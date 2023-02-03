ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
volleyballmag.com

Q&A with Nebraska coach John Cook as Huskers transition into spring

Lincoln Arneal lives in Lincoln and covers Nebraska volleyball for Huskers Illustrated. Follow him on Twitter at @lincoln_VB. Nebraska’s 2022 season came to an abrupt early end on a Thursday afternoon in December in Louisville, Kentucky. For the first time in a decade, the Huskers failed to advance to an NCAA Tournament regional final after failing to convert several match points against Oregon.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Basketball: Huskers and Creighton squaring off for 3-star guard

Nebraska basketball and the Creighton Bluejays are directly squaring off in the recruiting game over 3-star guard Dayton Forsythe. The Nebraska basketball team is coming off quite the Sunday. There was, of course, the big win over the Penn State Nittany Lions. That game might have been the best and most complete victory of the season, Creighton notwithstanding.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

College Football Analyst Predicts Nebraska's 2023 Win Total

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have not posted a winning season or even qualified for a bowl game since 2016. But after undergoing a ton of changes over the past year, could they change that in 2023? In a recent piece by 247's Brad Crawford projecting how the Big Ten shakes out, here's what he had to say ...
LINCOLN, NE
huskers.com

Husker Men Earn No. 5 National Ranking

The Nebraska men's track and field team earned its highest ranking in 10 years as it moved up one spot to No. 5 in the USTFCCCA National Track & Field Rankings released on Monday. The last time the Husker men were ranked as high as No. 5 was in 2013....
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Cornhuskers News: Trey Palmer shutout, BHM uniforms, more

Nebraska Cornhuskers star Trey Palmer had a great week of practices leading up to the Senior Bowl 2023. Unfortunately, it appears that Palmer mostly had all those great practices because he was going up against the inferior defense. It certainly didn’t help the Nebraska Cornhuskers star that he was on the team that not only didn’t produce much offense but when it was on offense decided to run the ball more than throw it.
LINCOLN, NE
huskers.com

Huskers Sign Schmucker to 2023-24 Class

Nebraska Head Coach Pablo Morales announced the addition of Jordyn Schmucker to the swimming and diving program on Sunday, Feb. 5. Schmucker is the third diver to sign for the 2023-24 season and the ninth member of the class. As a record-breaking diver from Farmington, Minn., Schmucker will add valued...
LINCOLN, NE
huskers.com

Tominaga's 30 Points Power Nebraska Past Penn State

Keisei Tominaga finished with a career-high 30 points, as Nebraska led nearly wire to wire in a 72-63 victory over Penn State Sunday afternoon in Lincoln. Tominaga's 30-point outburst – the first by a Husker since December of 2021 – was highlighted by 12-of-18 shooting, including a career-high five 3-pointers, as Nebraska (11-13, 4-9) snapped a four-game losing streak.
LINCOLN, NE
huskers.com

Huskers Hunt Road Win at Northwestern

Nebraska Cornhuskers (13-9, 5-6 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (8-14, 1-10 Big Ten) Monday, February 6, 2023, 6 p.m. (CT) Mike Hall (PBP), Naz Hillmon (Analyst) Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (5:45 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM/1400 AM), Omaha (590 AM), Huskers.com, Huskers App. Huskers...
EVANSTON, IL
huskers.com

Huskers Record Two Sweeps on Saturday

Lincoln, Neb. - The Nebraska women's tennis team (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten) hosted its first double header of the season on Saturday and swept the weekend, as the Huskers faced Gonzaga (2-2, 0-0 West Coast) and North Dakota (2-4, 0-0 Summit League) at the Dillon Tennis Center. To start off...
LINCOLN, NE
huskers.com

Huskers Open Spring in Florida

The Nebraska women's golf team tees up its 2023 spring season by traveling to Boca Raton for the FAU Paradise Invitational, Feb. 6-7. The 14 teams in the tournament, hosted by Florida Atlantic University, will face a challenging 6,204-yard, par-72 layout at the Osprey Point Golf Club. Pre-tournament action begins with Sunday's practice round, before the Huskers open competition on Monday with a shotgun start at 7 a.m. (CT). Following a 36-hole day on Monday, the tournament will conclude with the final round on Tuesday, beginning again with a shotgun start at 7 a.m. (CT).
LINCOLN, NE
huskers.com

Johansson, Steinforth Break School and Devaney Records

LINCOLN, Neb. - On the final day of the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational, two Nebraska school records were shattered as Axelina Johansson broke the women's shot put record and Till Steinforth set a new men's heptathlon mark. Both were also Devaney Center facility records. The Huskers finished the two-day meet with nine event titles.
LINCOLN, NE
huskers.com

Huskers Fall to Cornell

Lincoln, Neb. — The Nebraska men's tennis team (2-2, 0-0 Big Ten) got off to a strong start in doubles play, but was unable to keep the momentum going in singles play and fell to Cornell (4-0, 0-0 Ivy League) 4-1 on Saturday afternoon at the Dillon Tennis Center.
LINCOLN, NE
huskers.com

Huskers Top Purdue for Second Win This Weekend

West Lafayette, Ind. – Behind Silas Allred's second-straight pin, the Nebraska wrestling team (9-3, 5-1 Big Ten) got its second win of the weekend with a 22-12 victory over Purdue (4-9, 0-6 Big Ten) on Saturday evening. Action started against the Boilermakers at 165 pounds where Bubba Wilson faced...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
MLB

National College Baseball Hall of Fame inducts 2022 Class

OMAHA, Nebraska — After spending the last two years holding its Night of Champions celebration virtually, the College Baseball Foundation presented in person its 2022 event, including the induction of the 2022 class of the National College Baseball Hall of Fame while also honoring the best of the best from the 2022 season.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Central Baseball's field vandalized

The Central High School baseball team says its field at Boyd Park has been vandalized. The Eagles reported the vandalism on Twitter Saturday. The team says its bleachers were cut, the batting turtle was stolen and its gates were removed. The Eagles also say someone drove through the outfield. This...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy