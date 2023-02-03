Senior Hannah Stutsman has put herself atop all of the major free throw records at Scottsburg High School. Last season, Stutsman set two school records. By shooting 59 of 63 from the line, she set the single season percentage record with a percentage of 93.7%. That broke Cheryl Miller’s record of 85.2% in 1983-84. Also during her Junior year, Stutsman broke Miss Basketball Renee Westmoreland’s consecutive free throws made record by making 26 in a row at one point.

