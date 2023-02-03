Read full article on original website
volleyballmag.com
Q&A with Nebraska coach John Cook as Huskers transition into spring
Lincoln Arneal lives in Lincoln and covers Nebraska volleyball for Huskers Illustrated. Follow him on Twitter at @lincoln_VB. Nebraska’s 2022 season came to an abrupt early end on a Thursday afternoon in December in Louisville, Kentucky. For the first time in a decade, the Huskers failed to advance to an NCAA Tournament regional final after failing to convert several match points against Oregon.
Nebraska Basketball: Huskers and Creighton squaring off for 3-star guard
Nebraska basketball and the Creighton Bluejays are directly squaring off in the recruiting game over 3-star guard Dayton Forsythe. The Nebraska basketball team is coming off quite the Sunday. There was, of course, the big win over the Penn State Nittany Lions. That game might have been the best and most complete victory of the season, Creighton notwithstanding.
College Football Analyst Predicts Nebraska's 2023 Win Total
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have not posted a winning season or even qualified for a bowl game since 2016. But after undergoing a ton of changes over the past year, could they change that in 2023? In a recent piece by 247's Brad Crawford projecting how the Big Ten shakes out, here's what he had to say ...
huskers.com
Husker Men Earn No. 5 National Ranking
The Nebraska men's track and field team earned its highest ranking in 10 years as it moved up one spot to No. 5 in the USTFCCCA National Track & Field Rankings released on Monday. The last time the Husker men were ranked as high as No. 5 was in 2013....
Nebraska Cornhuskers News: Trey Palmer shutout, BHM uniforms, more
Nebraska Cornhuskers star Trey Palmer had a great week of practices leading up to the Senior Bowl 2023. Unfortunately, it appears that Palmer mostly had all those great practices because he was going up against the inferior defense. It certainly didn’t help the Nebraska Cornhuskers star that he was on the team that not only didn’t produce much offense but when it was on offense decided to run the ball more than throw it.
huskers.com
Huskers Sign Schmucker to 2023-24 Class
Nebraska Head Coach Pablo Morales announced the addition of Jordyn Schmucker to the swimming and diving program on Sunday, Feb. 5. Schmucker is the third diver to sign for the 2023-24 season and the ninth member of the class. As a record-breaking diver from Farmington, Minn., Schmucker will add valued...
Nebraska Women’s Basketball Roundup: Grading week of 1/29, this week’s major game
Looking back at the past week in Nebraska women’s basketball and what big game lies ahead for the Cornhuskers in the coming week. The Nebraska women’s basketball team had a bit of a light schedule in the past week but the bright side is that the one game they did play, they were able to get the win.
HuskerExtra.com
Roster Reset: Jeff Sims joins Casey Thompson in Nebraska's crowded quarterback room
LINCOLN — Matt Rhule can check the names on the backs of their workout shirts, or he can just shake their hand again for a reintroduction. When a Nebraska football coach has spent too much scouring America to add nearly 40 new players to the roster, the names of the current players may escape him for a second.
huskers.com
Tominaga's 30 Points Power Nebraska Past Penn State
Keisei Tominaga finished with a career-high 30 points, as Nebraska led nearly wire to wire in a 72-63 victory over Penn State Sunday afternoon in Lincoln. Tominaga's 30-point outburst – the first by a Husker since December of 2021 – was highlighted by 12-of-18 shooting, including a career-high five 3-pointers, as Nebraska (11-13, 4-9) snapped a four-game losing streak.
huskers.com
Huskers Hunt Road Win at Northwestern
Nebraska Cornhuskers (13-9, 5-6 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (8-14, 1-10 Big Ten) Monday, February 6, 2023, 6 p.m. (CT) Mike Hall (PBP), Naz Hillmon (Analyst) Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (5:45 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM/1400 AM), Omaha (590 AM), Huskers.com, Huskers App. Huskers...
How To Watch: Penn State basketball at Nebraska in must-win situation
Penn State faces what boils down to a must-win situation when it faces struggling Nebraska at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb., Sunday. The game is slated to tip at 4:30 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on BTN. The Nittany Lions are 14-6 overall and 5-6 in the Big...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burgers places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
HuskerExtra.com
Shatel: As calendar shifts to February, eyes aren't on Hoiberg. They're on Nebraska's CEO
LINCOLN — Here we are again. What year is it?. Two season-ending injuries have hijacked a fun Nebraska basketball season full of hope and returned it to an all-too-familiar trudge to March. If it’s February, the debates have already started: What to do with Coach Fred Hoiberg?. That’s...
huskers.com
Huskers Record Two Sweeps on Saturday
Lincoln, Neb. - The Nebraska women's tennis team (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten) hosted its first double header of the season on Saturday and swept the weekend, as the Huskers faced Gonzaga (2-2, 0-0 West Coast) and North Dakota (2-4, 0-0 Summit League) at the Dillon Tennis Center. To start off...
huskers.com
Huskers Open Spring in Florida
The Nebraska women's golf team tees up its 2023 spring season by traveling to Boca Raton for the FAU Paradise Invitational, Feb. 6-7. The 14 teams in the tournament, hosted by Florida Atlantic University, will face a challenging 6,204-yard, par-72 layout at the Osprey Point Golf Club. Pre-tournament action begins with Sunday's practice round, before the Huskers open competition on Monday with a shotgun start at 7 a.m. (CT). Following a 36-hole day on Monday, the tournament will conclude with the final round on Tuesday, beginning again with a shotgun start at 7 a.m. (CT).
huskers.com
Johansson, Steinforth Break School and Devaney Records
LINCOLN, Neb. - On the final day of the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational, two Nebraska school records were shattered as Axelina Johansson broke the women's shot put record and Till Steinforth set a new men's heptathlon mark. Both were also Devaney Center facility records. The Huskers finished the two-day meet with nine event titles.
huskers.com
Huskers Fall to Cornell
Lincoln, Neb. — The Nebraska men's tennis team (2-2, 0-0 Big Ten) got off to a strong start in doubles play, but was unable to keep the momentum going in singles play and fell to Cornell (4-0, 0-0 Ivy League) 4-1 on Saturday afternoon at the Dillon Tennis Center.
huskers.com
Huskers Top Purdue for Second Win This Weekend
West Lafayette, Ind. – Behind Silas Allred's second-straight pin, the Nebraska wrestling team (9-3, 5-1 Big Ten) got its second win of the weekend with a 22-12 victory over Purdue (4-9, 0-6 Big Ten) on Saturday evening. Action started against the Boilermakers at 165 pounds where Bubba Wilson faced...
MLB
National College Baseball Hall of Fame inducts 2022 Class
OMAHA, Nebraska — After spending the last two years holding its Night of Champions celebration virtually, the College Baseball Foundation presented in person its 2022 event, including the induction of the 2022 class of the National College Baseball Hall of Fame while also honoring the best of the best from the 2022 season.
KETV.com
Central Baseball's field vandalized
The Central High School baseball team says its field at Boyd Park has been vandalized. The Eagles reported the vandalism on Twitter Saturday. The team says its bleachers were cut, the batting turtle was stolen and its gates were removed. The Eagles also say someone drove through the outfield. This...
