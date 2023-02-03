ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Certain people who live in this region can obtain home loans, yet Indigenous Hawaiians claim they cannot – by Rob Perez, Honolulu Star-Advertiser

By Education
qhubonews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Honolulu Civil Beat

Subsistence Or Business? More Local Producers Will Need To Bite The Bullet On Food Safety As Demand Grows

Twice a week, Kuilima Farm workers are in the fields by about 5 a.m. They huddle over rows of crops, the picking lit only by the headlights of an ATV and a small floodlight. The team then takes its harvest to its new washing and packing facility. Leaves are dumped into water-filled tubs before drying in a modified washing machine; root vegetables are cleaned in a refashioned concrete mixer.
HAWAII STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Hawaii’s Affordable Housing Law Sparks Battles At The Capitol

Lawmakers are taking up bills that could have an impact on where and how quickly affordable housing can be developed across the state. (Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2022) As Gov. Josh Green embarks on a stated mission to foster development of new homes for Hawaii residents, a battle is brewing at the State Capitol that could have a dramatic impact on where new housing is built across the islands.
HAWAII STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Bills Would Force Hawaii To Seek Court Orders In Many Child Welfare Cases

Oahu’s Family Court, where many child welfare cases play out, is located inside the Kapolei Judiciary complex. (Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2022) The Hawaii Legislature is considering several bills to protect the constitutional rights of parents suspected of abuse and neglect in a state that stands out for its failure to do so.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaiʻi looks to fix misspelled license plates

Where it says Hawaiʻi on our license plates, it's currently against state law to put an 'okina between the two i's. That's according to the City and County of Honolulu's Department of Consumer Services, which is now pushing for a bill in the legislature to get that changed.
HAWAII STATE
The Center Square

Hawaii medical excise tax affecting patient care, physicians say

(The Center Square) - As Hawaii grapples with a physician shortage, patients struggle to find the care they need, health care officials said. A Hawaii resident diagnosed with breast cancer could not find a physician to treat her, said Dr. Scott Grosskreutz in written testimony to the Senate Health and Human Services Committee. "This is over 15 patients that I have seen present with advanced disease because they (couldn't) find...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Waitlist opening for rent subsidy program in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The City and County of Honolulu is opening its waitlist for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program, which provides rental assistance to eligible households with funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. “The program helps to prevent families from falling into homelessness and...
HAWAII STATE
theplanetD

Best Island to Visit in Hawaii In 2023: How To Choose

The islands in Hawaii are dream-worthy. The diversity of each isle is fascinating, from pristine beaches to snow-capped mountains and even active volcanoes. Hawaii has six major islands – Kauai, Molokai, Lanai, Maui, the Big Island, and Oahu. This can make it really difficult to choose just one. Each...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Survey shows Hawaii supports legal cannabis

Sunrise Weekend interview with cast of 'Peace on Your Wings'. Get ready, shave ice fans: A Maui favorite is now on Oahu... and expanding on the mainland!. The popular Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice from Maui opened its newest location at 909 Kapahulu Avenue, right across the street from Leonard’s Bakery.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy