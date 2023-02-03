Read full article on original website
chatsports.com
MTEN | Match Suspended at Sacramento State
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – SMC Men's Tennis had their match with the Sacramento Hornets suspended due to rain, and will be resumed on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. Saint Mary's had a 3-2 lead at the time play was stopped. The third set was just about to begin in match at number three between Caelan Potts and Adam Chodur. The score was tied 2-2 in the third set in the match at number six between the Gaels' Felipe Rincon and Rudolfs Aksenoks.
goldcountrymedia.com
Spring at the end of this Auburn rainbow?
Alan Shuttleworth captured this rainbow late Sunday afternoon at the Elm Street Shopping Center in Auburn. “Rainbows don’t come often in the foothills, and this one was special,” he writes. “Maybe a sign that spring is coming?”
9 Sacramento Area Apartments Under $900 a Month
1. Eaglewood - Woodland. Located in nearby Woodland, Eaglewood has spacious studio units that start at $867 a month. Residents enjoy a wide range of amenities like a swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse, controlled access for more security, and living near public transportation.
The oldest public art gallery in the Western United States is in Sacramento
(KTXL) — The Crocker Art Museum has been a Sacramento staple since the late 1800s, showcasing permanent and rotating collections of art. According to the National Archives, the Crocker Art Museum was donated to the city of Sacramento in 1885 and is the “oldest state or municipally owned art gallery west of the Rocky Mountains, […]
These are the food banks in the Sacramento region
(KTXL) — Community food banks have long been a way for those in need to get assistance with receiving enough healthy food to feed themselves and their families. •Video Above: California to send gas bill credits early Food banks receive, store, and distribute food, sometimes directly and sometimes by distributing food to local groups that […]
Midtown park building gets a new tenant after sitting empty for decades
(KTXL) — A building in the middle of a Midtown Sacramento park that was empty for decades has a new tenant. The Latino Center of Art and Culture, a local non-profit, will take over the Albert Winn Park building at 1616 28th St. after the Sacramento City Council granted approval for the move. •Video Above: […]
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Citrus Heights, CA
Citrus Heights is a city in Sacramento County, California, known for its residential neighborhoods and proximity to Sacramento. Because of its location, Citrus Heights is a fantastic addition to your trip to Sacramento, as it has a lot of city parks and nature spots. Best of all, most of these...
KTVU FOX 2
Missing Bay Area diver found dead, remembered as young man who made impact in his community and beyond
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. - A 27-year-old Bay Area diver, who was found dead almost a week after he went missing off the Monterey County Coast, was being remembered as a beloved, impactful member of his community who made friends wherever he went and lived life fully. Zachary Nelson, of Newark,...
goldrushcam.com
California Governor Gavin Newsom Honors CHP Officers Ryan Ayers and Kenneth Weckman With Medal of Valor for Separate Heroic Actions in San Luis Obispo and Marysville
February 6, 2023 - Governor Gavin Newsom has recognized California Highway Patrol officers Ryan Ayers and Kenneth Weckman for their actions that went above and beyond the call of duty by awarding them with the Governor’s Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor – the highest state award for valor presented to a public safety officer.
Sacramento announces funding to help out homeowners near Aggie Square
SACRAMENTO -- Tamika L'ecluse never stopped battling. "We are going to hold our elected [offical]'s accountable and we hope that they can do what they run on, which is to serve the people in their communities," said L'Ecluse, one of the leaders of Sacramento Investment Without Displacement."It has the potential to be a model if the city does it right." Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg is calling a new set of funding — $10 million — that effectively goes toward slowing or halting gentrification in the area around the developing Aggie Square project, a landmark achievement and example of city and community collaboration. "Growth...
Fox40
1 person pulled from a structure fire in Carmichael
(KTXL) — One person was pulled from a structure fire in Sacramento Monday morning, the Sacramento Metro Fire District said. The fire was reported around 6 a.m. on Claremont Road. The adult man who was rescued from the fire is expected to live and four other people were able...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatality Reported in Car Accident on State Route 88 in Jackson
On Monday, January 30, 2023, a fatal head-on collision occurred on SR-88 in Jackson. According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash took place on State Route 88 in the vicinity of Ousby Road at approximately 2:00 p.m. Details on the Head-On Collision on SR-88 in Jackson. A preliminary report...
Light rain on Friday to give way to slightly heavier precipitation through weekend
(KTXL) — The Sacramento area experienced a light rain on Friday morning and can expect to see slightly heavier precipitation over the weekend. The rain on Friday will likely dry up by early afternoon. A storm that is currently in the Pacific Ocean will make it’s way across the Sacramento area around Saturday night as […]
Sacramento volunteers clear 100,000 pounds of trash and debris polluting waterways
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — There are major efforts by the Sacramento area community to restore and remove thousands of pounds of trash left behind from encampments of unhoused residents near our waterways. More than a dozen volunteers with River City Waterway Alliance worked Sunday in Natomas on a section...
Electrical fire damages South Sacramento home
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An electrical fire damaged a south Sacramento home Sunday morning, officials with Sacramento Metro Fire said in a Tweet. Just after 10 a.m. Sunday, firefighters arrived to the 7400 block of Fleming Avenue after reports came in of a house fire. The fire was isolated to...
Organizers announce dates for 2023 San Joaquin Asparagus Festival
STOCKTON, Calif. — The San Joaquin Asparagus Festival is slated to make a return to Stockton for its 37th year, organizers announced Thursday. The festival will run from April 14 through April 16 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. all three days. Deep fried asparagus, asparagus ice cream, craft beer, a wine pavilion, monster truck rides, vendors and a kids zone featuring carnival rides and games are returning to the annual event.
Pedestrian hit by train in South Sacramento
(KTXL) — A pedestrian was hit by a train in South Sacramento on Sunday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. — Video Above: Winter storm hits the Sierra Sacramento Metro Fire said that the incident occurred around 1:39 p.m. on Sunday. The victim was found dead after the collision, according to Sacramento Metro Fire.
openvallejo.org
Senior officials ordered destruction of Vallejo police shooting evidence
The Vallejo city attorney’s office has long resisted public scrutiny of the police department’s frequent shootings. With a new law poised to force the release of shooting records, a lawyer and a detective made a decision no court can reverse. Just days into her transfer to the evidence...
Visit the Largest Farmers' Market in California
Although there are so many farmers' markets to explore throughout California, there are some that truly go above and beyond. The largest farmers' market in CA can be found in Sacramento and it is an absolute must-visit. Keep reading to learn more.
goldcountrymedia.com
Wave surf park planned for Highway 65 corridor
After looking at parcels in Loomis and El Dorado Hills, developers have now chosen a Placer County Highway 65 corridor location for an artificial wave-surfing resort. Town of Loomis officials said El Dorado County-based Inland Surf Company approached the town last summer with plans to build Northern California's first wave-surfing resort, Alchemy Surf Park, at Horseshoe Bar Road and Interstate 80. The company also took the plan before the El Dorado County Advisory Committee in February 2022.
