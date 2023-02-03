Read full article on original website
10 Louisville Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyLouisville, KY
Raccoon Hitches Ride to a Distribution Center in Boulder, Gets Stuck in Wall Before Giving a 45 Minute Chase in StoreZack LoveBoulder, CO
Louisville Pop-Up Dinner Celebrates the PhilippinesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Beloved Indiana restaurant opening new locationKristen WaltersJeffersonville, IN
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
scottsburgathletics.com
Warriorette Varsity Basketball beats Madison Consolidated 71 – 56 in Sectional Semis
The Scottsburg Warriorettes improved to 19-5 with a 71-56 victory over the Madison Lady Cubs in the first semifinal game of the Corydon Central Sectional. Warriorette Scoring: Richardson 18, Stutsman 17, Cooper 13, Hiler 13, Haley Thomas 7, Fouts 3. Madison Scoring: Cahall 16, Dyer 15, Davis 11, Traylor 11,...
scottsburgathletics.com
Stutsman Finishes Career Atop Free Throw Records
Senior Hannah Stutsman has put herself atop all of the major free throw records at Scottsburg High School. Last season, Stutsman set two school records. By shooting 59 of 63 from the line, she set the single season percentage record with a percentage of 93.7%. That broke Cheryl Miller’s record of 85.2% in 1983-84. Also during her Junior year, Stutsman broke Miss Basketball Renee Westmoreland’s consecutive free throws made record by making 26 in a row at one point.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Indiana had important recruiting prospects on hand Saturday
Indiana had four recruiting prospects on hand for their marquee matchup against Purdue on Saturday afternoon. It would be difficult to imagine a better showcase for recruiting than the scene at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, both with the best crowd environment of the year, and a win over the No. 1 ranked team in the country.
WATCH: Indiana Commit Jakai Newton Rejects Nation's No. 1 Recruit at the Rim
Wheeler High School's Isaiah Collier, the nation's No. 1 recruit, went up for a dunk on Monday night, but Indiana commit Jakai Newton met him at the rim to block the shot. Watch it here.
Here's What National Media Said About Indiana Defeating No. 1 Purdue
Indiana claimed what many said to be the biggest win of the week in college basketball, defeating No. 1 Purdue 79-74 on Saturday at Assembly Hall. Here's what national media members said about the win.
Parrish, No. 4 Indiana women turn back Purdue, record crowd
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana junior Sydney Parrish felt she had an obligation in her first game against Purdue. “I’m was excited to be part of the rivalry after not being a part my first two years,” said Parrish, a 2020 Indiana Miss Basketball who transferred to join the Hoosiers after two seasons at Oregon. “It was a little more personal as I am the only player from Indiana on the team. I had to step up and be that person on our team to show who the best team in Indiana is.”
Indiana State Park Hosting Civil War Winter Battle Complete With Reenactors, and a Speech By Abraham Lincoln
Spring Mill State Park will host a historical event on February 18th and 19th. Located in Mitchell, Indiana is Spring Mill State Park. It's about an hour and 45 minutes from Evansville, so it's not a far drive at all. Perfect for a day trip, or to go spend the weekend. Plus there's SO MUCH to do around Spring Mill State Park.
Fox 59
Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, Indiana
Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/lawrence-county-mitchell-officers-shot/. Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, …. Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting...
theseymourowl.com
Shelbyville, Indiana: an Alleged Paranormal Hotspot
“It is twilight zone worthy!” commenter Mike Daffron remarked about his trip to the electric bridge in Shelbyville, Indiana. Built in 1974, the bridge lies several miles outside of Shelbyville, bringing about paranormal rumors due to its odd nature. The bridge’s initial purpose was to carry electricity between Shelbyville...
wslmradio.com
Two Shot in Clarksville Friday Night
Two people are in the hospital after a shooting late Friday night. Just before midnight, the New Albany Police Department say they received a call of shots fired in the area of Graybrook Lane near Morgan Avenue. Upon arrival, officers say they located two people who had been shot while...
WLKY.com
Fatal crash temporarily shuts down portion of Jefferson County, IN highway
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — A person is dead after a crash in southern Indiana Tuesday morning. It happened in Jefferson County, Indiana around 6:30 a.m. on State Road 256. It was initially reported as a serious accident involving a single vehicle, but Jefferson County dispatch later confirmed that a fatality was involved.
OnlyInYourState
The Easy 1.2-Mile Hemlock Cliffs Trail Will Lead You Through The Indiana Forest
Longing to get back to nature? Look no further than the picturesque Hemlock Cliffs Trail in Indiana. Located just 10 miles from English, Indiana, and 50 miles from Louisville, Kentucky, this hiking path is the ideal outdoor getaway. Hemlock Cliffs Trail is open year-round and offers a variety of unique natural sights that will leave you awestruck and inspired.
WLKY.com
The Toy Tiger: Remembering Louisville's rowdiest, rock-n-roll nightclub
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some thought it was shady, some thought it amazing, and some thought it was both: The Toy Tiger. Even if you never went inside, if you lived in Louisville, you probably recognized the big, bright sign on Bardstown Road. The club was known for its rock-n-roll...
OnlyInYourState
This Charlestown State Park Trail In Indiana Leads To One Of The Most Scenic Views In The State
Imagine a trail in Indiana that works your body’s muscles and brain’s muscles simultaneously. Wouldn’t you want to take the challenge of traversing the 2.1-mile rugged trail? If you’re up for the challenge, Charlestown State Park has one of the most incredible trails for you to explore and an amazing story behind it, too. Noted that it’s part trail and part interactive museum, you can’t go wrong spending the afternoon exploring the area.
wbiw.com
Bedford Police investigating a fatal accident at State Road 37 and John Williams Boulevard
BEDFORD – Police and emergency crews responded to a fatal accident at the intersection of State Road 37 and John Williams Boulevard this afternoon. The accident was reported just before Noon. Bedford Police is investigating the accident. Police closed the southbound lane of State Road 37 at 5th Street...
WLKY.com
Police: 2 people shot in parked car near New Albany golf course
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Two people were shot in New Albany Friday night while in a car, according to New Albany Police. It happened just before midnight when NAPD received a call of shots fired in the area of Graybrook Lane near Morgan Avenue. That's near some apartments across from the New Albany Golf Course.
korncountry.com
Two Columbus suspects arrested after lengthy police chase
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Two Bartholomew County residents with felony warrants were taken into custody after a lengthy police chase early Monday morning. The Columbus Police Department (CPD) tried to stop a car for a traffic violation near 17th and Maple Streets, at 1:10 a.m. The driver, Chester D. Sidwell, 58, of Columbus, refused to pull over and took off at a high rate of speed, according to CPD. The suspect supposedly disregarded a number of traffic control devices as the pursuit continued out of the city reaching speeds of over 100 mph.
The restaurant called the ‘best hole-in-the-wall’ for fried chicken in Indiana
This spot in Oldenburg takes home the title.
Man accused of shooting 2 Lawrence Co. officers was released from parole in Nov.
The suspect Anthony Richmond, had a criminal history of drug related offenses. He was killed during an exchange of gunfire with police.
