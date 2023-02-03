ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

chatsports.com

MTEN | Match Suspended at Sacramento State

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – SMC Men's Tennis had their match with the Sacramento Hornets suspended due to rain, and will be resumed on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. Saint Mary's had a 3-2 lead at the time play was stopped. The third set was just about to begin in match at number three between Caelan Potts and Adam Chodur. The score was tied 2-2 in the third set in the match at number six between the Gaels' Felipe Rincon and Rudolfs Aksenoks.
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Spring at the end of this Auburn rainbow?

Alan Shuttleworth captured this rainbow late Sunday afternoon at the Elm Street Shopping Center in Auburn. “Rainbows don’t come often in the foothills, and this one was special,” he writes. “Maybe a sign that spring is coming?”
AUBURN, CA
Evan Crosby

9 Sacramento Area Apartments Under $900 a Month

1. Eaglewood - Woodland. Located in nearby Woodland, Eaglewood has spacious studio units that start at $867 a month. Residents enjoy a wide range of amenities like a swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse, controlled access for more security, and living near public transportation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

These are the food banks in the Sacramento region

(KTXL) — Community food banks have long been a way for those in need to get assistance with receiving enough healthy food to feed themselves and their families. •Video Above: California to send gas bill credits early Food banks receive, store, and distribute food, sometimes directly and sometimes by distributing food to local groups that […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Citrus Heights, CA

Citrus Heights is a city in Sacramento County, California, known for its residential neighborhoods and proximity to Sacramento. Because of its location, Citrus Heights is a fantastic addition to your trip to Sacramento, as it has a lot of city parks and nature spots. Best of all, most of these...
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
goldrushcam.com

California Governor Gavin Newsom Honors CHP Officers Ryan Ayers and Kenneth Weckman With Medal of Valor for Separate Heroic Actions in San Luis Obispo and Marysville

February 6, 2023 - Governor Gavin Newsom has recognized California Highway Patrol officers Ryan Ayers and Kenneth Weckman for their actions that went above and beyond the call of duty by awarding them with the Governor’s Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor – the highest state award for valor presented to a public safety officer.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento announces funding to help out homeowners near Aggie Square

SACRAMENTO -- Tamika L'ecluse never stopped battling. "We are going to hold our elected [offical]'s accountable and we hope that they can do what they run on, which is to serve the people in their communities," said L'Ecluse, one of the leaders of Sacramento Investment Without Displacement."It has the potential to be a model if the city does it right." Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg is calling a new set of funding — $10 million — that effectively goes toward slowing or halting gentrification in the area around the developing Aggie Square project, a landmark achievement and example of city and community collaboration. "Growth...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

1 person pulled from a structure fire in Carmichael

(KTXL) — One person was pulled from a structure fire in Sacramento Monday morning, the Sacramento Metro Fire District said. The fire was reported around 6 a.m. on Claremont Road. The adult man who was rescued from the fire is expected to live and four other people were able...
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatality Reported in Car Accident on State Route 88 in Jackson

On Monday, January 30, 2023, a fatal head-on collision occurred on SR-88 in Jackson. According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash took place on State Route 88 in the vicinity of Ousby Road at approximately 2:00 p.m. Details on the Head-On Collision on SR-88 in Jackson. A preliminary report...
JACKSON, CA
ABC10

Electrical fire damages South Sacramento home

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An electrical fire damaged a south Sacramento home Sunday morning, officials with Sacramento Metro Fire said in a Tweet. Just after 10 a.m. Sunday, firefighters arrived to the 7400 block of Fleming Avenue after reports came in of a house fire. The fire was isolated to...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Organizers announce dates for 2023 San Joaquin Asparagus Festival

STOCKTON, Calif. — The San Joaquin Asparagus Festival is slated to make a return to Stockton for its 37th year, organizers announced Thursday. The festival will run from April 14 through April 16 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. all three days. Deep fried asparagus, asparagus ice cream, craft beer, a wine pavilion, monster truck rides, vendors and a kids zone featuring carnival rides and games are returning to the annual event.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Pedestrian hit by train in South Sacramento

(KTXL) — A pedestrian was hit by a train in South Sacramento on Sunday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. — Video Above: Winter storm hits the Sierra Sacramento Metro Fire said that the incident occurred around 1:39 p.m. on Sunday. The victim was found dead after the collision, according to Sacramento Metro Fire.
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Wave surf park planned for Highway 65 corridor

After looking at parcels in Loomis and El Dorado Hills, developers have now chosen a Placer County Highway 65 corridor location for an artificial wave-surfing resort. Town of Loomis officials said El Dorado County-based Inland Surf Company approached the town last summer with plans to build Northern California's first wave-surfing resort, Alchemy Surf Park, at Horseshoe Bar Road and Interstate 80. The company also took the plan before the El Dorado County Advisory Committee in February 2022.
LOOMIS, CA

