ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Money

One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping

Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
MotorBiscuit

5 Used Cars with the Biggest Price Drops

Prices for used cars have dropped since the last quarter of last year. Check out the five cars that experienced the largest price drops. The post 5 Used Cars with the Biggest Price Drops appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

5 Toyotas With the Lowest 5-Year Maintenance

Toyota is known for its reliability. It also has low maintenance as well. Here are Toyotas with the lowest 5-year maintenance. The post 5 Toyotas With the Lowest 5-Year Maintenance appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com

Consumer Reports Used Car Title Warning

According to a recent Consumer Reports warning, what might seem like a good deal right now could turn into a headache later as they offer this advice on why you really should pay attention to a used car's title. Plus, $100 insurance policy every used car buyer should invest in before buying a used car.
GOBankingRates

10 Best Used Cars for the Money

With car prices so high, you want to make sure you are going to get the best bang for your buck, especially when buying used. Learn: How To Stay Safe When Using Mobile Banking...
Motor1.com

Honda Says Dealers Are Asking Not To Abandon Sedans

While some automakers have left the sedan segment and have focused on crossovers and SUVs instead, there’s certainly still a demand for the traditional three-box body style in the United States. Honda, for example, isn’t willing to abandon the saloon and actually sees potential for growth. In fact, the company’s dealers asked Honda not to stop making new sedans as there’s still a good demand from customers.
MotorBiscuit

Ford Recalls Over 8 Million Vehicles in 2022

Ford recalls included nearly nine million vehicles from 67 total bulletins. Ford recall issues related to fire risk, camera and electrical failures, and drivetrain problems. The post Ford Recalls Over 8 Million Vehicles in 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
TODAY.com

New or used? Tips for buying a car in 2023

Car buyers are hoping to finally get back in the driver’s seat after two years of surging prices but while the used car market is softening, new vehicles are reaching sky-high prices. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY.Feb. 6, 2023.
torquenews.com

Best Used Cars and SUVs for Less Than $5,000 Recommended by Consumer Reports

The used car market is tight and so are budgets. However, if you are looking for a good used car or SUV model that has proven its worth with a good track record over the past 23 years, here are some model’s analysts at Consumer Reports rate as the best deals that can be found under $5,000.

Comments / 0

Community Policy