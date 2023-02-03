EAST LANSING, Mich. – The Bowling Green Falcons dropped a Sunday (Feb. 5) match to the Michigan State Spartans, 7-0. Lucy Furness and Hannah Neuman paired for a 6-3 doubles win over Charlotte Gisclon and Makenna Martinez, taking the victory at the No. 2 spot. The duo, who earned MAC Doubles Team of the Week on Jan. 26, improves to 4-2 this season. They are 3-0 when playing in the No. 2 spot. As a team, Bowling Green is 5-1 in the No. 2 singles spot, Eloise Saraty and Maru Poppe played in the No. 1 spot for the first time this season, falling 6-4 to Liisa Vehvilainen and Ayshe Can in a hard-fought match. Furness nearly knocked off Marley Lambert in No. 2 singles, answering a first-set loss with a second-set win before falling in the tiebreaker, 11-9. BGSU is now 1-5 on the season, with MSU standing at 3-2.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO