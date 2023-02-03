Why license plate reader (LPR) systems can, and should, do more for your agency than just collect plate reads

Read full article on original website
Please Really
1d ago
"Those that give up essential liberty to purchase a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty or safety " Ben Franklin 1755 I don't know maybe we should reflect.
Reply(1)
20
the black sheep
1d ago
this is against everyone's rights. kinda like a pervert watching a person through their bathroom window they don't have consent.
Reply(1)
4
kevin shea
1d ago
the fact that this article is 2 days old and only has 4 replies concerns me. you get the government you deserve.
Reply(1)
5
