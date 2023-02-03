Read full article on original website
tennismajors.com
Lyon Open: Parks wins first-ever tour trophy, beats Garcia in straight sets
American Alycia Parks defeated Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia, the top seed, 7-6 (7), 7-5 to lift the Lyon Open trophy at the Palais des Sports de Gerland Lyon on Sunday. It is her maiden title in her maiden final on the tour, and her second win over a player ranked in the top 10, following her victory over Maria Sakkari in Ostrava last year.
Linz Open: Niemeier into second round
German Jule Niemeier edged out American wildcard Sofia Kenin 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the second round of the Linz Open at the Design Center Linz on Monday evening. Niemeier, ranked No 71, will face the winner of the match between Russian Anastasia Potapova, the No 8 seed, and Italian Lucia Bronzetti next.
WTA rankings update: Alycia Parks, Lin Zhu hit career highs after first WTA titles
American Alycia Parks and China’s Lin Zhu are the big mover in the WTA rankings this week, thanks to their first WTA Tour titles in Thailand and Lyon respectively. Parks beat world No 5 Caroline Garcia 7-6 (7), 7-5 to win in Lyon and the 22-year-old climbs 28 places to No 51 in the latest list, also her career-high, after what was her 15th straight indoor win.
Korea, Finland make history as they qualify for Davis Cup Finals
Korea and Finland will be mixing it with the big boys later this year after they won through to the 16-nation Davis Cup finals later this year. Korea produced a major shock as they upended Belgium 3-2 in a qualifying tie while Finland upset Argentina 3-1 to qualify for the group stages of the Finals, which will be played in September, for the first time.
French teenager Fils stuns veteran Gasquet in Montpellier for first win on ATP Tour
Remember the name: Arthur Fils. The teenage French wildcard Arthur Fils upset veteran Richard Gasquet 7-5, 7-5 at the Montpellier Open on Monday to earn his first win on the ATP Tour. The 18-year-old, ranked No 163 and the runner-up in the juniors at Roland-Garros last year, came from 4-2...
Norrie leads Great Britain into Davis Cup finals
Cameron Norrie was the star of the show as Great Britain returned to the Davis Cup finals, defeating Colombia 3-1 in Cota to book their place in the 16-team group stage. The world No 11 won both his singles matches in straight sets, with his 6-4, 6-4 victory over Nicolas Mejia providing the Brits with their third and winning point of the weekend.
Montpellier Open: Basilashvili wins his first match in 2023
Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili won his first match on the Tour as he advanced to the second round of the Montpellier Open by beating Frenchman Constant Lestienne 6-7 (3), 7-5, 6-2 at the Sud de France Arena on Monday night. Basilashvili, ranked No 87, will face the winner of the match...
Cordoba Open: Darderi wins his first match on the ATP Tour, defeating Gaston
Italian Luciano Darderi, aged 20, won against Frenchman Hugo Gaston 6-4, 6-3 to reach the second round of the Cordoba Open at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes on Tuesday night. Darderi, ranked No 140, will face No 4 seed Sebastian Baez next. Cordoba ATP250, other first-round matches (Estadio Mario Alberto...
