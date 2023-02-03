Read full article on original website
Related
impact601.com
Bettye Jane Stringer Jefcoat
Bettye Jane Stringer Jefcoat, 89, entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 4, 2023 reuniting with the love of her life, her husband, Dale Berlon Jefcoat, who she married June 20, 1958 and her precious firstborn baby boy, Larry Dale Jefcoat. Bettye was born on...
WDAM-TV
More backyard flocks in the Pine Belt
Each ambulance costs around $160,000. The goal of the event was to highlight local businesses in the Hattiesburg area. The University of Southern Mississippi Campus Police is looking to add more officers to the department. Frugal February. Updated: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:28 PM CST. |. An expert said saving...
impact601.com
Evelyn Carole Hester
Evelyn Carole Moss Hester, 82 of Stringer, Mississippi, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023, at Jasper General Nursing Home in Bay Springs, Mississippi. She was born at home on April 16, 1940, in southwest Jasper County, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 6, 2023, from 9:00 AM until...
impact601.com
Jones College engineering grad returns to inspire
Jones College graduate and current Mississippi State University mechanical engineering student, John Kemp of Hattiesburg returned to Ellisville to share some wisdom he’s gained about his career path with the freshman and sophomore Student Engineering Society students. Helping Kemp explain the nuances of mechanical engineering and the student organization they serve as officers, was the President of the American Society of Mechanical Engineering Student Organization, Connor O’Keefe of Biloxi. Serving as treasurer, Kemp encouraged Jones College students to get involved in organizations not only for knowledge but for networking with other students and professionals to aid in collaboration skills for their careers.
impact601.com
Ray C. Fournier
A memorial service will be held at a later date for Mr. Ray C. Fournier, age 76, of Hattiesburg. Mr. Fournier passed from this life on February 2, 2023 at Merit Health Wesley. Mr. Fournier worked most of his life in the tug boat business. He retired in 2015 from U. S. Recovery's as an operations manager. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves during the Vietnam War.
impact601.com
Ronald Kenneth Elliott
Ronald Kenneth Elliott, 86, passed away at his home in Laurel on Sunday, February 5, 2023 surrounded by his family. Ronald was a charter member of Covenant Presbyterian Church. He was originally from Caribou, Maine; he lived in Towanda and Titusville Pennsylvania before being transferred to Laurel in 1976 with Masonite Corporation. He later was employed by Howard Industries, where he finished out his working years until his retirement. His working career as a young man was extensive and diverse, including picking potatoes with his mother and sister at a very young age, driving a cab, delivering milk, being a mechanic, serving a term in the Marine Corps starting at age 17, etc., etc. He was a man of exceptional character who loved his Lord, his church and his family with all his being.
impact601.com
Ruby Matthews
Funeral services for Ruby Doris Matthews will begin at 10:30 am on Thursday, February 9, 2023 from the Jesus Name House of Prayer, with burial to follow in the Cedar Grove Methodist Cemetery under the direction of Colonial Chapel of Bay Springs. Visitation will be from 5:30 pm - 7:30...
impact601.com
Joan Parks
Mrs. Joan Parks, age 78, of Moselle, MS passed from this life on February 2, 2023. She was born on May 21, 1944 to George Grady and Myrtle Riels. She was a loving mother and grandmother. Joan was a member of Sanford Baptist Church. She loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.
impact601.com
Denise McAndrews
Denise Lanell McAndrews, 25, of Sandersville, MS passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2023. She was born Monday, December 29, 1997 in Laurel, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Ellisville Funeral Home on 1204 B. Ave, Ellisville, MS. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM. Bro. Pat Patterson will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
WDAM-TV
LIST: Mardi Gras parades happening in the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Carnival season is in full swing, and a few Pine Belt cities are getting in on the fun. Here are a few Mardi Gras parades and events that will be happening his month in the Pine Belt:. Friday, Feb. 10. On Feb. 10, starting at...
impact601.com
Charles "Pete" E. Holified
Charles E. “Pete” Holifield, 87, died peacefully at South Central Regional Medical Center after a long illness on Thursday, February 2, 2023, with his wife and daughters at his side, holding his hands. He and his devoted wife Ruth shared sixty-seven years of marriage together. Born in Jones...
impact601.com
Edward Earl Aplin
Edward Earl Aplin passed away at Archer’s Personal Care home surrounded by loved ones on February 1, 2023 at the age of 93. Visitation will be Thursday, February 9 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Glade Baptist Church, with a service immediately following. Brother Phil Smith will officiate the services. Memory Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
2nd Peaceful Protest in Taylorsville, Mississippi, on Sunday afternoon for Rasheem Carter
The Black Lives Matter Restoration Group, members of the Black Panther Party, members of the Elmer "Geronimo" Pratt Group, the President of the Smith County NAACP, the Building Bridges organization, Pastor Carl Soto from Brooklyn, NY, Cortez Rice from Minneapolis, MN who had lost a 15-year-old son to violence, the Jefferson County Medical Examiner, and many others were in attendance on Sunday afternoon in Taylorsville, MS.
WDAM-TV
Bassfield barbers give back to area youth with free haircuts
Leaders from 13 counties and five states were represented at the event. The conference brings together members of Phi Beta Sigma from across the state. Over 350 students and band directors participated in the clinic and concert at Jones College. 6pm Headlines 2/3. Updated: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:44 PM...
impact601.com
Alice Jewel Folks Ashmore
We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Alice Jewel (Folks) Ashmore on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Alice was born September 22, 1946 to the late Otis and Jewel Folks of Moselle, MS. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Erin Grace Campbell. Alice is survived by her...
High contractor bids delays work on Agricola Community Center
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Construction of a planned community center in George County will be delayed after contractors’ bids to build the facility came in over budget. The Board of Supervisors voted Monday, Feb. 6 to reject all of the bids received on Jan. 17 and advertise for new bids later this month. The […]
WDAM-TV
Missing Hattiesburg man located, safe
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 38-year-old Joven Dorsey of Hattiesburg has been located and is safe. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
WDAM-TV
Food Truck February cooks up fun in the Hub City
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Food trucks will now be featured at Town Square Park in Hattiesburg every weekend in February. The idea of Food Truck February is to bring the community to the downtown area and feature a variety of local food trucks. One local food truck owner, Domonic Hardy...
Forrest County to give away free tree seedlings for Arbor Day
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Free tree seedlings will be available in Forrest County in honor of Arbor Day on Thursday, February 9. Pine Belt News reported the Forrest County Soil and Water Conservation District (FCSWCD) will host the giveaway on a first come first serve basis. Seedlings will be available for Chinese Chestnut, Chestnut […]
WDAM-TV
Protest held in Taylorsville in connection to Rasheem Carter’s death investigation
TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - There were reports of multiple law enforcement agencies gathered in Taylorsville to monitor a protest in connection to the death investigation of Rasheem Carter. Despite high tensions and law enforcement reports of armed attendees, Smith County Sheriff Joel Houston said that the protest has ended. No...
Comments / 0