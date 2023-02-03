ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsburg, IN

Stutsman Finishes Career Atop Free Throw Records

Senior Hannah Stutsman has put herself atop all of the major free throw records at Scottsburg High School. Last season, Stutsman set two school records. By shooting 59 of 63 from the line, she set the single season percentage record with a percentage of 93.7%. That broke Cheryl Miller’s record of 85.2% in 1983-84. Also during her Junior year, Stutsman broke Miss Basketball Renee Westmoreland’s consecutive free throws made record by making 26 in a row at one point.
IU basketball: Indiana had important recruiting prospects on hand Saturday

Indiana had four recruiting prospects on hand for their marquee matchup against Purdue on Saturday afternoon. It would be difficult to imagine a better showcase for recruiting than the scene at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, both with the best crowd environment of the year, and a win over the No. 1 ranked team in the country.
Parrish, No. 4 Indiana women turn back Purdue, record crowd

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana junior Sydney Parrish felt she had an obligation in her first game against Purdue. “I’m was excited to be part of the rivalry after not being a part my first two years,” said Parrish, a 2020 Indiana Miss Basketball who transferred to join the Hoosiers after two seasons at Oregon. “It was a little more personal as I am the only player from Indiana on the team. I had to step up and be that person on our team to show who the best team in Indiana is.”
Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, Indiana

Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/lawrence-county-mitchell-officers-shot/. Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, …. Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting...
Shelbyville, Indiana: an Alleged Paranormal Hotspot

“It is twilight zone worthy!” commenter Mike Daffron remarked about his trip to the electric bridge in Shelbyville, Indiana. Built in 1974, the bridge lies several miles outside of Shelbyville, bringing about paranormal rumors due to its odd nature. The bridge’s initial purpose was to carry electricity between Shelbyville...
Two Shot in Clarksville Friday Night

Two people are in the hospital after a shooting late Friday night. Just before midnight, the New Albany Police Department say they received a call of shots fired in the area of Graybrook Lane near Morgan Avenue. Upon arrival, officers say they located two people who had been shot while...
The Easy 1.2-Mile Hemlock Cliffs Trail Will Lead You Through The Indiana Forest

Longing to get back to nature? Look no further than the picturesque Hemlock Cliffs Trail in Indiana. Located just 10 miles from English, Indiana, and 50 miles from Louisville, Kentucky, this hiking path is the ideal outdoor getaway. Hemlock Cliffs Trail is open year-round and offers a variety of unique natural sights that will leave you awestruck and inspired.
This Charlestown State Park Trail In Indiana Leads To One Of The Most Scenic Views In The State

Imagine a trail in Indiana that works your body’s muscles and brain’s muscles simultaneously. Wouldn’t you want to take the challenge of traversing the 2.1-mile rugged trail? If you’re up for the challenge, Charlestown State Park has one of the most incredible trails for you to explore and an amazing story behind it, too. Noted that it’s part trail and part interactive museum, you can’t go wrong spending the afternoon exploring the area.
Police: 2 people shot in parked car near New Albany golf course

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Two people were shot in New Albany Friday night while in a car, according to New Albany Police. It happened just before midnight when NAPD received a call of shots fired in the area of Graybrook Lane near Morgan Avenue. That's near some apartments across from the New Albany Golf Course.
Two Columbus suspects arrested after lengthy police chase

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Two Bartholomew County residents with felony warrants were taken into custody after a lengthy police chase early Monday morning. The Columbus Police Department (CPD) tried to stop a car for a traffic violation near 17th and Maple Streets, at 1:10 a.m. The driver, Chester D. Sidwell, 58, of Columbus, refused to pull over and took off at a high rate of speed, according to CPD. The suspect supposedly disregarded a number of traffic control devices as the pursuit continued out of the city reaching speeds of over 100 mph.
