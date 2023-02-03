Ronald Kenneth Elliott, 86, passed away at his home in Laurel on Sunday, February 5, 2023 surrounded by his family. Ronald was a charter member of Covenant Presbyterian Church. He was originally from Caribou, Maine; he lived in Towanda and Titusville Pennsylvania before being transferred to Laurel in 1976 with Masonite Corporation. He later was employed by Howard Industries, where he finished out his working years until his retirement. His working career as a young man was extensive and diverse, including picking potatoes with his mother and sister at a very young age, driving a cab, delivering milk, being a mechanic, serving a term in the Marine Corps starting at age 17, etc., etc. He was a man of exceptional character who loved his Lord, his church and his family with all his being.

