bgsufalcons.com
Falcons To Face Golden Flashes For First February Road Trip
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio - The Bowling Green State University men's basketball program goes back on the road this week, traveling to face the Kent State Golden Flashes on Tuesday (Feb. 7). The Falcons and Golden Flashes are scheduled for a 7 p.m. tip inside the M.A.C. Center with the game being available to watch on ESPN+. Fans can tune in to the action via WFRO Eagle 99. A live stat link will be provided at bgsufalcons.com with live updates available on Twitter (@BGSUMHoops).
Furness and Neuman Earn Another Doubles Win in Sunday Loss to Spartans
EAST LANSING, Mich. – The Bowling Green Falcons dropped a Sunday (Feb. 5) match to the Michigan State Spartans, 7-0. Lucy Furness and Hannah Neuman paired for a 6-3 doubles win over Charlotte Gisclon and Makenna Martinez, taking the victory at the No. 2 spot. The duo, who earned MAC Doubles Team of the Week on Jan. 26, improves to 4-2 this season. They are 3-0 when playing in the No. 2 spot. As a team, Bowling Green is 5-1 in the No. 2 singles spot, Eloise Saraty and Maru Poppe played in the No. 1 spot for the first time this season, falling 6-4 to Liisa Vehvilainen and Ayshe Can in a hard-fought match. Furness nearly knocked off Marley Lambert in No. 2 singles, answering a first-set loss with a second-set win before falling in the tiebreaker, 11-9. BGSU is now 1-5 on the season, with MSU standing at 3-2.
BGSU Women’s Golf Hosts Falcon Florida Classic in Florida to Commence Spring Schedule
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio - The Bowling Green women's golf team opens the spring portion of its schedule on Monday and Tuesday as it hosts the Falcon Florida Classic at the Royal Lakes Golf Course. The par-72, 6,069-yard course is in Lakewood Ranch, Fla. The first 36 holes will be played...
2023 Falcon Softball Guide / Record Book
The 2023 Bowling Green State University softball record book is now available. These PDF links contain everything that media members and fans alike need to enhance their enjoyment of Falcon softball. The book contains, among a multitude of other things, the 2023 rosters & roster breakdown, final information & statistics...
