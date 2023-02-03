Nebraska Cornhuskers star Trey Palmer had a great week of practices leading up to the Senior Bowl 2023. Unfortunately, it appears that Palmer mostly had all those great practices because he was going up against the inferior defense. It certainly didn’t help the Nebraska Cornhuskers star that he was on the team that not only didn’t produce much offense but when it was on offense decided to run the ball more than throw it.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO