadway and struck a stationary abandoned Honda Accord.
Kansas woman killed in Oklahoma crash
BLUEJACKET, Okla. (KSNF) — An Overland Park woman died in a three-vehicle wreck, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. Caylee Dugger, 30, died at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation, the patrol reported. The fatality collision occurred on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. on Oklahoma Highway 2, approximately three miles southwest of Bluejacket. […]
Tractor trailer overturns, loaded with pizza ingredients near Sarcoxie
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 3:15 a.m. early Saturday morning, February 4, 2023, reports of a tractor-trailer overturned near 23.5 MM, I-44 W, alerted Jasper County E-911. Sarcoxie Police, Sarcoxie Rural Fire, Mercy Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.
Burn barrel fire spreads, 2 acres and 2 travel trailers burn near Lamar
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — About 2 p.m. Thursday, February 2, 2023, the Lamar Fire Dept were alerted to a grass fire NW of their city. “Upon arrival there was around 2 acres burned, two travel trailers and a minivan were engulfed in flames.”
Corbin Sheldon Arrested for Arson On Feb. 2
Yesterday, Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 1:32 am, officers from the Fort Scott Police Department along with personnel from the Fort Scott Fire Department, responded to a house fire in the 900 block of S Osbun, Fort Scott, Kansas. Due to the suspicious circumstances of the fire, the Kansas State...
Officer Involved Shooting In Wyandotte
The FBI and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are investigating an officer-involved shooting at River Bend Casino in Wyandotte. The incident took place Thursday morning when a person pulled a weapon on a Wyandotte Nation police officer. The officer then shot the person. The person's condition has not been revealed. The FBI is involved because the incident took place on Indian Trust Land.
Parsons Man Arrested for Aggravated Assault and Criminal Threat
A Parsons man is arrested for aggravated assault. Parsons Police officers responded to a report of a disturbance involving a firearm. Officers spoke with the victim and other witnesses and discovered an altercation had taken place between 23-year-old Tyreece Demott Kendrick and the victim. Kendrick used a firearm while threatening the victim and the victim’s child, who was not there at the time. The victim pulled their own gun and Kendrick fled from the scene.
Pittsburg man charged after DUI hit-and-run; police pursuit
PITTSBURG, Kan. (KOAM) - A reported hit-and-run turns into a police pursuit in Pittsburg on Thursday night.
Investigation Continues In Casino Parking Lot Shooting
A person shot by Tribal police in the parking lot of River Bend Casino in Wyandotte last Thursday remains in critical condition. Records show the person was shot in the stomach after a taser was used around 9:48 that morning. The individual continued to show aggression toward the officer, with the officer wounding the individual with their service weapon at 9:50 A.M.
Pittsburg hit-and-run suspect caught, allegedly driving stolen vehicle
PITTSBURG, Kans. — One man is in custody following a hit-and-run pursuit in Pittsburg Thursday. Travis Duncan, 39, of Pittsburg, is in the Crawford County Jail. He’s being held on no bond — charged with DUI, fleeing from law enforcement, theft, and not reporting an accident. Just...
Body found after Noel shed fire ID’d
NOEL, Mo. — An autopsy into a mysterious death in McDonald County has provided authorities the victim’s identity, and more clues in the case. Earlier this week, firefighters with Noel FD responded to a rural shed fire where a body was found after extinguishment. Now, after an autopsy in Ozark, officials released the identity of the victim.
Pittsburg traffic stop turns to narcotics arrest
PITTSBURG, Kans. — Pittsburg police arrested one man on multiple drug related offenses after a traffic stop. A patrolling officer with PPD spotted a white Dodge Ram pickup roll through a red traffic light at the Broadway St. intersection Thursday afternoon and began to pull them over. After stopping...
River Bend Casino shooting; records show officer shot suspect after failed tasing
WYANDOTTE, Okla. – The person wounded in the River Bend Casino parking lot shooting was shot in the stomach, according to police records. According to records obtained by KSN/KODE the Wyandotte Nation police officer deployed a Taser©-like weapon on the individual around 9:48 A.M., but the individual did not respond to the taser.
Pittsburg police find over 10 pounds of marijuana, cocaine during traffic stop
A Pittsburg man was arrested Thursday after police say they found marijuana and other drugs during a traffic stop.
Violent Drug Offender Arrested in Parsons
A convicted violent drug offender has been arrested in Parsons. Late last week, Parsons Police officers were called to a report of a domestic violence incident. During their investigation, officers established cause for the arrest of 36-year-old Justin Ray Cooper. Later, officers observed a vehicle that was registered to Cooper and conducted a traffic stop. When Cooper was told he was under arrest, he became combative with officers. There was a short foot pursuit before he was taken into custody. During a search, officers found multiple baggies containing approximately 136 grams of Methamphetamine.
Fugitives from Justice, four of Cherokee County Sheriff’s Most Wanted
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Sheriff David Groves shares four priority ‘Fugitive Friday’ individuals on February 3, 2023. The individuals are all wanted on outstanding and unrelated Felony Narcotics Warrants.
