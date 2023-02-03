Certain people who live in this region can obtain home loans, yet Indigenous Hawaiians claim they cannot – by Rob Perez, Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Read full article on original website
Subsistence Or Business? More Local Producers Will Need To Bite The Bullet On Food Safety As Demand Grows
Twice a week, Kuilima Farm workers are in the fields by about 5 a.m. They huddle over rows of crops, the picking lit only by the headlights of an ATV and a small floodlight. The team then takes its harvest to its new washing and packing facility. Leaves are dumped into water-filled tubs before drying in a modified washing machine; root vegetables are cleaned in a refashioned concrete mixer.
newsfromthestates.com
Hawaii’s Affordable Housing Law Sparks Battles At The Capitol
Lawmakers are taking up bills that could have an impact on where and how quickly affordable housing can be developed across the state. (Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2022) As Gov. Josh Green embarks on a stated mission to foster development of new homes for Hawaii residents, a battle is brewing at the State Capitol that could have a dramatic impact on where new housing is built across the islands.
newsfromthestates.com
Bills Would Force Hawaii To Seek Court Orders In Many Child Welfare Cases
Oahu’s Family Court, where many child welfare cases play out, is located inside the Kapolei Judiciary complex. (Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2022) The Hawaii Legislature is considering several bills to protect the constitutional rights of parents suspected of abuse and neglect in a state that stands out for its failure to do so.
Hawaiʻi looks to fix misspelled license plates
Where it says Hawaiʻi on our license plates, it's currently against state law to put an 'okina between the two i's. That's according to the City and County of Honolulu's Department of Consumer Services, which is now pushing for a bill in the legislature to get that changed.
Hawaii medical excise tax affecting patient care, physicians say
(The Center Square) - As Hawaii grapples with a physician shortage, patients struggle to find the care they need, health care officials said. A Hawaii resident diagnosed with breast cancer could not find a physician to treat her, said Dr. Scott Grosskreutz in written testimony to the Senate Health and Human Services Committee. "This is over 15 patients that I have seen present with advanced disease because they (couldn't) find...
Danny De Gracia: The Legislature Needs To Cool It On New Taxes And Regulations
This year’s legislative session has launched with lawmakers who seemingly have something to prove ideologically. So far, we have seen bills proposing carbon offsets for Hawaii air travel, micromanagement of coffee production, more restrictions on short-term rentals and the possibility of wealth asset taxes, just to name a few.
traveltomorrow.com
Hawaii tourists might have to pay a ‘green fee’ for visiting the island’s landmark spots
Hawaii is considering introducing a tourism “green fee” for people visiting key landmarks and locations to safeguard the state’s natural beauties—and the proposal is getting strong local support. Last year, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green campaigned on creating a “climate impact fee” of about $50 per tourist...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Waitlist opening for rent subsidy program in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The City and County of Honolulu is opening its waitlist for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program, which provides rental assistance to eligible households with funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. “The program helps to prevent families from falling into homelessness and...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Debate on recreational marijuana in Hawaii could hinge on regulation of medical cannabis
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii health and law enforcement authorities are having a hard time keeping up with the rapidly growing and changing cannabis marketplace. That could end up creating resistance to legalizing recreational use of marijuana, unless the state Health Department can bring other aspects of the cannabis industry under control.
theplanetD
Best Island to Visit in Hawaii In 2023: How To Choose
The islands in Hawaii are dream-worthy. The diversity of each isle is fascinating, from pristine beaches to snow-capped mountains and even active volcanoes. Hawaii has six major islands – Kauai, Molokai, Lanai, Maui, the Big Island, and Oahu. This can make it really difficult to choose just one. Each...
KITV.com
Oahu residents make final push to protect free public parking at Ala Wai harbor
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Some Oahu residents made an urgent plea on Tuesday in their fight to save free public parking at the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor. The introduction of proposed Senate bill 1034, which outlines protection of nearly 300 free parking stalls by the Hilton Hotel, has gained the support of hundreds.
KITV.com
Sinkhole in Kakaako continues to frustrate residents and local businesses
HONOLULU(KITV4)- The intersection of Halekauwila and Cooke streets in Kakaako has been closed since October because of a massive sink hole. Local residents and business owners are pushing for the city quickly make the necessary repairs to allow for the intersection to open again.
Traveling agricultural declaration form moving to digital
Whether you're a visitor or returning kamaaina, anyone flying to the islands is supposed to fill out an agricultural declaration form. It can be a hassle, especially if you don't have a pen. However, we've learned those forms could soon be going digital.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Inspectors: Boulder that slammed into Palolo home likely came from private property
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city Department of Planning and Permitting gave an update on a boulder that smashed through a Palolo home almost two weeks ago. Inspectors believe the boulder likely came from a private property above the neighborhood and not from a home under construction right next door. However,...
‘Mysterious viruses’ a possible threat to Hawaii’s state flower
The UH College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources said after they analyzed hibiscus samples collected in Honolulu they found a pair of viruses called hibiscus betacarmovirus and hibiscus soymovirus.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Military scales back ‘anti-terrorism’ fence in Windward Oahu following complaints
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An 8-foot high “anti-terrorism” fence in the Keolu Hills is being downsized. The Marine Corps says it has removed more than a mile of barbed wire fencing in the Keolu Hills area overlooking the Bellows training area. Officials say they also plan to relocate about...
hawaiinewsnow.com
After years on the beach, these Native Hawaiians occupied a housing complex. Some got to stay
After years on the beach, these Native Hawaiians occupied a housing complex. Some got to stay
bigislandnow.com
Big Island struggling with stray, neglected, vicious animals. Is new agency the solution?
When Bubba, a yellow short-hair mixed-breed dog, wandered onto a ranch in Waimea last summer he was starving. Waimea resident Judy Howard said the animal was initially found on her neighbor’s property, but since they didn’t have a place to secure him, she took him in, joining her pack of 10 dogs.
New, modernized way to pay for parking meters in Honolulu
The Honolulu Department of Transportation Services said they are making efforts to modernize payment systems for the City's transportation system.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Survey shows Hawaii supports legal cannabis
Survey shows Hawaii supports legal cannabis
